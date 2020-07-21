Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intragastric Balloons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intragastric balloons market is currently exhibiting strong growth. An intragastric balloon is a saline- or gas-filled inflatable silicone balloon that is temporarily placed inside the stomach for losing weight. It is inserted through a non-surgical endoscopic procedure to confine the amount of food stored by the stomach, thereby providing an early feeling of satiety. It also aids in preserving the anatomy of the stomach and is bio-compatible while having negligible or no side-effects. As a result, the device is commonly used by individuals suffering from obesity and having a body mass index (BMI) ranging from 30 to 70.
The increasing prevalence of obesity is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, a significant portion of the world's population is suffering from weight-related health concerns. This has consequently augmented the demand for various medically certified weight-loss procedures, including intragastric balloons. Furthermore, growing consumer preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is also providing a boost to the market growth. Intragastric balloons serve as an effective non-surgical alternative for weight-loss as they are inserted orally and do not require any incisions on the body.
Additionally, various technological advancements and product innovations are also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on creating product variants with minimal side-effects, such as ulceration, gastric erosion and nausea, and are also designing balloons with adjustable gas/saline volumes. Other factors, including increasing health consciousness among consumers, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Apollo Endosurgery, Obalon Therapeutics Inc., ReShape Medical Inc., Medicone, Medsil, Allurion Technologies Inc., Helioscopie, Spatz Fgia Inc., PlenSat, Districlass Medical SA, Endalis, Lexel SRL, Silimed Inc., Shandong Institute of Medical Instruments, etc.
