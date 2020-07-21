ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM), (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company, announced today that, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, it successfully implemented its first completely remote installations of TRUFORMA™, the Company's inaugural point-of-care diagnostic device. Remote installation has enabled Zomedica to proceed with validation testing with its clinical College of Veterinary Medicine partners at Auburn, Mississippi State, and Purdue Universities.



TRUFORMA’s straightforward design and intuitive user experience facilitates entirely remote installation of the device and subsequent virtual operational training of the TRUFORMA platform. Validation testing and a planned pilot program are not expected to be delayed by any social distancing mandates.

Zomedica also recently completed verification of canine cortisol for use with its TRUFORMA platform, and will be adding that assay to its ongoing validation studies, which already include canine and feline total T4 (“tT4”) and canine and feline TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) assays. The Company intends to continue to add additional assays to its expanding TRUFORMA platform.

“We remain tightly focused on bringing TRUFORMA™ to the veterinary point-of-care market at the earliest possible time,” said Robert Cohen, Zomedica Interim Chief Executive Officer. “During the several weeks since I joined the Company, I have been impressed by the breadth, depth, and utility of our TRUFORMA technology, as well as the capabilities and dedication to companion animal care by our employees and external partners."

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

