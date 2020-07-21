Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CKD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Chronic kidney disease (CKD) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Chronic kidney disease (CKD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD, Prevalent cases of CKD by stage, Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies, Comorbidities associated with CKD, Dialysis dependency in CKD) scenario of Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030. According to the publisher, the total number of prevalent cases of Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 7 MM was found to be 122,704,658 in the year 2017.



Drug Chapters



This segment of the Chronic Kidney Disease report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details and the latest news and press releases.



The chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is categorized on the basis of drug class such as Erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESA), Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors and Angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE-I and ARBs), Antidiabetics, Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT), and Urate Lowering Therapies.



Marketed Drugs



Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa): Amgen



Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) is an erythropoiesis-stimulating protein that is produced in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells by recombinant DNA technology. It is a synthetic form of erythropoietin that stimulates erythropoiesis (increases red blood cell levels) and is used to treat anemia, commonly associated with chronic renal failure and cancer chemotherapy and works similar like endogenous erythropoietin



Emerging Drugs



Daprodustat: GlaxoSmithKline



Daprodustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor. The product is being developed by GlaxoSmithKline and company has filed the application to the Japan authorities for the treatment of Anemia Associated with Chronic Kidney Disease.



Market Outlook



The Chronic kidney disease market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market of Chronic kidney disease in 7MM is expected to undergo a major positive shift during the course of the study period (2017-2030). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of CKD, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. As per the analysis the market size for CKD is expected to increase with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period for 7MM.



Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Chronic Kidney Disease key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Chronic Kidney Disease domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Chronic Kidney Disease market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Kidney Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic Kidney Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Kidney Disease market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Chronic Kidney Disease market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Kidney Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Chronic Kidney Disease market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Chronic Kidney Disease

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Companies Mentioned



Amgen

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Abbvie

Vifor Pharma

OPKO Health

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

GlaxoSmithKline

Akebia Therapeutics

FibroGen/Astellas Pharma/AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Tricida

AstraZeneca

Corvidia Therapeutics

Reata Pharmaceuticals

