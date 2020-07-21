BOSTON, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Meridian”) (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $17.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $15.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $30.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, up from $30.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s return on average assets was 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 0.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 0.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.95%, down from 0.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s return on average equity was 9.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 7.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 8.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s return on average equity was 8.27%, down from 8.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.



Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Despite the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19, I am pleased to report record net income of $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, up $2.1 million, or 14%, from the prior second quarter record in 2019. This improvement in quarterly results reflects continued growth in net interest income, a $4.2 million gain on sale of a Bank property in South Boston and a decline in operating expenses, despite bolstering our reserves with a $9.6 million provision for loan losses. We are experiencing one of the most unique periods in our long history and management has shifted their focus and allocated available resources to minimizing COVID-19’s impact on the Bank and our customers, community and shareholders. We have kept our branches available, supported our loan customers with temporary modifications and ensured our employees did this in the safest manner possible.”

Mr. Gavegnano continued, “We began working with our loan customers in March, making accommodations for their existing loans to help ease them through the pandemic. As government mandated shutdowns took effect and more people were unemployed, primarily in April and May, we maintained an active understanding of evolving government programs and suspended accounting rules to ensure our customers were taking advantage of these opportunities as needed. This includes successfully executing the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and providing modifications to existing commercial and residential loans. I was happy with the Bank’s execution in assisting our customers when they needed it most.”

The Company’s net interest income was $47.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up $2.3 million, or 5.0%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and up $4.9 million, or 11.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.86% and 3.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2.67% and 2.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2.48% and 2.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income increased $7.4 million, or 8.7%, to $92.5 million from the six months ended June 30, 2019. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.76% and 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2.53% and 2.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increases in net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the respective prior periods were primarily due to the substantial reduction in the cost of funds.

Total interest and dividend income totaled $62.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down $3.9 million, or 5.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in yield on loans on a tax-equivalent basis of 17 basis points to 4.37% and a decrease in yield on other interest-earning assets of 139 basis points to 0.40%. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total interest and dividend income decreased $4.1 million, or 6.2%, primarily due to a decrease in yield on loans on a tax-equivalent basis of 10 basis points and a decrease in yield on other interest-earning assets of 229 basis points. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis was 4.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down 29 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 32 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s total interest and dividend income totaled $128.2 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 2.0%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in yield on other interest-earning assets of 181 basis points to 1.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis decreased 16 basis points to 4.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Total interest expense totaled $14.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down $6.1 million, or 29.4%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and down $9.0 million, or 37.9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $10.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down $6.2 million, or 36.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $10.1 million, or 48.7%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in average total deposits to $4.844 billion and a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.88% from 1.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 1.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up $37,000, or 0.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 primarily due to an increase in average total borrowings to $754.4 million, partially offset by a decrease of 32 basis points in the average cost of borrowings to 2.23%. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, interest expense on borrowings increased $1.0 million, or 32.9%, primarily due to an increase of $222.0 million, or 41.7%, in average total borrowings, partially offset by a 14 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings. The Company’s total cost of funds was 1.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down 46 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and down 67 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total interest expense totaled $35.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, down $10.0 million, or 21.8%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $27.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, down $12.4 million, or 31.3%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in average total deposits to $4.866 billion and a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 1.13% from 1.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, up $2.5 million, or 41.9%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to an increase in average total borrowings to $704.6 million and an increase of 25 basis points in the average cost of borrowings to 2.38%. The Company’s total cost of funds was 1.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, down 38 basis points from the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano noted, “Our net interest margin improved to 3.10% for the quarter and 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due to increases in net interest income of 12% and 9%, respectively. This is the result of maintaining our loan yields while aggressively reducing our funding costs. We expect our cost of funds to continue to decline as term deposits and advances mature and are replaced at significantly lower rates.”

The Company’s provision for loan losses was $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $725,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $78,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $60.5 million or 1.06% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $50.9 million or 0.89% of total loans at March 31, 2020, and $50.3 million or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and $53.9 million or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2019. The increases in the provision and coverage ratio reflect the application of economic uncertainties and market volatility caused by COVID-19 to the factors used to determine the Company’s provision.

Net charge-offs totaled $40,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $101,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and net charge-offs of $210,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net charge-offs totaled $141,000 compared to net charge-offs of $287,000 for six months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-accrual loans were $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total loans outstanding, at June 30, 2020; up $631,000, or 19.8%, from March 31, 2020; and up $415,000 or 12.2% from December 31, 2019 and down $2.2 million or 36.8%, from June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets were $3.8 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, $3.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $6.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets at June 30, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano noted, “We have reserved $9.6 million this quarter through the provision for loan losses, increasing our coverage ratio to 1.06%. We have been prudently adjusting our reserves throughout the quarter to incorporate the modifications being executed in support of our customers. As of June 30, 2020, we had applied COVID-19 related modifications to approximately 13% of our loan portfolio. Management’s focus over the next several quarters will be on monitoring these modified loans through constant analysis and communication with the customer. These efforts will allow us to quantify our exposure and apply the results to determine a reasonable provision for loan losses.”

Non-interest income was $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up from a loss of $831,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest income increased $9.5 million, or 1,141.9%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due primarily to a $4.2 million gain on sale of assets and a $2.0 million gain on marketable equity securities, net, reflecting increases in market valuations in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a $4.3 million loss on marketable equity securities, net, in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by decreases of $709,000 in loan fees and $293,000 in mortgage banking gains, net. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $5.7 million due primarily to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset and an increase of $1.8 million in gain on marketable equity securities, net, partially offset by a decrease of $340,000 in customer service fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 15.4% to $7.8 million from $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset in the second quarter of 2020, and increases of $509,000 in loan fees and $388,000 in mortgage banking gains, net, partially offset by a $2.3 million loss on marketable equity securities, net for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a $1.5 million gain on marketable equity securities, net for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and by a decrease of $340,000 in customer service fees.

Non-interest expenses were $23.3 million, or 1.46% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $26.3 million, or 1.66% of average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $25.1 million, or 1.60% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest expenses decreased $3.0 million, or 11.5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due primarily to decreases of $2.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, $302,000 in professional services, $209,000 in other general and administrative, $200,000 in marketing and advertising, and $185,000 in occupancy and equipment. Non-interest expenses decreased $1.8 million, or 7.2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, due primarily to decreases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, $323,000 in deposit insurance, $290,000 in general and administrative and $269,000 in marketing and advertising, partially offset by an increase of $124,000 in data processing. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expenses decreased $1.3 million, or 2.5%, to $49.6 million from $50.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 due primarily to decreases of $776,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $666,000 in deposit insurance, $405,000 in other general and administrative and $201,000 in marketing and advertising, partially offset by increases of $417,000 in occupancy and equipment and $291,000 in data processing. The increases in occupancy and equipment expenses and data processing include costs associated with the expansion of our branch network, including one new branch that opened in the third quarter of 2019, one new branch that opened in the fourth quarter of 2019 and two new branches that are anticipated to open late in July 2020. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 46.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 54.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 55.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 the efficiency ratio is 50.44% compared to 56.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano added, “We lowered our efficiency ratio to 47% and 50% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, due to the gain on sale of our former operations center in South Boston and a successful effort to limit our overhead expenses during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Our commitment to our community will continue as we invest in the expansion of our branch network by the planned opening of three new locations in the metropolitan Boston area communities of Salem, Woburn and Brookline in the third quarter.”

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.2%, compared to $4.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $5.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.0%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 the provision for income taxes was $10.1 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.9%, compared to $9.8 million, reflecting an effective rate of 24.4% for the period of June 30, 2019.

Total assets were $6.418 billion at June 30, 2020, up $69.4 million, or 1.1%, from $6.349 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $74.3 million, or 1.2%, from $6.344 billion at December 31, 2019. Net loans were $5.654 billion at June 30, 2020, up $14.5 million from March 31, 2020, and down $43.2 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2019. Loan originations totaled $353.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $792.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The net decrease in loans for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $140.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $61.5 million in multi-family loans and $23.7 million in one- to four-family loans, partially offset by increases of $155.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, $35.5 million in construction loans and $4.8 million in home equity lines of credit. The increase in commercial and industrial loans includes the origination of 401 PPP loans totaling $123.7 million. Cash and due from banks was $508.6 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $102.2 million, or 25.2% from December 31, 2019. Securities, at fair value, were $29.4 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $896,000, or 3.0%, from $30.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $4.820 billion at June 30, 2020, down $1.6 million, or less than 0.01%, from $4.822 billion at March 31, 2020 and $101.1 million, or 2.1%, from $4.921 billion at December 31, 2019. The net decrease in deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 reflects a $338.8 million decrease in certificates of deposit, including a $239.4 million reduction in brokered deposits. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, increased $237.7 million, or 7.1%, during the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $3.589 billion, or 74.5% of total deposits. The increase in core deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes a $185.8 million increase, or 35.4%, in non-interest bearing demand deposits to $709.9 million. Total borrowings were $804.1 million at June 30, 2020, up $58.2 million, or 7.8%, from March 31, 2020 and $167.9 million, or 26.4%, from December 31, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $14.7 million, or 2.0%, to $734.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $719.6 million at March 31, 2020, and increased $7.7 million, or 1.1%, from $726.6 million at December 31, 2019. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to net income of $30.3 million and $2.9 million related to stock-based compensation plans, partially offset by the repurchase of one million shares of the Company’s common stock related to the stock repurchase program at a total cost of $17.7 million and dividends of $0.16 per share totaling $8.0 million. Stockholders’ equity to assets was 11.44% at June 30, 2020, compared to 11.34% at March 31, 2020 and 11.45% at December 31, 2019. Book value per share increased to $14.01 at June 30, 2020 from $13.61 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $13.59 at June 30, 2020 from $13.19 at December 31, 2019. Market price per share decreased $8.49 or 42.3%, to $11.60 at June 30, 2020 from $20.09 at December 31, 2019. The Company and the Bank elected to be subject to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and at June 30, 2020 exceeded the minimum requirement to be well capitalized with ratios of 11.19% for the Company and 10.63% for the Bank.

The Company did not repurchase any of its shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company has repurchased 4,698,165 shares of its stock at an average price of $15.66 per share since August 2015.

Mr. Gavegnano concluded, “COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to the financial services industry. We are well-equipped with capital and liquidity and will leverage our resources to steer the Bank and our customers through these difficult times.”

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 40 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 39 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com .

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 508,627 $ 457,048 $ 406,382 $ 361,050 Certificates of deposit — 247 247 5,247 Securities available for sale, at fair value 13,022 13,820 15,076 16,500 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 16,401 13,130 15,243 14,776 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 33,282 33,278 28,947 27,469 Loans held for sale 3,682 3,403 2,455 2,105 Loans: One- to four-family 635,683 657,245 659,366 668,997 Home equity lines of credit 74,246 78,016 69,491 60,040 Multi-family 941,922 972,122 1,003,418 1,061,839 Commercial real estate 2,556,088 2,622,379 2,696,671 2,647,033 Construction 742,845 716,477 707,370 748,457 Commercial and industrial 760,546 638,695 604,889 627,718 Consumer 11,867 11,888 12,196 11,445 Total loans 5,723,197 5,696,822 5,753,401 5,825,529 Allowance for loan losses (60,547 ) (50,946 ) (50,322 ) (53,865 ) Net deferred loan origination fees (8,340 ) (6,021 ) (5,539 ) (6,292 ) Loans, net 5,654,310 5,639,855 5,697,540 5,765,372 Bank-owned life insurance 41,334 41,061 41,155 41,295 Premises and equipment, net 67,098 67,527 65,841 66,280 Accrued interest receivable 17,300 13,868 14,481 15,436 Deferred tax asset, net 16,873 16,782 16,726 18,301 Goodwill 20,378 20,378 20,378 20,378 Core deposit intangible 1,887 2,005 2,123 2,385 Other assets 23,776 26,152 17,100 11,978 Total assets $ 6,417,970 $ 6,348,554 $ 6,343,694 $ 6,368,572 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non interest-bearing demand deposits $ 709,924 $ 572,847 $ 524,154 $ 505,679 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,291,458 1,292,384 1,269,211 1,161,835 Money market deposits 753,980 699,026 675,702 675,452 Regular savings and other deposits 833,951 867,536 882,550 986,112 Certificates of deposit 1,231,084 1,390,156 1,569,916 1,689,226 Total deposits 4,820,397 4,821,949 4,921,533 5,018,304 Short-term borrowings 25,000 25,000 — — Long-term debt 779,101 720,873 636,245 600,088 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 59,199 61,111 59,329 54,479 Total liabilities 5,683,697 5,628,933 5,617,107 5,672,871 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,407,179, 52,402,395, 53,377,506 and 53,321,805 shares issued at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and, June 30, 2019 respectively 524 524 534 533 Additional paid-in capital 361,980 360,901 377,213 375,760 Retained earnings 387,983 374,712 365,742 336,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 100 19 (147 ) (24 ) Unearned compensation - ESOP, 2,252,627, 2,283,068, 2,313,509, and 2,374,390 shares at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (16,314 ) (16,535 ) (16,755 ) (17,196 ) Total stockholders' equity 734,273 719,621 726,587 695,701 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,417,970 $ 6,348,554 $ 6,343,694 $ 6,368,572





MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 61,445 $ 64,037 $ 64,040 $ 125,482 $ 125,681 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 75 87 108 162 218 Tax-exempt 12 13 13 25 26 Dividends on equity securities 145 94 142 239 247 Interest on certificates of deposit — 1 28 1 55 Other interest and dividend income 473 1,786 1,943 2,259 4,520 Total interest and dividend income 62,150 66,018 66,274 128,168 130,747 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 10,591 16,769 20,653 27,360 39,804 Interest on short-term borrowings 52 8 — 60 295 Interest on long-term debt 4,136 4,143 3,151 8,279 5,581 Total interest expense 14,779 20,920 23,804 35,699 45,680 Net interest income 47,371 45,098 42,470 92,469 85,067 Provision for loan losses 9,641 725 78 10,366 921 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 37,730 44,373 42,392 82,103 84,146 Non-interest income (loss): Customer service fees 1,948 2,097 2,288 4,045 4,385 Loan (costs) fees (35 ) 674 53 639 130 Mortgage banking gains, net 118 411 101 529 141 Gain on sale of asset 4,195 — — 4,195 — Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities, net 2,025 (4,344 ) 223 (2,319 ) 1,549 Income from bank-owned life insurance 273 297 280 570 561 Gain on life insurance distribution 124 — — 124 — Other income 10 34 9 44 16 Total non-interest income (loss) 8,658 (831 ) 2,954 7,827 6,782 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 13,858 15,914 14,916 29,772 30,548 Occupancy and equipment 3,739 3,924 3,650 7,663 7,246 Data processing 2,133 2,137 2,009 4,270 3,979 Marketing and advertising 1,030 1,230 1,299 2,260 2,461 Professional services 695 997 784 1,692 1,644 Deposit insurance 606 669 929 1,275 1,941 Other general and administrative 1,240 1,449 1,530 2,689 3,094 Total non-interest expenses 23,301 26,320 25,117 49,621 50,913 Income before income taxes 23,087 17,222 20,229 40,309 40,015 Provision for income taxes 5,808 4,245 5,061 10,053 9,776 Net income $ 17,279 $ 12,977 $ 15,168 $ 30,256 $ 30,239 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,131,249 50,634,983 51,051,880 50,383,116 51,086,050 Diluted 50,211,234 50,920,259 51,511,678 50,565,747 51,489,608





MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

(1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) Average

Balance Interest

(1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) Average

Balance Interest

(1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,722,186 $ 62,164 4.37 % $ 5,741,852 $ 64,758 4.54 % $ 5,809,827 $ 64,740 4.47 % Securities and certificates of deposit 33,282 262 3.17 29,290 211 2.90 36,447 312 3.43 Other interest-earning assets (3) 478,725 473 0.40 400,315 1,786 1.79 290,092 1,943 2.69 Total interest-earning assets 6,234,193 62,899 4.06 6,171,457 66,755 4.35 6,136,366 66,995 4.38 Noninterest-earning assets 153,567 157,398 136,159 Total assets $ 6,387,760 $ 6,328,855 $ 6,272,525 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,297,072 $ 2,293 0.71 $ 1,280,003 $ 4,497 1.41 $ 1,215,832 $ 5,584 1.84 Money market deposits 722,148 1,227 0.68 691,897 2,055 1.19 674,851 2,158 1.28 Regular savings and other deposits 841,600 995 0.48 906,100 2,531 1.12 954,811 3,961 1.66 Certificates of deposit 1,331,999 6,076 1.83 1,475,016 7,686 2.10 1,660,373 8,950 2.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,192,819 10,591 1.02 4,353,016 16,769 1.55 4,505,867 20,653 1.84 Borrowings 754,426 4,188 2.23 654,740 4,151 2.55 532,449 3,151 2.37 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,947,245 14,779 1.20 5,007,756 20,920 1.68 5,038,316 23,804 1.90 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 651,517 535,182 495,090 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 57,922 53,688 45,506 Total liabilities 5,656,684 5,596,626 5,578,912 Total stockholders' equity 731,076 732,229 693,613 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,387,760 $ 6,328,855 $ 6,272,525 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,286,948 $ 1,163,701 $ 1,098,050 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 48,120 45,835 43,191 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (749 ) (737 ) (721 ) Net interest income $ 47,371 $ 45,098 $ 42,470 Interest rate spread (1)(4) 2.86 % 2.67 % 2.48 % Net interest margin (1)(5) 3.10 % 2.99 % 2.82 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 126.01 % 123.24 % 121.79 % Supplemental Information: Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,844,336 $ 10,591 0.88 % $ 4,888,198 $ 16,769 1.38 % $ 5,000,957 $ 20,653 1.66 % Total deposits and borrowings, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,598,762 $ 14,779 1.06 % $ 5,542,938 $ 20,920 1.52 % $ 5,533,406 $ 23,804 1.73 %

_______________________

(1) Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.32%, 4.49% and 4.42%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 2.80%, 2.68% and 3.20%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.01%, 4.30% and 4.33%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 was 2.81%, 2.62% and 2.43%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 was 3.06%, 2.94% and 2.78%, respectively. (2) Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances. (3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,732,019 $ 126,922 4.45 % $ 5,752,551 $ 127,065 4.45 % Securities and certificates of deposit 29,170 464 3.20 36,478 584 3.23 Other interest-earning assets (3) 439,520 2,259 1.03 321,472 4,520 2.84 Total interest-earning assets 6,200,709 129,645 4.20 6,110,501 132,169 4.36 Noninterest-earning assets 157,599 127,095 Total assets $ 6,358,308 $ 6,237,596 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,288,538 $ 6,790 1.06 $ 1,202,572 $ 10,524 1.76 Money market deposits 707,022 3,281 0.93 687,260 4,306 1.26 Regular savings and other deposits 873,850 3,527 0.81 937,789 7,763 1.67 Certificates of deposit 1,403,507 13,762 1.97 1,641,012 17,211 2.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,272,917 27,360 1.29 4,468,633 39,804 1.80 Borrowings 704,583 8,339 2.38 555,076 5,876 2.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,977,500 35,699 1.44 5,023,709 45,680 1.83 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 593,350 488,897 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 55,805 37,324 Total liabilities 5,626,655 5,549,930 Total stockholders' equity 731,653 687,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,358,308 $ 6,237,596 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,223,209 $ 1,086,792 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 93,946 86,489 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (1,477 ) (1,422 ) Net interest income $ 92,469 $ 85,067 Interest rate spread (1)(4) 2.76 % 2.53 % Net interest margin (1)(5) 3.05 % 2.85 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 124.57 % 121.63 % Supplemental Information: Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,866,267 $ 27,360 1.13 % $ 4,957,530 $ 39,804 1.62 % Total deposits and borrowings, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,570,850 $ 35,699 1.29 % $ 5,512,606 $ 45,680 1.67 %

_______________________

(1) Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the six months ended, June 30, 2020 and 2019, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.40% and 4.41%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 2.94% and 3.02%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.16%, and 4.31%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 2.72%, and 2.48%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended, June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 3.00% and 2.81%, respectively. (2) Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances. (3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.





MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 1.08 % 0.82 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Return on average equity (1) 9.45 7.09 8.75 8.27 8.79 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.86 2.67 2.48 2.76 2.53 Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.10 2.99 2.82 3.05 2.85 Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 1.46 1.66 1.60 1.56 1.63 Efficiency ratio (4) 46.79 54.18 55.57 50.44 56.38





June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) Asset Quality Non-accrual loans: One- to four-family $ 3,074 $ 2,846 $ 3,082 $ 5,378 Home equity lines of credit 20 20 — — Commercial real estate 194 — — 318 Commercial and industrial 532 323 323 350 Total non-accrual loans 3,820 3,189 3,405 6,046 Foreclosed assets — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 3,820 $ 3,189 $ 3,405 $ 6,046 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.06 % 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses/non-accrual loans 1,585.00 1,597.55 1,477.89 890.92 Non-accrual loans/total loans 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.10 Non-accrual loans/total assets 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.09 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.09 Capital and Share Related Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.44 % 11.34 % 11.45 % 10.92 % Book value per share $ 14.01 $ 13.73 $ 13.61 $ 13.05 Tangible book value per share (5) $ 13.59 $ 13.31 $ 13.19 $ 12.62 Market value per share $ 11.60 $ 11.22 $ 20.09 $ 17.89 Shares outstanding 52,407,179 52,402,395 53,377,506 53,321,805

_______________________

(1) Quarterly amounts are annualized. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by banks to understand expenses related to the generation of revenue. We have removed gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets as management deems them to be either discretionary or market driven and not representative of operating performance. Presented on a basis including gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets the efficiency ratio was 41.59%, 59.46% and 55.29% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively and 49.47% and 55.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (5) Tangible book value per share represents total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.



