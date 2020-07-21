New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Male Infertility Market By Treatment, By Test, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933112/?utm_source=GNW

A male’s fertility relies mainly on the quantity and quality of their sperms. If a man’s sperm count is small or if the sperm is of poor quality, it would be difficult, and even impossible, for him to cause pregnancy. The problem of infertility is widespread. Male fertility includes the normal functioning of the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and testes. Nonetheless, 40 percent-50 percent of cases have no identifiable cause and 30 percent-40 percent of cases are due to problems in the testes.



Continuous R&D efforts are being made to better understand the idiopathic world of infertility. As a result, companies are investing in the development of root cause identification and targeted treatment devices. In addition, the production and commercialization of hormonal therapy are expected to fuel the demand for male infertility during the forecast period. Governments in different countries have taken steps to boost the recovery scenario for infertility-related therapies. In addition, improved safety of patient data due to standardization of legislation is expected to increase consumer demand for infertility treatment.



Advancements in medical testing and rising infertility in males are two of the main factors driving the demand for male infertility. In addition, lifestyle-associated disorders causing infertility, rising obesity, and the expanding aging population are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. In the U.S., one-third of cases of infertility are attributed to female factors, one third to male causes, and the other one third is uncertain.



ARTs are used to cure major factors responsible for male infertility. These factors range from sperm autoantibodies, viral orchitis, epididymal dysfunction, accessory gland infections, chemotherapy, to heat, trauma, and other idiopathic factors. High treatment costs and the requirement for several other treatment cycles are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the segment. Growing spending on health care in developed countries, raising awareness of male infertility, and growing acceptance in middle and low-income countries are the main factors projected to drive the ART segment over the forecast period.



Based on Treatment, the market is segmented into Assisted Reproductive Technology & Varicocele Surgery and Medication. Based on Test, the market is segmented into DNA Fragmentation Technique, Oxidative Stress Analysis, Computer Assisted Semen Analysis, Microscopic Examination, Sperm Agglutination, Sperm Penetration Assay and Other Tests. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila), Endo International PLC, Aytu BioScience, Inc., Vitrolife AB, SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Andrology Solutions Limited, Halotech DNA SL, and Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Treatment



• Assisted Reproductive Technology & Varicocele Surgery and



• Medication



By Tests



• DNA Fragmentation Technique



• Oxidative Stress Analysis



• Computer Assisted Semen Analysis



• Microscopic Examination



• Sperm Agglutination



• Sperm Penetration Assay and



• Other Tests



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sanofi S.A.



• Bayer AG



• Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)



• Endo International PLC



• Aytu BioScience, Inc.



• Vitrolife AB



• SCSA Diagnostics, Inc.



• Andrology Solutions Limited



• Halotech DNA SL



• Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd.



