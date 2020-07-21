GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) · TrustCo Bank Corp NY today announced second quarter 2020 net income of $11.3 million or $0.117 diluted earnings per share, and $24.6 million or $0.254 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and its effects on our families and neighbors, I’d like to reaffirm Trustco Bank’s commitment to serving our communities through careful financial management and high-quality service. This enduring mission guides us as we respond to this situation by providing you with the information, support, and advice you need to manage your finances in this market and plan for your future. We continue to remain thankful to those on the front lines from medical centers to food banks that are providing the essential services for those affected physically, emotionally, and financially by COVID-19.”

TrustCo’s designated Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) Fund, donating time and financial support to front line organizations across the communities, and the COVID-19 Financial Relief Program, providing support to our borrowers experiencing economic hardships by offering loan deferrals, continues to be an asset for our customers experiencing financial challenges during this time.

TrustCo is taking every precaution possible to keep our employees and customers safe during this time.  The bank continues to implement important policies, including minimizing contact between employees and customers by requiring face masks, installing clear barriers, and separating banking departments from one another. As recommended by the CDC, cleaning procedures continue to be augmented and protective sanitation items are always available.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations.    As of June 30, 2020, we had 668 residential loans in deferral totaling $145 million, and 90 commercial loans in deferral totaling $45 million.  This represents 4.5% of total outstanding loans.  We are encouraged to see that a number of residential and commercial loans had already re-started making regular loan payments prior to the end of the quarter.  Additionally, the bank has funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million.

The second quarter of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions.  As mentioned last quarter, the pandemic has created an uncertain future, and we believe we continue to be well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil.  We also continue to hire across our locations for all levels of staff.  As we enter the second half of 2020 and beyond, management views the Bank as well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will continue to closely monitor how the current market conditions change.  

TrustCo saw average loans grow 7.0% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.  Year over year, loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances, cash flow from investments, and the  growth in funding from customer deposits.  Total average deposits are up $276.2 million or 6.2% in the second quarter 2020 compared to the prior year.

Details

Average loans were up $270.5 million or 7.0% in the second quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019.  Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $257.2 million or 7.6% in the second quarter 2020, over the same period in 2019.  Average deposits are up $276.2 million or 6.2% for the second quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier.  The increase in deposits was the result of a $321.2 million or 10.7% increase total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, for the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2019.  Within core, checking balances were up $203.5 million or 15.7% (including interest bearing checking and non-interest bearing balances).  Average time deposits decreased $45.0 million or 3.1% for the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2019.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.64% in the second quarter 2020 from 0.91% in the second quarter 2019.  A significant portion of our CD portfolio repriced during the last half of 2019 and the first half of 2020, which resulted in lower rates due to market conditions. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2020 was 2.81%, down 30 basis points from 3.11% in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to federal interest rate cuts over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds and variable rate loans.  Additionally, because we offered competitive shorter term rates on our time deposits in the past, we expect cost of interest bearing liabilities to continue to decrease as these reprice at lower rates.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $44.1 million or 8.7% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.  Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2020 were .82% and 8.21%, respectively, compared to 1.14% and 11.60% for the second quarter 2019.  Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus.  Total operating expenses decreased by $970 thousand or 3.9% in the second quarter 2020 as compared to the second quarter 2019, driven by decreases in almost all expense categories, with the exception of an increase in occupancy expense.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures continued to improve.  Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $22.1 million at June 30, 2019.  NPLs were 0.52% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2019.  The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 219.5% at June 30, 2020, compared to 200.4% at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.8 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $24.8 million at June 30, 2019.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.15% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses was $48.1 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $44.4 million at June 30, 2019.  The provision for loan losses increased to $2.0 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to a credit of $341 thousand in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19.  Additionally, in the second quarter of 2019 there was a credit to the provision of loan losses of $541 thousand related to the sale of our credit card portfolio.  The Bank did not adopt “FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020 as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).  The Bank will adopt CECL as required by the CARES Act at the earlier of the termination of the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 or December 31, 2020.  Net chargeoffs for the second quarter 2020 were $11 thousand versus net recoveries in the second quarter 2019 of $35 thousand.  The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% for the second quarter 2020 and 2019.

At June 30, 2020 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.74%, compared to 9.85% at June 30, 2019.  Book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $5.73, up 7.7% compared to $5.32 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services.  The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2020.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764.  International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195.  Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call.  A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10146338.  The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst200722.html, and will be available for one year. 

Safe Harbor Statement 
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement:  the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business;  the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY 
GLENVILLE, NY 
  
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
(Unaudited) 
  Three months ended 
  6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019  
Summary of operations       
Net interest income (TE)$37,681 38,554 39,192  
Provision (Credit) for loan losses 2,000 2,000 (341) 
Net gain on securities transactions - 1,155 -  
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions 3,426 4,179 4,914  
Noninterest expense 23,932 24,268 24,902  
Net income 11,254 13,313 14,667  
        
Per common share       
Net income per share:       
- Basic$0.117 0.138 0.152  
- Diluted 0.117 0.138 0.151  
Cash dividends 0.068 0.068 0.068  
Book value at period end 5.73 5.68 5.32  
Market price at period end 6.33 5.41 7.92  
        
At period end       
Full time equivalent employees 806 813 858  
Full service banking offices 148 148 148  
        
Performance ratios       
Return on average assets 0.82%1.03 1.14  
Return on average equity 8.21 9.87 11.60  
Efficiency (1) 58.30 56.34 55.98  
Net interest spread (TE) 2.69 2.91 2.95  
Net interest margin (TE) 2.81 3.05 3.11  
Dividend payout ratio 58.37 49.41 44.94  
        
Capital ratios at period end       
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.74%10.42 9.85  
Consolidated equity to assets 9.75%10.43 9.86  
        
Asset quality analysis at period end       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.52 0.51 0.57  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.40 0.42 0.47  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15 1.13 1.14  
Coverage ratio (3) 2.2x 2.2x 2.0x  
        
(1)  Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable
equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2)  Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less
$553 of intangible assets.
(3)  Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
 
TE = Taxable equivalent


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Six months ended
  06/30/20 06/30/19 
Summary of operations    
Net interest income (TE)$76,235 78,925 
Provision (Credit) for loan losses 4,000 (41)
Net gain on securities transactions 1,155 - 
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions 7,605 9,551 
Noninterest expense 48,200 49,769 
Net income 24,567 29,225 
     
Per common share    
Net income per share:    
- Basic$0.254 0.302 
- Diluted 0.254 0.302 
Cash dividends 0.136 0.136 
Tangible Book value at period end 5.73 5.32 
Market price at period end 6.33 7.92 
     
Performance ratios    
Return on average assets 0.92 1.15 
Return on average equity 9.04 11.76 
Efficiency (1) 57.30 56.04 
Net interest spread (TE) 2.80 3.03 
Net interest margin (TE) 2.93 3.17 
Dividend payout ratio 53.52 45.08 
     
(1)  Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income
plus noninterest income (excluding net securities transactions and gain on sale of building and nonperforming loans).
     
TE = Taxable equivalent.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  6/30/2020  3/31/2020 12/31/2019  9/30/2019 6/30/2019 
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$41,665  42,063 42,002  41,923 41,432 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 106  421 609  996 821 
State and political subdivisions 2  1 2  2 3 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 1,527  2,113 2,334  2,178 2,152 
Corporate bonds 488  238 295  321 272 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 229  245 253  282 289 
Other securities 5  6 6  6 5 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,357  3,024 3,499  3,785 3,542 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 162  175 184  187 209 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 162  175 184  187 209 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 192  82 203  81 199 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 193  1,267 1,635  2,552 3,282 
Total interest income 44,569  46,611 47,523  48,528 48,664 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 26  16 21  52 94 
Savings 166  233 271  323 367 
Money market deposit accounts 862  1,096 1,175  1,177 1,119 
Time deposits 5,599  6,391 7,468  7,974 7,512 
Interest on short-term borrowings 235  322 347  359 381 
Total interest expense 6,888  8,058 9,282  9,885 9,473 
           
Net interest income 37,681  38,553 38,241  38,643 39,191 
           
Less: Provision (Credit) for loan losses 2,000  2,000 200  - (341)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,681  36,553 38,041  38,643 39,532 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,368  1,600 1,454  1,517 1,683 
Fees for services to customers 1,807  2,315 2,377  2,602 2,611 
Net gain on securities transactions -  1,155 -  - - 
Other 251  264 284  806 620 
Total noninterest income 3,426  5,334 4,115  4,925 4,914 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 11,648  11,373 11,743  11,725 11,711 
Net occupancy expense 4,385  4,306 4,399  4,094 4,006 
Equipment expense 1,606  1,802 1,768  1,689 1,709 
Professional services 1,182  1,481 1,449  1,507 1,568 
Outsourced services 1,875  2,075 1,925  1,875 1,875 
Advertising expense 601  488 464  494 778 
FDIC and other insurance 609  294 259  282 598 
Other real estate (income) expense, net (32) 194 (385) 33 210 
Other 2,058  2,255 2,269  2,371 2,447 
Total noninterest expenses 23,932  24,268 23,891  24,070 24,902 
           
Income before taxes 15,175  17,619 18,265  19,498 19,544 
Income taxes 3,921  4,306 4,358  4,790 4,877 
           
Net income$11,254  13,313 13,907  14,708 14,667 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$0.117  0.138 0.143  0.152 0.152 
           
- Diluted 0.117  0.138 0.143  0.152 0.151 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,433  96,727 96,919  96,907 96,822 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,437  96,750 97,015  96,977 96,891 
           
Note:  Taxable equivalent net interest income$37,681  38,554 38,243  38,644 39,192 
           


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Six months ended
  06/30/20 06/30/19 
Interest and dividend income:    
Interest and fees on loans$83,728 82,685 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 527 1,604 
State and political subdivisions 3 4 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage    
obligations - residential 3,640 3,707 
Corporate bonds 726 480 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed    
participation securities 474 586 
Other securities 11 10 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 5,381 6,391 
     
Interest on held to maturity securities:    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 337 426 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 337 426 
     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 274 284 
     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,460 6,291 
Total interest income 91,180 96,077 
     
Interest expense:    
Interest on deposits:    
Interest-bearing checking 42 215 
Savings 399 744 
Money market deposit accounts 1,958 1,945 
Time deposits 11,990 13,488 
Interest on short-term borrowings 557 762 
Total interest expense 14,946 17,154 
     
Net interest income 76,234 78,923 
     
Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses 4,000 (41)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 72,234 78,964 
     
Noninterest income:    
Trustco Financial Services income 2,968 3,416 
Fees for services to customers 4,122 5,131 
Net gain on securities transactions 1,155 - 
Other 515 1,004 
Total noninterest income 8,760 9,551 
     
Noninterest expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits 23,021 23,162 
Net occupancy expense 8,691 8,173 
Equipment expense 3,408 3,611 
Professional services 2,663 3,218 
Outsourced services 3,950 3,800 
Advertising expense 1,089 1,563 
FDIC and other insurance 903 1,246 
Other real estate expense, net 162 186 
Other 4,313 4,810 
Total noninterest expenses 48,200 49,769 
     
Income before taxes 32,794 38,746 
Income taxes 8,227 9,521 
     
Net income$24,567 29,225 
     
Net income per common share:    
- Basic$0.254 0.302 
     
- Diluted 0.254 0.302 
     
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,580 96,784 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,593 96,857 
     
Note:  Taxable equivalent net interest income$76,235 78,925 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  6/30/2020  3/31/2020  12/31/2019  9/30/2019  6/30/2019 
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks$44,726  43,362  48,198  49,526  42,471 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 908,110  492,691  408,648  401,151  517,684 
Total cash and cash equivalents 952,836  536,053  456,846  450,677  560,155 
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises -  54,970  104,512  164,490  184,448 
States and political subdivisions 111  112  162  169  170 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 331,469  352,067  389,517  406,166  354,679 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 45,998  46,768  48,511  50,970  53,091 
Corporate bonds 54,439  48,564  30,436  40,281  40,467 
Other securities 685  685  685  683  685 
Total securities available for sale 432,702  503,166  573,823  662,759  633,540 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential 16,633  17,720  18,618  19,705  20,667 
Total held to maturity securities 16,633  17,720  18,618  19,705  20,667 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506  9,183  9,183  9,183  9,183 
           
Loans:          
Commercial 231,212  195,805  199,499  192,443  190,507 
Residential mortgage loans 3,681,898  3,627,121  3,583,774  3,508,647  3,428,829 
Home equity line of credit 254,445  265,753  267,922  273,526  277,559 
Installment loans 10,006  10,713  11,001  10,703  9,514 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,177,561  4,099,392  4,062,196  3,985,319  3,906,409 
           
Less: Allowance for loan losses 48,144  46,155  44,317  44,329  44,365 
Net loans 4,129,417  4,053,237  4,017,879  3,940,990  3,862,044 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 34,042  34,428  34,622  34,168  34,058 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,712  49,955  51,475  49,618  51,097 
Other assets 57,155  52,905  58,876  55,369  56,926 
           
Total assets$5,677,003  5,256,647  5,221,322  5,222,469  5,227,670 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand$612,960  480,255  463,858  453,439  432,780 
Interest-bearing checking 1,001,592  895,254  875,672  869,101  888,433 
Savings accounts 1,191,682  1,122,116  1,113,146  1,110,947  1,132,308 
Money market deposit accounts 666,304  617,198  599,163  570,457  562,318 
Time deposits 1,392,769  1,367,005  1,398,177  1,457,223  1,446,428 
Total deposits 4,865,307  4,481,828  4,450,016  4,461,167  4,462,267 
           
Short-term borrowings 177,278  148,090  148,666  151,095  166,746 
Operating lease liabilities 53,710  54,998  56,553  54,731  56,237 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,287  23,546  27,830  29,313  26,790 
           
Total liabilities 5,123,582  4,708,462  4,683,065  4,696,306  4,712,040 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock 100,205  100,205  100,205  100,200  100,180 
Surplus 176,437  176,431  176,427  176,395  176,396 
Undivided profits 299,239  294,553  288,067  280,542  272,433 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 11,936  11,392  4,461  (71) (1,774)
Treasury stock at cost (34,396) (34,396) (30,903) (30,903) (31,605)
           
Total shareholders' equity 553,421  548,185  538,257  526,163  515,630 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,677,003  5,256,647  5,221,322  5,222,469  5,227,670 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,433  96,433  96,922  96,917  96,822 


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$571 630 816 888 905 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 20,215 18,570 18,407 18,275 19,633 
Installment 6 24 3 13 1 
Total non-accrual loans 20,792 19,224 19,226 19,176 20,539 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 26 27 29 30 31 
Total nonperforming loans 20,818 19,251 19,255 19,206 20,570 
Other real estate owned 830 1,284 1,579 2,409 2,625 
Total nonperforming assets$21,648 20,535 20,834 21,615 23,195 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 
Installment - - - - - 
Total non-accrual loans 1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Total nonperforming loans 1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 
Other real estate owned - - - - - 
Total nonperforming assets$1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$571 630 816 888 905 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 21,326 20,062 20,021 20,084 21,197 
Installment 6 24 3 13 1 
Total non-accrual loans 21,903 20,716 20,840 20,985 22,103 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 26 27 29 30 31 
Total nonperforming loans 21,929 20,743 20,869 21,015 22,134 
Other real estate owned 830 1,284 1,579 2,409 2,625 
Total nonperforming assets$22,759 22,027 22,448 23,424 24,759 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial$(6)1 (1)(28)(1)
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (27)140 146 39 (54)
Installment 44 4 67 9 45 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$11 145 212 20 (10)
       
Florida      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - (2)(1)- (25)
Installment - 19 1 16 - 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$- 17 - 16 (25)
       
Total      
Commercial$(6)1 (1)(28)(1)
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (27)138 145 39 (79)
Installment 44 23 68 25 45 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$11 162 212 36 (35)
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$21,929 20,743 20,869 21,015 22,134 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,759 22,027 22,448 23,424 24,759 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) 11 162 212 36 (35)
       
Allowance for loan losses (1) 48,144 46,155 44,317 44,329 44,365 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.52% 0.51% 0.51% 0.53% 0.57% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.40% 0.42% 0.43% 0.45% 0.47% 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15% 1.13% 1.09% 1.11% 1.14% 
Coverage ratio (1) 219.5% 222.5% 212.4% 210.9% 200.4% 
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 1094.2x 71.2x 52.3x 307.8x -316.9x 
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1)  At period-end
(2)  For the period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$23,291  1061.83%$160,197  821 2.05%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 333,122  1,5271.83  342,678  2,152 2.51 
State and political subdivisions 110  27.90  168  4 9.52 
Corporate bonds 51,494  4883.79  33,793  272 3.22 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 45,260  2292.03  54,254  289 2.13 
Other 685  52.92  686  5 2.92 
             
Total securities available for sale 453,962  2,3572.08  591,776  3,543 2.39 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 727,006  1930.11  545,724  3,282 2.41 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 17,199  1623.75  21,155  209 3.95 
             
Total held to maturity securities 17,199  1623.75  21,155  209 3.95 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,332  1928.23  9,173  199 8.68 
             
Commercial loans 223,002  2,6104.68  189,870  2,546 5.36 
Residential mortgage loans 3,653,342  36,3653.98  3,396,149  35,179 4.14 
Home equity lines of credit 260,029  2,5153.89  279,622  3,503 5.01 
Installment loans 10,044  1757.02  10,310  204 7.91 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,146,417  41,6654.02  3,875,951  41,432 4.28 
             
Total interest earning assets 5,353,916  44,5693.33  5,043,779  48,665 3.86 
             
Allowance for loan losses (46,832)     (44,841)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 195,815      177,019     
             
             
Total assets$5,502,899     $5,175,957     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$953,299  260.01%$879,732  94 0.04%
Money market accounts 641,593  8620.54  553,708  1,119 0.81 
Savings 1,167,844  1660.06  1,138,107  367 0.13 
Time deposits 1,392,136  5,5991.62  1,437,097  7,512 2.09 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,154,872  6,6530.64  4,008,644  9,092 0.91 
Short-term borrowings 172,834  2350.55  162,690  381 0.94 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,327,706  6,8880.64  4,171,334  9,473 0.91 
             
Demand deposits 548,178      418,215     
Other liabilities 75,603      79,056     
Shareholders' equity 551,412      507,352     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,502,899     $5,175,957     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   37,681     39,192   
             
Net interest spread    2.69%    2.95%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.81%    3.11%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   -     (1)  
             
             
Net interest income   37,681     39,191   
             


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Six months ended  Six months ended 
  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$57,830  527 1.82%$157,244  1,604 2.04%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 352,445  3,640 2.07  308,034  3,707 2.41 
State and political subdivisions 112  4 7.74  168  6 7.14 
Corporate bonds 39,913  726 3.64  30,347  480 3.16 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 46,339  474 2.05  55,648  586 2.11 
Other 685  11 3.21  685  10 2.92 
             
Total securities available for sale 497,324  5,382 2.16  552,126  6,393 2.32 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 569,541  1,460 0.52  524,468  6,291 2.40 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 17,671  337 3.81  21,594  426 3.95 
             
Total held to maturity securities 17,671  337 3.81  21,594  426 3.95 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,258  274 5.92  9,064  284 6.27 
             
Commercial loans 210,524  5,152 4.89  191,793  5,129 5.35 
Residential mortgage loans 3,627,535  72,826 4.02  3,385,628  70,043 4.14 
Home equity lines of credit 262,745  5,383 4.12  282,892  7,040 4.98 
Installment loans 10,380  367 7.11  11,099  473 8.52 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,111,184  83,728 4.08  3,871,412  82,685 4.27 
             
Total interest earning assets 5,204,978  91,181 3.51  4,978,664  96,079 3.86 
             
Allowance for loan losses (45,676)     (44,894)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 194,718      176,518     
             
             
Total assets$5,354,020     $5,110,288     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$912,226  42 0.01%$880,101  215 0.05%
Money market accounts 627,897  1,958 0.63  535,950  1,945 0.73 
Savings 1,142,201  399 0.07  1,149,064  744 0.13 
Time deposits 1,381,025  11,990 1.75  1,395,361  13,488 1.93 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,063,349  14,389 0.71  3,960,476  16,392 0.83 
Short-term borrowings 163,251  557 0.69  160,893  762 0.95 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,226,600  14,946 0.71  4,121,369  17,154 0.83 
             
Demand deposits 503,327      407,926     
Other liabilities 77,303      79,814     
Shareholders' equity 546,790      501,179     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,354,020     $5,110,288     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   76,235      78,925   
             
Net interest spread    2.80%    3.03%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.93%    3.17%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1)     (2)  
             
             
Net interest income   76,234      78,923   
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. 

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. 

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP)$5,677,003 5,256,647 5,227,670     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,676,450 5,256,094 5,227,117     
         
Equity (GAAP) 553,421 548,185 515,630     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 552,868 547,632 515,077     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.74% 10.42% 9.85%     
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.75% 10.43% 9.86%     
         
  Three months ended  Six months ended
Efficiency Ratio 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019   6/30/2020 6/30/2019 
         
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)$37,681 38,554 39,192  $76,235 78,925 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 3,426 5,334 4,914   8,760 9,551 
Less:  Net gain on securities - 1,155 -   1,155 - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 41,107 42,733 44,106   83,840 88,476 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 23,932 24,268 24,902   48,200 49,769 
Less:  Other real estate expense (income), net (32)194 210   162 186 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 23,964 24,074 24,692   48,038 49,583 
         
Efficiency Ratio 58.30% 56.34% 55.98%   57.30% 56.04% 

Contact:
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693