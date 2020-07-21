New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market By End User, By Diagnosis Technique, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933111/?utm_source=GNW

Liver disease refers to any illness that induces inflammation of the liver and may interfere with the proper functioning of the liver. The causes of liver disease include infection, autoimmune disorders, excessive-intake of drugs, injury, alcohol consumption, among others.



Liver diseases impact millions of people all over the world. In most developing nations, the prevalence of viral hepatitis is increasing as a result of modern advances in disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Extended programs for systematic vaccination against the hepatitis B virus have also significantly reduced the number of new cases in many countries.



On the contrary, with better living conditions, the prevalence of the chronic liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and alcohol-related liver disease, is expected to escalate, potentially leading to more cases of end-stage liver disease (liver failure, cirrhosis, and liver cancer). During the last 30 years, visionary governments of major nations have given clear incentives for basic/clinical research, vaccination services, and drug discovery and production in the field of hepatology.



Changing habits, such as increased alcohol intake, unhealthy diets, have increased the occurrence of liver disease. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population has contributed to significant growth in the global demand for the treatment of liver disease. There is a significant market opportunity for this market because the prevalence of disorders has become common. Government and non-government awareness programs will contribute to the growth of the liver disease treatment industry.



Nonetheless, stringent government regulations (FDA, MHRA), high prices of drug research and development, pose a crucial challenge to the liver disease treatment industry. Side effects associated with medications are a growing concern that consumer demand is expected to decline. Patent expiry and increasing general awareness of health will promote the development of the sector. New research and technology would create an immense opportunity for market players.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End Users. Based on Diagnosis Technique, the market is segmented into Imaging, Biopsy, Endoscopy, Laboratory tests and Other Diagnosis Techniques. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Randox laboratories limited.



Strategies deployed in Liver Disease Diagnostics Market



Mar-2020: Roche announced that it received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough device designation for its Elecsys GALAD score, a serum biomarker-based model. This model can predict hepatocellular carcinoma in chronic liver disease patients.



Jan-2020: Siemens launched the enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) testing service in United States. The ELF test provides a simple, unitless numeric score via an algorithm by combining the quantitative measurements in a serum sample of three direct markers of liver fibrosis: aminoterminal propeptide of type III procollagen (PIIINP), hyaluronic acid (HA), and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase 1 (TIMP-1).



Nov-2019: Siemens collaborated with Galectin Therapeutics, the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins. The collaboration was focused on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis. This collaboration enabled Siemens Healthineers to use Galectin’s Phase 2 NASH-CX clinical trial to support regulatory filings of the ADVIA Centaur® Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) test.



Aug-2019: Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of BTG PLC, a company that develops and commercializes products used in minimally-invasive procedures targeting cancer and vascular diseases, as well as specialty pharmaceuticals. The acquisition enabled it to offer best-in-class technologies, unparalleled clinical evidence and a strengthened commercial infrastructure to support physicians treating some of the most challenging diseases impacting patient health around the world.



Feb-2019: Abbott got CE Mark for the world’s most sensitive rapid diagnostic test for the detection of hepatitis B surface antigen, the Determine HBsAg 2 test. This highly sensitive, easy-to-use, rapid lateral flow test enabled identification of those with the virus and facilitates linkage to care in every healthcare setting. Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).



Dec-2017: Siemens Healthineers signed an agreement to acquire Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD), a global supplier of diagnostics tests. The acquisition would strengthen and expand its presence in the field of molecular testing and precision medicine.



Oct-2017: Abbott acquired Alere, a company that provides diagnostics and point of care solutions. The acquisition helped Abbott in becoming the global leader in point of care testing, the fastest-growing segment in vitro diagnostics market. It also strengthened the company’s diagnostics presence.



Aug-2017: Abbott signed an agreement with North West London Pathology (NWLP), hosted by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. The agreement was focused on supplying all analytical equipment and consumables. The agreement included Abbott’s Alinity ci and Alinity h series of diagnostic instruments, as well as the company’s professional services and informatics solutions known as AlinIQ.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By End User



• Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End Users



By Diagnosis Technique



• Imaging



• Biopsy



• Endoscopy



• Laboratory tests and



• Other Diagnosis Techniques



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)



• Bayer AG



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Sanofi S.A.



• Novartis AG



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Randox laboratories limited



