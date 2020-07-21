SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2020 after market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding teleconference that will be webcasted live beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 8889064. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com .

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

