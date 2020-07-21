FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $668,600, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $742,500, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. 

In the first six months of the year, net income was $1.41 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $2.68 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019.  All financial results are unaudited.

“Our second quarter results produced solid revenue growth, with increases in both net interest income and non-interest income compared to a year ago.  Additionally, credit quality metrics improved substantially, with nonperforming assets down 84.3% compared to a year ago, and our capital ratios remain strong,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our team has done an excellent job building new business relationships and gathering low cost deposits, resulting in a significant increase in non-interest bearing deposits during the quarter.  This change to our funding mix continues to reduce our cost of funds.  As a result of our assessment of the increased risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our local economy, as well as the growth in the loan portfolio, we booked a $1.4 million provision for loan losses during the second quarter, which is significantly higher than provisions taken during the last several quarters.” The Company booked a $677,000 provision for loan losses during the preceding quarter and had no provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago. 

“Amid ongoing concerns about the global pandemic and its impact on our local markets, our primary concern has been the health and safety and of our customers, team members and communities,” Head continued.  “We are here for our clients assisting them by maintaining service inside our branches and through digital and electronic channels, all while adhering to State and Federal guidelines which are changing rapidly.  Additionally, the Bank’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) offered through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) helped service the needs of our customers, resulting in approximately $20.6 million in SBA PPP loans lent to 265 businesses.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Second quarter net income was $668,600 or $0.69 per diluted share.
  • Second quarter provision for loan losses increased to $1.4 million, compared to $677,000 in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Second quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.65%, compared to 3.64% in the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 6.0% to $567.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $535.3 million at June 30, 2019.
  • The Bank had funded approximately 265 PPP loans totaling $20.6 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 17.9% to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $539.0 million a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 51.3% to $163.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $108.1 million a year ago.
  • Non-performing assets decreased 34.1% to $994,600 at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased 84.3% when compared to $6.3 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.21% of total assets three months earlier and 0.97% of total assets a year earlier. 
  • Book value per diluted common share increased to $73.89 at June 30, 2020, from $68.52 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.81% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.75% for the Bank at June 30, 2020.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.65% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.97% in the second quarter of 2019 and 3.64% in the first quarter of 2020.  In the first six months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.65%, compared to 3.97% in the first six months of 2019.

Second quarter net interest income increased to $6.4 million, from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.  Total interest income increased by 6.2% to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $8.0 million during the second quarter of 2019.  Total interest expense increased by 6.0% to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2019.  The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits.  In the first six months of 2020, net interest income increased 4.5% to $12.4 million, compared to $11.9 million in the first six months of 2019.

Non-interest income increased 43.6% to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $821,600 in the second quarter a year ago.  In the first six months of the year, non-interest income increased 34.9% to $2.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first six months of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.  Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $10.7 million, compared to $9.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 15.0% to $754.2 million at June 30, 2020, from $655.9 million at June 30, 2019, and increased 6.0% compared to $711.6 million at March 31, 2020.  Cash and cash equivalents increased to $82.6 million at June 30, 2020 from $27.0 million a year ago.  Investment securities increased to $66.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $56.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.0% to $567.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $535.3 million a year ago, and increased 1.7% compared to $558.2 million three months earlier.  Through June 30, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 265 PPP loans totaling $20.6 million to both existing and new customers.

Total deposits increased 17.9% to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $539.0 million a year ago and increased 7.3% compared to $592.1 million at March 31, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 51.3% to $163.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $108.1 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $25.2 million at June 30, 2019.  Notes payable decreased to $10.8 million at June 30, 2020 from $11.8 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.3% to $71.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $66.8 million at June 30, 2019 and increased 2.3% when compared to $70.1 million at March 31, 2020.  Book value per diluted common share increased to $73.89 at June 30, 2020 from $68.52 at June 30, 2019 and $72.25 at March 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses increased to $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2020.  This compares to a $677,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019. 

Nonperforming loans were $985,000 at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and no nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets decreased 34.1% to $995,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased 84.3% when compared to $6.3 million at June 30, 2019.  Total non-performing assets improved to 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.21% of total assets three months earlier and 0.97% of total assets a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.3 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $7.0 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.  Net loan charge-offs were $512,000 in the second quarter of 2020.  This compares to net loan recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and net loan recoveries of $37,500 in the second quarter of 2019. 

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.75%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.56%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.56% and Total capital ratio of 13.81%, at June 30, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas.  Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas.  Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms.  White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport.  Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies.  Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business.  The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.  Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts.  Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events.  These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms.  Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
        
UNAUDITED   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
        
ASSETS
        
Cash and due from banks$81,878,254  $52,796,917  $26,921,777 
Federal funds sold  754,807   489,448   49,920 
        
Total cash and cash equivalents 82,633,061   53,286,365   26,971,697 
        
Investment securities 66,176,842   64,231,594   56,491,454 
Loans held for sale 4,366,938   2,641,614   1,910,237 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 567,583,991   558,187,421   535,276,253 
Premises and equipment, net 24,169,607   24,530,411   19,186,933 
Foreclosed assets held for sale 349,072   100   6,331,228 
Accrued interest receivable 2,320,039   2,072,301   2,369,594 
Deferred income taxes 1,370,935   1,575,948   2,058,613 
Other investments  2,884,285   2,873,285   2,779,585 
Other assets   2,379,043   2,228,236   2,567,363 
        
   $754,233,813  $711,627,275  $655,942,957 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
        
Deposits:       
Demand deposits- non-interest bearing$163,574,225  $119,398,336  $108,136,610 
  - interest bearing 170,346,618   166,153,663   136,078,594 
Savings deposits  15,984,114   14,027,963   13,569,006 
Time deposits- under $250M 160,996,541   166,663,942   163,753,062 
 - $250M and over 124,392,077   125,835,712   117,425,097 
        
Total deposits   635,293,575   592,079,616   538,962,369 
        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,266,002   19,869,137   25,173,016 
Notes payable   10,760,299   10,753,991   11,793,120 
Accrued interest payable 610,071   876,692   726,945 
Other liabilities   18,630,457   17,963,323   12,474,372 
        
Total liabilities   682,560,404   641,542,759   589,129,822 
        
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock   9,763   9,763   9,763 
Surplus   87,848,223   87,752,461   87,420,115 
Accumulated deficit (16,887,146)  (17,555,735)  (20,760,386)
Treasury stock,  at cost (387,022)  (387,022)  (50,824)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,089,591   265,049   194,467 
        
Total stockholders' equity 71,673,409   70,084,516   66,813,135 
        
   $754,233,813  $711,627,275  $655,942,957 
        


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
      
  For the Three Months Ended 
UNAUDITEDJune 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
      
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$8,096,129 $7,735,747  $7,544,769 
Investment securities 347,157  359,413   358,304 
Federal funds sold and other 12,996  83,925   56,882 
      
Total interest income 8,456,282  8,179,085   7,959,955 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 1,771,276  1,891,372   1,630,369 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 117,389  117,248   156,632 
Notes payable 164,281  167,870   147,296 
Federal funds purchased and other -  32   2,951 
      
Total interest expense 2,052,946  2,176,522   1,937,248 
      
Net interest income 6,403,336  6,002,563   6,022,707 
Provision for loan losses 1,415,000  677,000   - 
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,988,336  5,325,563   6,022,707 
      
Non-interest income:     
Service charges and fees on deposits 115,774  174,174   163,127 
Wealth management fee income 392,442  468,305   434,754 
Secondary market fee income 532,734  288,749   250,271 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets -  (1,917)  (181,382)
Other 139,120  140,020   154,825 
      
Total non-interest income 1,180,070  1,069,331   821,595 
      
Non-interest expense:     
Salaries and benefits 3,614,419  3,670,178   3,289,366 
Occupancy and equipment 634,461  649,038   598,348 
Data processing 341,067  315,592   291,728 
Marketing and business development 99,267  126,936   175,625 
Professional services 335,712  392,376   321,401 
Other 267,962  250,563   370,760 
      
Total non-interest expense 5,292,888  5,404,683   5,047,228 
      
Income before income taxes 875,518  990,211   1,797,074 
      
Income tax provision 206,929  247,736   283,154 
      
Net income$668,589 $742,475  $1,513,920 
      
Basic earnings per common share$0.69 $0.77  $1.55 
      
Diluted earnings per common share$0.69 $0.77  $1.55 
      


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019
    
  2020   2019 
        
Interest income:       
Loans, including fees$15,831,876  $14,711,593 
Investment securities 706,570   719,196 
Federal funds sold and other 96,921   127,669 
        
Total interest income 16,635,367   15,558,458 
        
Interest expense:       
Deposits 3,662,648   3,066,595 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 234,637   309,646 
Note payable 332,151   294,812 
Federal funds purchased and other 32   20,241 
        
Total interest expense 4,229,468   3,691,294 
        
Net interest income 12,405,899   11,867,164 
Provision for loan losses 2,092,000   - 
        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,313,899   11,867,164 
        
Non-interest income:       
Service charges and fees on deposits 289,948   347,000 
Wealth management fee income 860,747   844,213 
Secondary market fee income 821,483   371,263 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (1,917)  (181,382)
Other 279,140   285,991 
        
Total non-interest income 2,249,401   1,667,085 
        
Non-interest expense:       
Salaries and benefits 7,284,597   6,562,203 
Occupancy and equipment 1,283,499   1,126,478 
Data processing 656,659   590,757 
Marketing and business development 226,203   316,724 
Professional services 728,088   654,255 
Other 518,525   673,181 
        
Total non-interest expense 10,697,571   9,923,598 
        
Income before income taxes 1,865,729   3,610,651 
        
Income tax provision 454,665   930,058 
        
Net income$1,411,064  $2,680,593 
        
Basic earnings per common share$1.45  $2.75 
        
Diluted earnings per common share$1.45  $2.75 
        


White River Bancshares Company     
Selected Financial Data  Three Months Ended
UNAUDITEDJune 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
       
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances    
 Assets$754,233,813  $711,627,275  $655,942,957 
 Investment Securities 66,176,842   64,231,594   56,491,454 
 Loans, gross 580,242,507   568,217,563   544,196,098 
 Allowance for Loan Losses 8,291,578   7,388,528   7,009,607 
 Deposits 635,293,575   592,079,616   538,962,369 
 FHLB Advances 17,266,002   19,869,137   25,173,016 
 Notes Payable 10,760,299   10,753,991   11,793,120 
 Common Shareholders' Equity 71,673,409   70,084,516   66,813,135 
       
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances     
 Assets$736,035,654  $696,324,277  $642,050,388 
 Earning Assets 705,232,474   663,389,661   609,106,052 
 Investment Securities 64,885,472   58,681,569   55,549,672 
 Loans, gross 576,641,043   572,011,997   540,960,725 
 Deposits 614,655,399   577,553,407   524,810,894 
 FHLB Advances 19,772,977   18,510,101   26,536,920 
 Notes Payable 10,756,579   10,750,063   11,830,581 
 Common Shareholders' Equity 71,019,775   69,760,807   65,248,213 
       
Selected Operating Results:     
 Interest Income$8,456,282  $8,179,085  $7,959,955 
 Interest Expense 2,052,946   2,176,522   1,937,248 
 Net Interest Income 6,403,336   6,002,563   6,022,707 
 Provision for Loan Losses 1,415,000   677,000   - 
 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 4,988,336   5,325,563   6,022,707 
 Noninterest Income 1,180,070   1,069,331   821,595 
 Noninterest Expense 5,292,888   5,404,683   5,047,228 
 Income Before Income Taxes 875,518   990,211   1,797,074 
 Income Tax Provision 206,929   247,736   283,154 
 Net Income$668,589  $742,475  $1,513,920 
       
 Basic Net Income per Common Share$0.69  $0.77  $1.55 
 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 0.69   0.77   1.55 
 Dividends Paid per Common Share -   -   - 
 Book Value Per Common Share 73.89   72.25   68.52 
 Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted 73.89   72.25   68.52 
 Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   969,998   975,065 
 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   969,998   975,065 
 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   969,998   975,070 
 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,998   969,998   975,070 
       
Selected Ratios:     
 Return on Average Assets 0.37%   0.43%   0.95% 
 Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 3.79%   4.28%   9.31% 
 Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 9.65%   10.02%   10.16% 
 Net Interest Margin 3.65%   3.64%   3.97% 
 Efficiency 69.80%   76.42%   73.74% 
       
Selected Asset Quality:     
 Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs$511,950  $(15,031) $(37,499)
 Classified Assets 1,257,685   1,769,453   6,613,712 
 Nonperforming Loans 985,000   1,509,590   - 
 Nonperforming Assets 994,550   1,509,690   6,331,228 
 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.17%   0.27%   0.00% 
 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.13%   0.21%   0.00% 
 Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.13%   0.21%   0.97% 


