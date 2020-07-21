GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today reported second quarter financial results, with record year-over-year loan and deposit growth. United delivered net income of $25.1 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $65.6 million and built its allowance for credit losses with a $33.5 million provision for credit losses. Due largely to the continued reserve build anticipating potential future loan losses driven by COVID-19 effects on the economy, diluted earnings per share of $0.32 represented a decrease of $0.23 or 42%, from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were also $0.32, also down 46% from last year. United’s return on assets (ROA) was 0.71% and its return on common equity was 6.2% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 0.72% and its return on tangible common equity was 8.1%.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “As the nation continues to grapple with the uncertainties of the future economic environment, I am pleased with the financial strength of the company and the performance of our employees, who continue to deliver for our customers. In this new world of physical distancing, the investments we have made in our digital delivery channels are being put to the test and exceeding our expectations. Customer traffic patterns suggest that our customers have significantly increased their use of our digital platform to access our products and services, as well as to open and manage their accounts. Along with our enhanced mobile app, this platform has enabled us to maintain business volume, while keeping our employees and customers physically-distanced and safe while banking. We supported our small business clients by offering loan deferrals, as needed. Additionally, our SBA team, along with other United bankers across our markets, processed nearly 11,000 applications for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $1.1 billion—providing funding for small businesses throughout our footprint. In addition to addressing the needs of our existing customers, we added approximately 4,000 new loan and deposit customers since the Program began, which has given us an even greater opportunity to serve our markets.”

This quarter saw record growth with total loans increasing by $1.2 billion—mainly from PPP loans—however, non-PPP loans also grew at a 5% annualized rate. Likewise, core transaction deposits were up a record $1.7 billion over first quarter with growth in noninterest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion being the primary driver. United’s cost of deposits decreased 18 bps to 0.38% as a result. Net interest margin decreased 65 bps from the first quarter. Of this decrease, 18 bps was due to lower purchased loan accretion, approximately 6 bps was due to lower-yielding PPP loans, and approximately 9 bps resulted from carrying an increased amount in low-yielding overnight investments due to the record amount of liquidity generated by bank deposit growth in the quarter.

Harton continued, “During the second quarter, we also completed a number of important strategic initiatives that position us well for the future. In June, we raised $200 million—$100 million in preferred stock with a 6.875% annual dividend rate and $100 million in senior notes with a 5.00% annual coupon. Our long-term goal is to continue to remain a top performer in our peer group, with top quartile results in key performance metrics including capital levels. These capital raises were done to provide us with substantial flexibility to be able to both focus on our customers’ current needs, and at the same time, be prepared to emerge from the health crisis in a very strong position. We believe that there will be meaningful strategic growth opportunities at that point.”

Immediately following quarter end, the bank announced the July 1st closing of the previously announced merger with Three Shores Bancorporation, Inc. and its bank subsidiary Seaside National Bank & Trust, which will now be branded Seaside Bank and Trust. Harton noted, “We are pleased to welcome Seaside’s talented team of bankers and believe that our combined banks are better together. Gideon Haymaker is now United’s president for the State of Florida and additionally will lead our expansion of Seaside’s wealth management offering across United’s footprint.”

Mr. Harton concluded, “Giving back to our communities is at the core of who we are as a community bank. In keeping with that long-standing tradition, I am also pleased to announce that we recently formed the United Community Bank Foundation, a tax-exempt private foundation which will expand our charitable endeavors throughout our footprint. In the second quarter, we made a $1 million initial contribution to the foundation, which will allow us to further support our communities that have been critical to our success over the years.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

EPS decreased by 42% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 46% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 0.71%, or 0.72% excluding merger-related and other charges

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.86%, or 1.87% excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 6.2%

Return on tangible common equity of 8.1%, excluding merger-related and other charges

United adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model for determining the allowance for credit losses last quarter; the continued uncertain economic outlook necessitated a provision for credit losses of $33.5 million

Record loan production of $2.0 billion, with $1.1 billion in PPP loans and $866 million in traditional (non-PPP) loans

Loan growth of $1.2 billion, including traditional loan growth at an annualized rate of 5% for the quarter

Core transaction deposits were up $1.7 billion or 22%, mainly driven by noninterest bearing demand deposit growth of $1.1 billion; a significant portion of United’s core transaction deposit growth was attributable to PPP-related deposits

Net interest margin of 3.42%, which was down 65 bps from first quarter, reflecting the effect of lower interest rates, lower purchased loan accretion, the impact of the lower yielding PPP loans and a much higher level of low-yielding, highly-liquid assets

Mortgage rate locks of $802 million, which is slightly higher than last quarter and again exceeds our previous quarterly record by 58%; this compares to $390 million a year ago

Noninterest income was up $14.4 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $15.3 million increase in mortgage income as a result of record mortgage rate locks and production, as well as an improved market environment

Efficiency ratio of 55.86%, or 55.59% excluding merger-related and other charges

Net charge-offs of $6.1 million, or 25 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 12 basis points from last quarter and mainly attributable to two credits that have been substandard for more than a year

Nonperforming assets of 0.32% of total assets, which is up 4 basis points compared to March 31, 2020

Total deferrals of $1.8 billion or 17% of the total loan portfolio at June 30

Funded the United Community Bank Foundation with an initial $1 million contribution for charities and causes throughout the footprint

Completed a public offering of $100 million aggregate of 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due 2030

Effective July 1, 2020, United completed its merger with Three Shores Bancorporation, Inc. and its bank subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 4995436. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 Second

Quarter

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2020 -

2019

Change 2020 2019 YTD 2020

- 2019

Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 123,605 $ 136,547 $ 136,419 $ 140,615 $ 139,156 $ 260,152 $ 275,672 Interest expense 14,301 17,941 19,781 21,277 21,372 32,242 42,254 Net interest revenue 109,304 118,606 116,638 119,338 117,784 (7 ) % 227,910 233,418 (2 ) % Provision for credit losses 33,543 22,191 3,500 3,100 3,250 55,734 6,550 751 Noninterest income 40,238 25,814 30,183 29,031 24,531 64 66,052 45,499 45 Total revenue 115,999 122,229 143,321 145,269 139,065 (17 ) 238,228 272,367 (13 ) Expenses 83,980 81,538 81,424 82,924 81,813 3 165,518 157,897 5 Income before income tax expense 32,019 40,691 61,897 62,345 57,252 (44 ) 72,710 114,470 (36 ) Income tax expense 6,923 8,807 12,885 13,983 13,167 (47 ) 15,730 26,123 (40 ) Net income 25,096 31,884 49,012 48,362 44,085 (43 ) 56,980 88,347 (36 ) Merger-related and other charges 397 808 (74 ) 2,605 4,087 1,205 4,826 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (87 ) (182 ) 17 (600 ) (940 ) (269 ) (1,112 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 25,406 $ 32,510 $ 48,955 $ 50,367 $ 47,232 (46 ) $ 57,916 $ 92,061 (37 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 65,562 $ 62,882 $ 65,397 $ 65,445 $ 60,502 8 $ 128,444 $ 121,020 6 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 (42 ) $ 0.71 $ 1.10 (35 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.32 0.41 0.61 0.63 0.59 (46 ) 0.73 1.15 (37 ) Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 6 0.36 0.33 9 Book value 21.22 20.80 20.53 20.16 19.65 8 21.22 19.65 8 Tangible book value (3) 16.95 16.52 16.28 15.90 15.38 10 16.95 15.38 10 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 6.17 % 7.85 % 12.07 % 12.16 % 11.45 % 7.01 % 11.65 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 6.25 8.01 12.06 12.67 12.27 7.13 12.14 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 8.09 10.57 15.49 16.38 15.88 9.20 15.67 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.71 0.99 1.50 1.51 1.40 0.85 1.42 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 0.72 1.01 1.50 1.58 1.50 0.86 1.48 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.86 1.95 2.00 2.05 1.92 1.91 1.94 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.87 1.98 2.00 2.13 2.05 1.92 2.02 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.42 4.07 3.93 4.12 4.12 3.73 4.11 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 55.86 56.15 54.87 55.64 57.28 56.00 56.32 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 55.59 55.59 54.92 53.90 54.42 55.59 54.60 Equity to total assets 11.81 12.54 12.66 12.53 12.25 11.81 12.25 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.12 10.22 10.32 10.16 9.86 9.12 9.86 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 48,021 $ 36,208 $ 35,341 $ 30,832 $ 26,597 81 $ 48,021 $ 26,597 81 Foreclosed properties 477 475 476 102 75 536 477 75 536 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 48,498 36,683 35,817 30,934 26,672 82 48,498 26,672 82 Allowance for credit losses - loans 103,669 81,905 62,089 62,514 62,204 67 103,669 62,204 67 Net charge-offs 6,149 8,114 3,925 2,723 2,438 152 14,263 5,568 156 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.02 % 0.92 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 1.02 0.70 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.25 0.37 0.18 0.12 0.11 0.31 0.13 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.48 0.41 0.41 0.35 0.30 0.48 0.30 NPAs to total assets 0.32 0.28 0.28 0.24 0.21 0.32 0.21 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 9,773 $ 8,829 $ 8,890 $ 8,836 $ 8,670 13 $ 9,301 $ 8,551 9 Investment securities 2,408 2,520 2,486 2,550 2,674 (10 ) 2,464 2,778 (11 ) Earning assets 12,958 11,798 11,832 11,568 11,534 12 12,378 11,516 7 Total assets 14,173 12,944 12,946 12,681 12,608 12 13,558 12,559 8 Deposits 12,071 10,915 10,924 10,531 10,493 15 11,493 10,427 10 Shareholders’ equity 1,686 1,653 1,623 1,588 1,531 10 1,670 1,505 11 Common shares - basic (thousands) 78,920 79,340 79,659 79,663 79,673 (1 ) 79,130 79,739 (1 ) Common shares - diluted (thousands) 78,924 79,446 79,669 79,667 79,678 (1 ) 79,186 79,745 (1 ) AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 15 $ 10,133 $ 8,838 15 Investment securities 2,432 2,540 2,559 2,515 2,620 (7 ) 2,432 2,620 (7 ) Total assets 15,005 13,086 12,916 12,809 12,779 17 15,005 12,779 17 Deposits 12,702 11,035 10,897 10,757 10,591 20 12,702 10,591 20 Shareholders’ equity 1,772 1,641 1,636 1,605 1,566 13 1,772 1,566 13 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 78,335 78,284 79,014 78,974 79,075 (1 ) 78,335 79,075 (1 )

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes termination of pension plan in the third quarter of 2019, executive retirement charges in the second quarter of 2019 and amortization of certain executive change of control benefits. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 For the Six Months Ended June 30, Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

(in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2020 2019 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 83,980 $ 81,538 $ 81,424 $ 82,924 $ 81,813 $ 165,518 $ 157,897 Merger-related and other charges (397 ) (808 ) 74 (2,605 ) (4,087 ) (1,205 ) (4,826 ) Expenses - operating $ 83,583 $ 80,730 $ 81,498 $ 80,319 $ 77,726 $ 164,313 $ 153,071 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 25,096 $ 31,884 $ 49,012 $ 48,362 $ 44,085 $ 56,980 $ 88,347 Merger-related and other charges 397 808 (74 ) 2,605 4,087 1,205 4,826 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (87 ) (182 ) 17 (600 ) (940 ) (269 ) (1,112 ) Net income - operating $ 25,406 $ 32,510 $ 48,955 $ 50,367 $ 47,232 $ 57,916 $ 92,061 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 25,096 $ 31,884 $ 49,012 $ 48,362 $ 44,085 $ 56,980 $ 88,347 Income tax expense 6,923 8,807 12,885 13,983 13,167 15,730 26,123 Provision for credit losses 33,543 22,191 3,500 3,100 3,250 55,734 6,550 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 65,562 $ 62,882 $ 65,397 $ 65,445 $ 60,502 $ 128,444 $ 121,020 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.71 $ 1.10 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax — 0.01 — 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.05 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.32 $ 0.41 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.73 $ 1.15 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 21.22 $ 20.80 $ 20.53 $ 20.16 $ 19.65 $ 21.22 $ 19.65 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.27 ) (4.28 ) (4.25 ) (4.26 ) (4.27 ) (4.27 ) (4.27 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.95 $ 16.52 $ 16.28 $ 15.90 $ 15.38 $ 16.95 $ 15.38 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 6.17 % 7.85 % 12.07 % 12.16 % 11.45 % 7.01 % 11.65 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.08 0.16 (0.01 ) 0.51 0.82 0.12 0.49 Return on common equity - operating 6.25 8.01 12.06 12.67 12.27 7.13 12.14 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 1.84 2.56 3.43 3.71 3.61 2.07 3.53 Return on tangible common equity - operating 8.09 % 10.57 % 15.49 % 16.38 % 15.88 % 9.20 % 15.67 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.71 % 0.99 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 0.85 % 1.42 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.01 0.02 — 0.07 0.10 0.01 0.06 Return on assets - operating 0.72 % 1.01 % 1.50 % 1.58 % 1.50 % 0.86 % 1.48 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.71 % 0.99 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 0.85 % 1.42 % Income tax expense 0.20 0.27 0.39 0.44 0.42 0.23 0.41 Provision for credit losses 0.95 0.69 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.83 0.11 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.86 1.95 2.00 2.05 1.92 1.91 1.94 Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.03 — 0.08 0.13 0.01 0.08 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.87 % 1.98 % 2.00 % 2.13 % 2.05 % 1.92 % 2.02 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.86 % 56.15 % 54.87 % 55.64 % 57.28 % 56.00 % 56.32 % Merger-related and other charges (0.27 ) (0.56 ) 0.05 (1.74 ) (2.86 ) (0.41 ) (1.72 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 55.59 % 55.59 % 54.92 % 53.90 % 54.42 % 55.59 % 54.60 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.81 % 12.54 % 12.66 % 12.53 % 12.25 % 11.81 % 12.25 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.05 ) (2.32 ) (2.34 ) (2.37 ) (2.39 ) (2.05 ) (2.39 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.64 ) — — — — (0.64 ) — Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.12 % 10.22 % 10.32 % 10.16 % 9.86 % 9.12 % 9.86 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2020 2019 Linked

Year over

(in millions) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter Quarter

Change Year

Change LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,760 $ 1,703 $ 1,720 $ 1,692 $ 1,658 $ 57 $ 102 Income producing commercial RE 2,178 2,065 2,008 1,934 1,939 113 239 Commercial & industrial 1,219 1,310 1,221 1,271 1,299 (91 ) (80 ) Paycheck protection program 1,095 — — — — 1,095 1,095 Commercial construction 946 959 976 1,001 983 (13 ) (37 ) Equipment financing 779 761 745 729 674 18 105 Total commercial 7,976 6,798 6,670 6,627 6,553 1,178 1,423 Residential mortgage 1,152 1,128 1,118 1,121 1,108 24 44 Home equity lines of credit 654 668 661 669 675 (14 ) (21 ) Residential construction 230 216 236 229 219 14 11 Consumer 121 125 128 257 283 (4 ) (162 ) Total loans $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 1,198 $ 1,295 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 951 $ 958 $ 967 $ 1,002 $ 1,002 (7 ) (51 ) Atlanta 1,852 1,820 1,762 1,740 1,745 32 107 North Carolina 1,171 1,124 1,156 1,117 1,084 47 87 Coastal Georgia 618 604 631 611 604 14 14 Gainesville 233 235 246 246 244 (2 ) (11 ) East Tennessee 433 425 421 435 446 8 (13 ) South Carolina 1,778 1,774 1,708 1,705 1,674 4 104 Commercial Banking Solutions 3,097 1,995 1,922 1,916 1,884 1,102 1,213 Indirect auto — — — 131 155 — (155 ) Total loans $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 1,198 $ 1,295





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality 2020 2019 (in thousands) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 10,710 $ 10,405 $ 10,544 Income producing RE 11,274 2,235 1,996 Commercial & industrial 3,432 3,169 2,545 Commercial construction 2,290 1,724 2,277 Equipment financing 3,119 2,439 3,141 Total commercial 30,825 19,972 20,503 Residential mortgage 13,185 12,458 10,567 Home equity lines of credit 3,138 3,010 3,173 Residential construction 500 540 939 Consumer 373 228 159 Total $ 48,021 $ 36,208 $ 35,341





2020 2019 Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans

(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans

(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans

(1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (466 ) (0.11 ) % $ (1,028 ) (0.24 ) % $ (208 ) (0.05 ) % Income producing RE 4,548 0.86 270 0.05 95 0.02 Commercial & industrial (37 ) (0.01 ) 7,185 2.30 1,809 0.58 Commercial construction 122 0.05 (141 ) (0.06 ) (140 ) (0.06 ) Equipment financing 1,665 0.87 1,507 0.81 1,550 0.84 Total commercial 5,832 0.31 7,793 0.47 3,106 0.19 Residential mortgage (6 ) — 9 — 89 0.03 Home equity lines of credit (98 ) (0.06 ) (83 ) (0.05 ) 198 0.12 Residential construction (5 ) (0.01 ) (12 ) (0.02 ) (24 ) (0.04 ) Consumer 426 1.39 407 1.30 556 0.90 Total $ 6,149 0.25 $ 8,114 0.37 $ 3,925 0.18 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 125,255 $ 125,844 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,203,706 389,362 Cash and cash equivalents 1,328,961 515,206 Debt securities available-for-sale 2,125,209 2,274,581 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $320,253 and $287,904) 306,638 283,533 Loans held for sale at fair value 99,477 58,484 Loans and leases held for investment 10,132,510 8,812,553 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (103,669 ) (62,089 ) Loans and leases, net 10,028,841 8,750,464 Premises and equipment, net 211,972 215,976 Bank owned life insurance 200,699 202,664 Accrued interest receivable 37,774 32,660 Net deferred tax asset 27,362 34,059 Derivative financial instruments 94,434 35,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 340,220 342,247 Other assets 203,300 171,135 Total assets $ 15,004,887 $ 12,916,016 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,689,545 $ 3,477,979 NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,582,831 2,461,895 Money market 2,621,158 2,230,628 Savings 832,529 706,467 Time 1,751,091 1,859,574 Brokered 224,931 160,701 Total deposits 12,702,085 10,897,244 Long-term debt 311,631 212,664 Derivative financial instruments 24,685 15,516 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 194,841 154,900 Total liabilities 13,233,242 11,280,324 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding 96,660 — Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

78,335,127 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding 78,335 79,014 Common stock issuable; 596,785 and 664,640 shares 10,646 11,491 Capital surplus 1,480,464 1,496,641 Retained earnings 64,990 40,152 Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,550 8,394 Total shareholders' equity 1,771,645 1,635,692 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,004,887 $ 12,916,016





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 107,862 $ 119,671 $ 225,925 $ 234,930 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,570, $1,122, $3,093 and $2,291 15,615 19,076 33,009 39,894 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 128 409 1,218 848 Total interest revenue 123,605 139,156 260,152 275,672 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 1,628 3,460 4,606 7,069 Money market 3,421 4,842 7,952 8,974 Savings 39 42 74 74 Time 6,183 8,771 13,714 16,955 Deposits 11,271 17,115 26,346 33,072 Short-term borrowings — 248 1 409 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 752 1 2,174 Long-term debt 3,030 3,257 5,894 6,599 Total interest expense 14,301 21,372 32,242 42,254 Net interest revenue 109,304 117,784 227,910 233,418 Provision for credit losses 33,543 3,250 55,734 6,550 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 75,761 114,534 172,176 226,868 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 6,995 9,060 15,633 17,513 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 23,659 5,344 31,969 9,092 Brokerage fees 1,324 1,588 2,964 2,925 Gains from sales of other loans, net 1,040 1,470 2,714 2,773 Securities gains (losses), net — 149 — (118 ) Other 7,220 6,920 12,772 13,314 Total noninterest income 40,238 24,531 66,052 45,499 Total revenue 115,999 139,065 238,228 272,367 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 51,811 48,157 103,169 95,660 Communications and equipment 6,556 6,222 12,502 12,010 Occupancy 5,945 5,919 11,659 11,503 Advertising and public relations 2,260 1,596 3,534 2,882 Postage, printing and supplies 1,613 1,529 3,283 3,115 Professional fees 4,823 4,054 8,920 7,215 Lending and loan servicing expense 3,189 2,619 5,482 4,953 Outside services - electronic banking 1,796 1,558 3,628 3,167 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 1,558 1,547 3,042 3,257 Amortization of intangibles 987 1,342 2,027 2,635 Merger-related and other charges 397 3,894 1,205 4,440 Other 3,045 3,376 7,067 7,060 Total noninterest expenses 83,980 81,813 165,518 157,897 Net income before income taxes 32,019 57,252 72,710 114,470 Income tax expense 6,923 13,167 15,730 26,123 Net income $ 25,096 $ 44,085 $ 56,980 $ 88,347 Net income available to common shareholders $ 24,913 $ 43,769 $ 56,554 $ 87,716 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.55 $ 0.71 $ 1.10 Diluted 0.32 0.55 0.71 1.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 78,920 79,673 79,130 79,739 Diluted 78,924 79,678 79,186 79,745





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 9,772,703 $ 107,398 4.42 % $ 8,669,847 $ 119,668 5.54 % Taxable securities (3) 2,229,371 14,045 2.52 2,506,942 17,954 2.86 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 178,903 2,110 4.72 166,628 1,507 3.62 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 776,776 857 0.44 190,678 679 1.42 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 12,957,753 124,410 3.86 11,534,095 139,808 4.86 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (89,992 ) (62,716 ) Cash and due from banks 138,842 125,021 Premises and equipment 217,096 224,018 Other assets (3) 949,201 787,859 Total assets $ 14,172,900 $ 12,608,277 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,444,895 1,628 0.27 $ 2,190,080 3,460 0.63 Money market 2,541,805 3,421 0.54 2,186,282 4,842 0.89 Savings 788,247 39 0.02 687,753 42 0.02 Time 1,805,671 6,058 1.35 1,773,968 6,949 1.57 Brokered time deposits 130,556 125 0.39 298,553 1,822 2.45 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,711,174 11,271 0.59 7,136,636 17,115 0.96 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 1 — — 38,838 248 2.56 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 117,912 752 2.56 Long-term debt 228,096 3,030 5.34 252,351 3,257 5.18 Total borrowed funds 228,097 3,030 5.34 409,101 4,257 4.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,939,271 14,301 0.72 7,545,737 21,372 1.14 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,360,095 3,355,930 Other liabilities 187,375 175,806 Total liabilities 12,486,741 11,077,473 Shareholders' equity 1,686,159 1,530,804 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,172,900 $ 12,608,277 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 110,109 $ 118,436 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.14 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.42 % 4.12 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $66.3 million in 2020 and unrealized gains of $5.00 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 9,300,792 $ 225,194 4.87 % $ 8,550,574 $ 235,015 5.54 % Taxable securities (3) 2,293,502 29,916 2.61 2,609,400 37,603 2.88 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 170,578 4,155 4.87 168,156 3,077 3.66 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 612,776 2,489 0.81 188,165 1,297 1.38 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 12,377,648 261,754 4.25 11,516,295 276,992 4.84 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (79,885 ) (62,253 ) Cash and due from banks 133,548 124,414 Premises and equipment 218,170 220,335 Other assets (3) 908,828 759,899 Total assets $ 13,558,309 $ 12,558,690 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,428,815 4,606 0.38 $ 2,238,083 7,069 0.64 Money market 2,441,264 7,952 0.66 2,142,411 8,974 0.84 Savings 750,179 74 0.02 680,018 74 0.02 Time 1,823,612 13,308 1.47 1,701,181 12,285 1.46 Brokered time deposits 105,689 406 0.77 389,794 4,670 2.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,549,559 26,346 0.70 7,151,487 33,072 0.93 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 199 1 1.01 30,241 409 2.73 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 83 1 2.42 170,636 2,174 2.57 Long-term debt 220,429 5,894 5.38 257,134 6,599 5.18 Total borrowed funds 220,711 5,896 5.37 458,011 9,182 4.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,770,270 32,242 0.83 7,609,498 42,254 1.12 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,943,740 3,275,612 Other liabilities 174,781 169,048 Total liabilities 11,888,791 11,054,158 Shareholders' equity 1,669,518 1,504,532 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,558,309 $ 12,558,690 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 229,512 $ 234,738 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.42 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.73 % 4.11 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $59.6 million in 2020 and unrealized losses of $10.4 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $15.0 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee at June 30, 2020. Through its July 1st acquisition of Three Shores Bancorporation and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust, United added approximately $2.1 billion in assets and 14 banking offices in key metropolitan markets throughout Florida. United Community Bank, United’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, now including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and now wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

For more information: