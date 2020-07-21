ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.63 million or $0.21/share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.  Excluding non-core items, primarily securities gains, core earnings were $1.21 million, or $0.15/share.  Total core net income is up effectively flat from 2Q19, but core EPS increased by 20% from 1Q20.

“I would like to start with saying how proud I remain in the efforts of all of our team members who have operated at the highest standard possible during this remarkably difficult time.  Our SouthCrest family has gone above and beyond in taking care of each other, our customers and the communities we have the privilege to serve and live in.”

“Financially, we are comfortable with where we stand today but we continue to be diligent on the credit front.  The earnings run rate at SouthCrest has recovered to pre-COVID levels as expenses have declined slightly while the balance sheet adjustments made during the past four months have offset the negative interest margin impact of the first quarter FOMC rate cuts.  Loan deferrals appear to have hit a peak in June at approximately $58 million or 18% of loans.  As of this writing, based on communication with nearly every deferred borrower, and using the standard of payments actually occurring to signify the end of deferral, we expect deferrals at the end of July to be down 60% to $23MM or 7% of loans, and decline further in August to just 2% of loans.  As a result, we currently believe that our allowance for loan losses and future provisioning expense should be manageable for the rest of 2020.   We also believe that our strong earnings performance and significantly increased unrealized gain in our investment portfolio will provide additional capital if necessary.” 

The Company is also announcing that it will pay a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05/share on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record July 30, 2020.

Total assets increased to $622.4 million vs. $577.7 million in 1Q20 and $528.5MM in the year ago quarter.  Loan growth was modest during the quarter finishing at $338.6 million vs. $334.5 million at the end of 1Q20 and $316.0 million 2Q19.  None of the loan growth during the quarter was the result of PPP loans as the Company partnered with a third party for that product.  The ALLL grew from $3.2MM (0.95% of loans) to $4.0MM (1.18% of loans) in the quarter with the elevated provision expense and a significant recovery that occurred in June.  Excess liquidity was reinvested into the investment portfolio which increased by $34MM during the quarter.

Interest income increased 4.3% from 1Q20 due to both the increase in loan balances and the larger investment portfolio.  Interest expense declined 3.8% during the quarter as well which increased the overall net interest income by 5.7% or $260,000 versus the first quarter.  During the second quarter, the cost of deposits declined by 8bps to 0.46%.  Provision expense increased to $450,000 from $150,000 in the first three months of 2020.

Non-interest income, excluding the $548,000 of securities gains, was down from the prior three months with NSF and overdraft fees declining by 48% as the primary driver.  Non-interest expense declined by 9% from the previous quarter with the majority of the decline resulting from the temporary elimination of bonus accruals.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank declined to 8.99% from 9.62% as a result of the deposit growth during the quarter.  On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.84 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019 and $7.09 at the end of 1Q20.  This is directly a result of the timely securities purchases made during the past four months.  This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates.  Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.86/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19 and $0.28/share as of 1Q20.  The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.841 million shares, comprised of 5.786 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios improved slightly from the prior quarter, with NPAs to assets declining to 0.71% vs. 0.80% in 1Q20.  As of June 30, 2020 the Company’s OREO balances were $447,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA.  The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A.  The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected.  Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.  You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann
Chief Financial Officer
678.734.3505

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)     
 Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 2019Q1 2020Q2 2020
Interest Income      
Loans     
Construction and Development$603$636$669$744$758
Commercial Real Estate 1,834 2,037 2,030 1,856 1,974
Commercial Loans 429 446 645 553 567
Multi Family 32 27 28 21 21
Residential Mortgage 1,101 991 1,029 904 750
Consumer Loans 41 41 34 36 29
County/Municipal Loans 22 22 24 34 41
Loss Share Loans 61 61 58 46 37
Investment Securities      
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds$88$107$77$129$6
Bank Owned CDs 6 6 2 0 0
Investment Securities 1,111 950 996 1023 1393
Total Interest Income $ 5,329$ 5,324$ 5,592$ 5,346$ 5,576
      
Total Interest Expense $759$658$699$769$741
Net Interest Income $ 4,570 $ 4,666 $ 4,893$ 4,577$ 4,835
Provision for Loan Losses 0 39 0 150 450
Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $ 4,570 $ 4,627 $ 4,893 $ 4,427 $ 4,385
Other Income     
Service Charges on Deposits$153$148$144$138$132
NSF/Overdraft Fees 310 356 348 305 158
Other Service Charges 70 78 95 64 71
ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 284 278 271 247 277
Other Income 131 308 268 238 664
Total Other Income $947$1,169$1,186$992$1,303
Non-Interest Expense      
Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R)$1,842$1,856$2,140$1,940$1,711
Employee Benefits 370 391 379 412 341
Occupancy & FF&E Expense 570 564 529 503 506
Professional Fees 274 152 149 141 143
Data Processing 488 497 502 488 385
Other Expense 613 505 667 632 661
Total Noninterest Expenses $ 4,157$ 3,963$ 4,366$ 4,116$ 3,747
Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 1,360$ 1,832$ 1,713$ 1,303$ 1,941
Income Taxes 315 417 389 265 316
Net Income$ 1,045$ 1,414$ 1,323$ 1,038$ 1,625
 
          


Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)     
AssetsQ2 2019
 Q3 2019
 Q4 2019
 Q1 2020
 Q2 2020
 
Current Assets     
Cash & Due from Bank$30,930 $13,758 $38,555 $19,845 $22,520 
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 0  0  5,215  0  7,873 
Bank Owned CDs 1,322  1,069  77  0  0 
Investment Securities 141,013  139,907  139,880  184,377  318,680 
Total Current Assets$173,265 $154,733 $183,727 $204,222 $249,072 
      
Loans     
Construction and Development$40,040 $43,661 $47,593 $56,430 $64,320 
Commercial Real Estate 153,527  155,397  146,287  142,610  139,407 
Commercial Loans 28,036  42,921  53,833  53,383  56,860 
Multi Family 1,970  1,939  1,611  1,601  1,590 
Residential Mortgage 85,064  80,391  77,772  73,778  66,810 
Consumer Loans 1,384  1,022  830  2,144  2,472 
County/Municipal Loans 2,037  2,037  3,109  3,732  4,851 
Loss Share Loans 3,933  3,859  3,601  2,451  2,315 
Total Loans$315,991 $331,227 $334,635 $336,129 $338,625 
Allowance for Loss (3,022) (3,073) (3,039) (3,184) (3,984)
Net Loans$312,698 $328,154 $331,596 $332,946 $334,641 
OREO 575  0  497  529  447 
FDIC Indemnification 0  0  0  0  0 
BOLI 22,186  22,323  22,456  22,583  22,737 
Fixed Assets, net 9,180  8,982  8,862  8,705  8,697 
Intangible Assets 100  96  84  80  68 
Other Assets 10,083  9,424  8,740  8,604  6,731 
Total Assets$528,503 $523,711 $555,960 $577,669 $622,383 
                
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits     
DDAs$98,229 $94,680 $103,154 $96,517 $114,554 
Interest Bearing Demand 59,606  63,386  87,685  85,746  96,141 
Celebration Checking 100,950  97,277  98,558  103,718  111,421 
Money Market Accts 33,080  32,382  33,888  37,693  38,650 
Savings 44,407  44,383  44,370  44,516  47,674 
CDs Less Than $100k 56,256  56,543  54,228  53,616  52,709 
CDs Greater than $100k 38,854  41,846  43,404  47,259  47,049 
Total Deposits$431,382 $430,497 $465,288 $469,064 $508,198 


Other Liabilities 2,583  2,516  2,143  2,415  2,184 
Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 33,795  33,429  34,697  50,228  50,546 
Total Liabilities$467,760  $466,443  $502,127  $521,708  $560,918  
Total Equity 60,743  57,268  53,833  55,961  61,465 
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity$528,503 $523,711 $555,960 $577,669 $622,393 
                


Ratios   
 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 
ROAA0.78%1.09%0.98%0.75%1.05%
ROAE7.04%10.10%9.52%7.30%10.87%
NPAs/Assets (Core)1.09%1.00%0.77%0.80%0.71%
Est. T1 Leverage (Bank)9.95%9.65%9.63%9.62%8.99%
Total Common Shares6,360,273 5,849,101 5,832,793 5,832,793 5,786,288 
Total Preferred Shares2,061,719 2,058,121 2,054,759 2,054,759 2,054,759 
Total Common Equiv. Shares8,421,992 7,907,222 7,887,552 7,887,552 7,841,047 
NIM (Bank)3.74%3.92%4.03%3.65%3.37%
Cost of Deposits (Bank)0.51%0.54%0.53%0.54%0.46%
Loan/Deposit73.0%76.7%71.9%71.6%66.6%
Employees106 103 105 104 102 
Loans in Atlanta MSA67.4%76.8%77.5%78.2%79.1%
           