LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $15.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. This is down from net income of $20.0 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and also down from net income of $16.2 million or $1.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the decrease compared to both periods is the provision for credit losses, which totaled $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 and compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The higher provision for this quarter is primarily due to the ongoing uncertainty of the impact of the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report second quarter net income of $15.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share.  Given the economic backdrop, the Bank recorded an outsized provision for credit losses of $7.5 million, or nearly five times the $1.6 million provision recorded in the same period last year. In spite of that, we achieved an ROA of 1.26% and an ROE of 12.65%. This is evidence of Preferred Bank’s earnings power and I believe positions us well in this economic environment.

“We’ll be receiving approximately $1.94 million of fee income on originations of $74.8 million of Paycheck Protection Program or “PPP” loans and these fees will be accreted into income over the life of the loans which will either be when forgiveness is granted or, if forgiveness is not granted, over an approximate 2 year period.  The origination of PPP loans has increased total loans for the quarter but has had a negative impact on the net interest margin due to the contractual rate of 1%.  It has also affected return on assets and our capital ratios, although not as significantly.

“This quarter deposits grew at a very strong pace of $263.8 million and loans grew by $70.3 million, inclusive of PPP.  The outpacing of deposit growth relative to loan growth has also negatively affected the net interest margin.

“The Bank’s net interest margin contracted 13 basis points from the first quarter to 3.57% for the second quarter.  An interest reversal from downgrading of certain loans to nonaccrual status also contributed to the decrease.  Between quarters, our loan yield decreased 47 basis points and deposit costs decreased 43 basis points.  Going forward, we expect deposit costs to continue to improve through the maturity and repricing of TCD’s.

“Loan modification activity has moderated considerably toward the end of the quarter.  Until recently, we have been granting three months of deferment only.  At June 30, 2020, there were $467.1 million in loans under some type of payment deferment. Although many loans are now returning to normal payment schedule, some loans (notably hospitality industry) may require further deferment.

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy, we continue to record elevated credit loss provisions. This quarter we set aside $7.5 million compared to $5.3 million last quarter.  We will continue to build up our reserves based upon developments taking place regarding the economy, our loan portfolio and the pandemic.

“As of June 30, 2020, Preferred Bank became a $5 billion Bank, a milestone for our staff and the Board of Directors.  The large deposit increase has enhanced liquidity at the expense of reducing our ROA and capital ratios.  Regardless, our operating metrics and profitability profile remain very favorable.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $42.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. This is slightly above the $41.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019 and the $41.8 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods is due to loan growth as well as declining deposit costs. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.57% for the second quarter of 2020, a 50 basis point decrease from the 4.07% achieved in the second quarter of 2019 and a 13 basis point decrease from the 3.70% posted in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease to 3.57% this quarter was due to a number of factors which included a $521,000 interest reversal on loans placed into nonaccrual status during the quarter. In addition, the growth in loans was far outpaced by deposit growth which essentially de-levers the balance sheet during the quarter, adding to the margin compression.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,430,000 compared with $1,985,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,672,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 was due mainly to letter of credit fee income which decreased by $329,000. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $113,000 loss on sale of securities.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of $449,000 from the same quarter last year and a decrease of $850,000 from the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $616,000 over the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $807,000 from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the prior quarter is mostly to a decrease in payroll taxes and bonus expense. The increase over the prior year is due mainly to reduced loan origination volume in the current period as capitalized loan origination salary expense was lower off of lower volume. Occupancy expense totaled $1.3 million for the quarter and was flat compared to the same period last year and was down $100,000 from the first quarter of 2020. Professional services expense was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and was relatively flat compared to the $1.1 million recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and the $1.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020.  Other expenses were $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, flat compared to the same period last year but up by $132,000 over the first quarter of 2020. This was due to an increase in FDIC insurance premiums.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.7% and a slight increase from the ETR of 29.5% for the same quarter last year but flat compared to the 29.7% recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans at June 30, 2020 were $3.96 billion, an increase of $238.7 million or 6.4% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $4.35 billion, an increase of $366.9 million or 9.2% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets eclipsed $5 billion to end at $5.004 billion, an increase of $376.0 million or 8.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of June 30, 2020:

CategoryLoan  CountTotal Balance (000's)% of Loan BalanceAverage LTVAverage DCR
Cash Secured  84$  35,4740.89%N/A N/A
Commercial  1,706   1,133,75828.60%N/A N/A
International  122   23,0650.58%N/A N/A
Construction - 1-4 Residential  58   187,0834.72%48.4% N/A
Construction - Commercial  42   217,7305.49%52.4% N/A
Real Estate - 1-4 Residential  155   233,4205.89%53.3%1.70
Real Estate - Industrial  100   246,3496.22%49.0%1.98
Real Estate - Multifamily  61   235,1065.93%55.9%1.36
Real Estate - Office  74   353,8958.93%52.3%1.41
Real Estate - Retail  129   433,95010.95%56.8%1.38
Real Estate - Special Purpose  76   511,33012.90%50.6%1.75
Real Estate - Vacant Land  4     7,8010.20%36.8% N/A
SBA  210     73,5241.85%N/AN/A
Consumer  6   1,5570.04%42.4%N/A
Residential Mortgage   403 269,6066.80%59.8%% (DTI)
Total  3,230 $    3,963,647 100.00%  

Asset Quality
As of June 30, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $26.4 million, up from the $2.1 million reported as of March 31, 2020 and also up over the $2.1 million reported at December 31, 2019. Total net recoveries for the second quarter of 2020 were $132,000 compared to $0 in the first quarter of 2020 and compared to $315,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

COVID – 19 Relief Modifications
Below is a breakdown of loans at June 30, 2020 that are in some form of payment deferment by segment:

Loan Type# Loans ModifiedInterest Deferral (000's)Principal Deferral (000's)Full Payment Deferral (000's)Total $ Modified (000's)% of Total Loan TypeWeighted Average Loan to Value
C&I97$16,546$7,736$15,236$39,5183.4%-
        
Office3$17,700$10,996$-$28,6968.1%52.3%
Industrial13 - 9,820 19,675 29,49512.0%49.0%
Retail22 32,391 17,259 38,668 88,31920.4%56.8%
Multi-Family3 - - 17,593 17,5937.5%55.9%
1-4R9 - - 6,624 6,6242.8%53.3%
Restaurant3 - - 6,149 6,14979.6%46.3%
Special Purpose / Hotel15 23,707 27,471 121,353 172,53155.6%54.5%
Special Purpose / Other10 2,438 17,118 31,677 51,23225.5%44.7%
Construction / AD0 - - - -0.0%-
Total CRE and Construction / AD78$76,235$82,665$241,739$400,64016.5%-
        
Mortgage34 - - 26,935 26,93510.0%58.6%
        
Grand Total209$92,782$90,401$283,910$467,09311.8%-

At June 30, 2020, total dollar amount of loans in deferral were equal to 11.78% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Approximately 85% are deferred from 2-4 months and the remaining 15% are 6 month deferrals. Of the total modifications, 20% are for the deferral of interest only and 19% are for principal deferral only. There are approximately $4 million of requested modifications that are currently in process.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Due primarily to the ongoing partial economic shutdown and uncertainty regarding future economic activity, the provision for credit losses continues to be elevated at $7.5 million for this quarter. This compares to the $5.3 million provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and is well ahead of the $1.6 million recorded in this quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the CECL methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter, and the heightened provisions for credit losses to-date this year, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased from 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 to a coverage ratio now totaling 1.41% of total loans.

Capitalization
As of June 30, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.87%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.39% and the total capital ratio was 13.80%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.32%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.70%.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2020 financial results will be held tomorrow, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through August 5, 2020; the passcode is 10146151.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
           
           
     For the Quarter Ended
     June 30, March 31, June 30, 
      2020   2020   2019  
Interest income:       
 Loans, including fees $49,813  $51,564  $52,844  
 Investment securities  2,320   3,979   4,707  
 Fed funds sold  32   124   271  
  Total interest income  52,165   55,667   57,822  
           
Interest expense:       
 Interest-bearing demand  1,462   3,368   4,819  
 Savings  17   14   13  
 Time certificates  6,973   8,963   9,612  
 FHLB borrowings  -   -   7  
 Subordinated debit  1,531   1,531   1,530  
  Total interest expense  9,983   13,876   15,981  
  Net interest income  42,182   41,791   41,841  
Provision for credit losses  7,500   5,300   1,600  
  Net interest income after provision for       
  credit losses  34,682   36,491   40,241  
           
Noninterest income:       
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  339   405   418  
 Letters of credit fee income  742   848   1,071  
 BOLI income  95   94   92  
 Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities  (113)  -   -  
 Other income  367   325   404  
  Total noninterest income  1,430   1,672   1,985  
           
Noninterest expense:       
 Salary and employee benefits  10,095   10,902   9,479  
 Net occupancy expense  1,296   1,396   1,270  
 Business development and promotion expense  114   151   187  
 Professional services  1,006   1,014   1,090  
 Office supplies and equipment expense  459   489   497  
 Net loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned and expense  2   1   (45) 
 Other   1,363   1,231   1,407  
  Total noninterest expense  14,335   15,184   13,885  
  Income before provision for income taxes  21,777   22,979   28,341  
Income tax expense  6,468   6,825   8,362  
  Net income $15,309  $16,154  $19,979  
           
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities  (49)  (51)  (158) 
Net income available to common shareholders $15,260  $16,103  $19,821  
           
Income per share available to common shareholders       
  Basic $1.03  $1.08  $1.31  
  Diluted $1.03  $1.08  $1.31  
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding       
  Basic  14,879,383   14,870,715   15,171,399  
  Diluted  14,879,383   14,870,715   15,171,399  
           
Cash dividends per common share $0.30  $0.30  $0.30  
           


PREFERRED BANK  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands)  
          
          
    June 30, December 31, June 30, 
     2020   2019   2019  
    (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) 
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$630,683  $498,645  $304,121  
Fed funds sold 25,500   37,000   47,000  
 Cash and cash equivalents 656,183   535,645   351,121  
          
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 6,922   7,310   7,702  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 270,667   240,640   238,589  
Loans 3,963,647   3,724,922   3,585,686  
 Less allowance for credit losses (55,762)  (34,830)  (33,811) 
 Amortized deferred loan fees, net (5,097)  (3,028)  (1,401) 
 Loans, net 3,902,788   3,687,064   3,550,474  
          
Customers' liability on acceptances 6,112   7,379   8,074  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 11,833   12,236   12,757  
Bank-owned life insurance 9,699   9,571   9,443  
Accrued interest receivable 20,554   14,961   15,510  
Investment in affordable housing 49,658   53,142   41,136  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,000   13,101   13,101  
Deferred tax assets 21,671   19,560   17,804  
Income tax receivable 9,525   3,368   3,585  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,656   17,103   17,616  
Other assets 7,189   7,401   7,513  
 Total assets$5,004,457  $4,628,481  $4,294,425  
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
 Non-interest bearing demand deposits$934,764  $835,790  $718,611  
 Interest-bearing deposits: 1,594,682   1,328,863   1,279,104  
  Savings 27,737   23,784   20,927  
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 970,649   976,727   839,203  
  Other time certificates 822,404   818,130   819,163  
  Total deposits 4,350,236   3,983,294   3,677,008  
          
Acceptances outstanding 6,112   7,379   8,074  
Subordinated debt issuance 99,273   99,211   99,149  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 17,536   24,149   15,186  
Operating lease liabilities 19,589   20,497   21,416  
Accrued interest payable 1,815   3,324   5,753  
Other liabilities 21,167   20,612   16,397  
 Total liabilities 4,515,728   4,158,466   3,842,983  
          
Shareholders' equity 488,729   470,015   451,442  
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,004,457  $4,628,481  $4,294,425  
          
Book value per common share$32.73  $31.47  $29.50  
Number of common shares outstanding 14,933,648   14,933,768   15,300,577  



PREFERRED BANK 
Selected Consolidated Financial Information 
(unaudited) 
(in thousands, except for ratios) 
          
          
          
    For the Quarter Ended 
          
    June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, 
    20202020201920192019 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:      
 Interest income$52,165 $55,667 $55,483 $57,959 $57,822  
 Interest expense 9,983  13,876  15,074  16,482  15,981  
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 42,182  41,791  40,409  41,477  41,841  
 Provision for credit losses 7,500  5,300  450  900  1,600  
 Noninterest income 1,430  1,672  1,883  1,737  1,985  
 Noninterest expense 14,335  15,184  13,770  13,898  13,885  
 Income tax expense 6,468  6,825  8,456  8,383  8,362  
  Net income$15,309 $16,154 $19,616 $20,033 $19,979  
          
 Earnings per share      
  Basic$1.03 $1.08 $1.31 $1.32 $1.31  
  Diluted$1.03 $1.08 $1.31 $1.32 $1.31  
          
Ratios for the period:      
 Return on average assets 1.26% 1.40% 1.74% 1.81% 1.89% 
 Return on beginning equity 13.00% 13.82% 16.95% 17.61% 18.54% 
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.57% 3.70% 3.67% 3.84% 4.07% 
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.18% 1.31% 1.22% 1.25% 1.31% 
 Efficiency ratio 32.87% 34.93% 32.56% 32.16% 31.68% 
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.01% 0.00% -0.01% 0.05% -0.04% 
          
Ratios as of period end:      
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.87% 10.05% 10.32% 10.27% 10.50% 
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.39% 10.80% 10.57% 10.40% 10.53% 
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.39% 10.80% 10.57% 10.40% 10.53% 
 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.80% 14.26% 13.70% 13.53% 13.74% 
 Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 1.41% 1.24% 0.94% 0.93% 0.94% 
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 211.08% 2263.66% 1631.42% 895.30% 981.65% 
          
Average balances:      
 Total securities$250,134 $247,689 $248,904 $249,060 $241,664  
 Total loans *$3,921,694 $3,717,212 $3,614,621 $3,534,283 $3,450,583  
 Total earning assets$4,768,537 $4,548,512 $4,381,206 $4,298,523 $4,134,320  
 Total assets$4,868,356 $4,651,955 $4,482,210 $4,395,357 $4,235,612  
 Total time certificate of deposits$1,757,531 $1,765,816 $1,756,480 $1,650,965 $1,627,953  
 Total interest bearing deposits$3,399,924 $3,244,711 $3,050,318 $3,051,007 $2,924,526  
 Total deposits$4,220,197 $4,010,629 $3,849,825 $3,772,097 $3,625,021  
 Total interest bearing liabilities$3,499,178 $3,343,933 $3,149,511 $3,150,167 $3,024,452  
 Total equity$486,931 $475,409 $463,849 $460,451 $445,101  
          
*Incudes loans held for sale      


 

PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
             
             
    As of
             
    June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:          
 Cash and cash equivalents$656,183  $484,869  $535,645  $465,189  $351,121 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 6,922   7,077   7,310   7,545   7,702 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 270,667   235,097   240,640   242,655   238,589 
 Loans and Leases:         
  Real estate - Single and multi-family residential 739,689   721,006   686,906   642,824   646,830 
  Real estate - Land 7,801   7,818   7,838   7,950   9,330 
  Real estate - Commercial 1,545,524   1,494,694   1,504,594   1,533,566   1,419,224 
  Real estate - For sale housing construction 187,082   177,364   173,951   179,651   171,584 
  Real estate - Other construction 217,730   223,385   218,562   216,812   212,988 
  Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other 1,265,821   1,269,058   1,133,071   1,090,647   1,125,730 
   Gross loans 3,963,647   3,893,325   3,724,922   3,671,450   3,585,686 
 Allowance for loan and lease losses (55,762)  (48,130)  (34,830)  (34,281)  (33,811)
 Net deferred loan fees (5,097)  (3,084)  (3,028)  (2,518)  (1,401)
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$3,902,788  $3,842,111  $3,687,064  $3,634,651  $3,550,474 
 Loans held for sale$-  $-  $-  $2,999  $- 
  Net loans and leases$3,902,788  $3,842,111  $3,687,064  $3,637,650  $3,550,474 
             
 Investment in affordable housing 49,658   51,400   53,142   39,780   41,136 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,000   13,101   13,101   13,101   13,101 
 Other assets 103,239   93,979   91,579   89,564   92,302 
  Total assets$5,004,457  $4,727,634  $4,628,481  $4,495,484  $4,294,425 
             
Liabilities:          
 Deposits:         
  Demand$934,764  $753,750  $835,790  $774,869  $718,611 
  Interest-bearing demand 1,594,682   1,503,618   1,328,863   1,435,144   1,279,104 
  Savings 27,737   23,035   23,784   21,985   20,927 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 970,649   1,030,282   976,727   849,574   839,203 
  Other time certificates 822,404   775,792   818,130   787,392   819,163 
  Total deposits$4,350,236  $4,086,477  $3,983,294  $3,868,964  $3,677,008 
             
 Acceptances outstanding$6,112  $6,507  $7,379  $7,333  $8,074 
 Subordinated debt issuance 99,273   99,242   99,211   99,180   99,149 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 17,536   21,195   24,149   12,904   15,186 
 Other liabilities 42,571   40,428   44,433   48,023   43,566 
  Total liabilities$4,515,728  $4,253,849  $4,158,466  $4,036,404  $3,842,983 
             
Equity:           
 Net common stock, no par value$212,187  $210,091  $210,998  $215,123  $224,314 
 Retained earnings 271,923   261,095   255,050   239,914   224,401 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,619   2,599   3,967   4,043   2,727 
  Total shareholders' equity$488,729  $473,785  $470,015  $459,080  $451,442 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,004,457  $4,727,634  $4,628,481  $4,495,484  $4,294,425 
             

 

   PREFERRED BANK 
   QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES 
   (Unaudited) 
               
               
   Three months ended June 30, Three months ended March 31, Three months ended June 30, 
   2020 2020
 2019
 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage 
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ 
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:            
 Loans (1,2)$3,921,694 $49,8135.11% $3,717,212 $51,5645.58% $3,450,583 $52,8446.14% 
 Investment securities (3) 250,134  2,0983.37%  247,689  2,1273.45%  241,664  2,2763.78% 
 Federal funds sold 24,324  310.52%  30,153  1241.66%  40,067  2712.71% 
 Other earning assets 572,385  3180.22%  553,458  1,9461.41%  402,006  2,5432.54% 
  Total interest-earning assets 4,768,537  52,2604.41%  4,548,512  55,7614.93%  4,134,320  57,9345.62% 
 Deferred loan fees, net (3,182)    (3,079)    (1,253)   
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,247)    (42,800)    (32,257)   
Noninterest earning assets:            
 Cash and due from banks 8,274     6,334     6,361    
 Bank furniture and fixtures 11,993     12,269     11,607    
 Right of use assets 16,768     17,006     17,547    
 Other assets 114,213     113,713     99,287    
  Total assets$4,868,356    $4,651,955    $4,235,612    
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
 Deposits:            
  Interest-bearing demand and savings 1,642,393 $1,4790.36%  1,478,895 $3,3820.92% $1,296,573 $4,8321.49% 
  TCD $250K or more 945,043  3,6241.54%  969,343  4,8522.01%  834,092  4,9142.36% 
  Other time certificates 812,488  3,3491.66%  796,473  4,1112.08%  793,861  4,6982.37% 
  Total interest-bearing deposits 3,399,924  8,4521.00%  3,244,711  12,3451.53%  2,924,526  14,4441.98% 
Subordinated debt 99,254  1,5316.20%  99,222  1,5316.21%  99,118  1,5306.19% 
Long-term debt -  -0.00%  -  -0.00%  808  73.66% 
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,499,178  9,9831.15%  3,343,933  13,8761.67%  3,024,452  15,9812.12% 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:            
 Demand deposits 820,273     765,918     700,495    
 Lease Liability 19,841     20,314     21,474    
 Other liabilities 42,133     46,381     44,090    
  Total liabilities 4,381,425     4,176,546     3,790,511    
Shareholders’ equity 486,931     475,409     445,101    
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$4,868,356    $4,651,955    $4,235,612    
Net interest income $42,277   $41,885   $41,953  
Net interest spread  3.26%   3.26%   3.50% 
Net interest margin  3.57%   3.70%   4.07% 
               
Cost of Deposits:            
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 820,273     765,918     700,495    
 Interest bearing deposits 3,399,924  8,4521.00%  3,244,711  12,3451.53%  2,924,526  14,4441.98% 
  Total Deposits 4,220,197  8,4520.81%  4,010,629  12,3451.24%  3,625,021  14,4441.60% 
               
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale           
(2)Net loan fee income of $542,000 and $541,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations 
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis          


PREFERRED BANK 
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES 
(Unaudited) 
           
           
   Six months ended June 30, 
   2020
 2019
 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage 
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ 
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:        
 Loans (1,2)$3,819,453 $101,3775.34% $3,389,136 $103,3046.15% 
 Investment securities (3) 248,912  4,2253.41%  215,818  4,1903.92% 
 Federal funds sold 27,238  1561.15%  42,720  5772.72% 
 Other earning assets 562,921  2,2630.81%  436,906  5,4052.49% 
  Total interest-earning assets 4,658,524  108,0214.66%  4,084,580  113,4765.60% 
 Deferred loan fees, net (3,131)    (1,721)   
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,523)    (31,776)   
Noninterest earning assets:        
 Cash and due from banks 7,304     5,923    
 Bank furniture and fixtures 12,131     10,201    
 Right of use assets 16,887     11,852    
 Other assets 113,964     110,456    
  Total assets$4,760,156    $4,189,515    
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
 Deposits:        
  Interest-bearing demand/ savings 1,560,644 $4,8610.63%  1,324,550 $9,5871.46% 
  TCD $250K or more 957,193  8,4761.78%  787,522  8,8722.27% 
  Other time certificates 804,481  7,4601.86%  787,354  8,9882.30% 
  Total interest-bearing deposits 3,322,318  20,7971.26%  2,899,426  27,4471.91% 
Subordinated debt 99,238  3,0626.20%  99,108  3,0626.23% 
Long-term debt -  -0.00%  1,052  193.71% 
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,421,556  23,8591.40%  2,999,586  30,5282.05% 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:        
 Demand deposits 793,095     691,266    
 Lease Liability 20,077     14,546    
 Other liabilities 44,258     47,452    
  Total liabilities 4,278,986     3,752,850    
Shareholders’ equity 481,170     436,665    
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$4,760,156    $4,189,515    
Net interest income $84,162   $82,948  
Net interest spread  3.26%   3.55% 
Net interest margin  3.63%   4.10% 
           
Cost of Deposits:        
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 793,095     691,266    
 Interest bearing deposits 3,322,318  20,7971.26%  2,899,426  27,4471.91% 
  Total Deposits 4,115,413  20,7971.02%  3,590,692  27,4471.54% 
           
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale        
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.2 million and $973,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations 
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis       


Preferred Bank 
Loan and Credit Quality Information 
         
Allowance For Credit Losses History 
     Six Months Ended Year ended 
     June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 
      (Dollars in 000's) 
Allowance For Credit Losses     
Balance at Beginning of Period $34,830  $31,065  
 Charge-Offs     
  Commercial & Industrial  61   526  
  Mini-perm Real Estate  -   101  
  Total Charge-Offs  61   627  
         
 Recoveries     
  Commercial & Industrial  -   527  
  Mini-perm Real Estate  193   415  
  Total Recoveries  193   942  
         
 Net Recoveries  (132)  (315) 
 Provision for Credit Losses:     
  CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment  8,000   -  
  Current Provision  12,800   3,450  
Balance at End of Period $55,762  $34,830  
Average Loans Held for Investment $3,818,424  $3,482,218  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $3,963,647  $3,724,922  
Net Recoveries to Average Loans  -0.01%   -0.01%  
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.41%   0.94%  


AT THE COMPANY: AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. CzajkaJeffrey Haas
Executive Vice PresidentGeneral Information
Chief Financial Officer(310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188PFBC@finprofiles.com