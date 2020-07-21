Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Privatization Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 has brought about many changes, and some of them have not yet been realized. The study provides initial guidance and opportunities in areas in which the pandemic will disrupt the industry.
Airport privatization has been, for many years, a topic of debate in the aviation industry. With 2 completely different approaches or views of airports, North America and Europe have established regulations and guidelines toward the development of their air transportation networks. The rest of the planet either aligned with one of these visions or adapted some practices of each model.
Privatization can occur in the form of management or ownership or both and involves several areas such as landside or airside operations, real estate business, and business ventures outside the airport scope.
Each public authority classifies its airport's main purpose and proceeds in accordance with its objectives. Sometimes, privatization benefits the community and the business as a whole; at other times, a lot of work and negotiations are needed to attain that balance.
Relevant discussions in this study include:
The study attempts to provide the reader with a clear definition of airport privatization models and options, as well as the benefits that should arise from this type of joint venture. It aims to clarify airport objectives from a public and a private perspective, and how the merging of public and private sectors could benefit entire communities. The importance of having a coordinated acquisition procedure with valid advisors is crucial for the balance of public bids. These ventures, if well-executed, will create different growth opportunities inside and outside the airports' scope of operations.
The study also identifies crucial operations in the airport environment and the importance of maintaining quality standards in terms of safety and security.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
Airport Operators and Management Firms Landscape
3. Airport Privatization Models
4. Visioning Scenarios
5. Growth Pipeline
6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
8. Technology and IP - Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzwm7j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: