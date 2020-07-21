WICHITA, Kan., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, including net income allocable to common stockholders of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Year-to-date 2020 net income allocable to common stockholders was $2.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

“During the second quarter we continued to support our communities and customers, including small businesses,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We’ve been able to add new customers and clients through lending programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and Main Street Lending Program, but notably, our Equity Bank teams have continued to work one-on-one with local businesses to evaluate credit needs and strategic planning in both the near-term and long-term future. In addition, we’ve been able to strengthen our capital and build value for our stockholder base, all while prioritizing continued, uninterrupted service to our customers.”

As of June 30, 2020, Equity has completed 3,198 Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan applications through the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as part of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) signed into law on March 27, 2020.

The relief from Equity Bank-administered loans helped more than 90,000 employees working in small businesses throughout Equity’s regions in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Equity also is participating in the Main Street Lending Program, designed to keep credit flowing to small and mid-sized businesses in good financial standing during the COVID-19 crisis.

On June 29, 2020, Equity issued $42 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 to certain institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers in a private placement transaction. Equity will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of Equity’s senior debt, which occurred on June 30, 2020, and for opportunistic growth. On June 30, 2020, Equity also renewed its senior credit facility with ServisFirst Bank.

As of May 2020, all of Equity’s bank locations were open to customers with social distancing measures in place, allowing full access for customer use. During March and April, Equity adopted a “Branch Light, Drive Through First” model throughout its markets, optimizing customer service delivery by appointment, calling ahead, knocking or using drive through. Equity continues to serve customers curbside and drive through but offers full lobby access during normal hours. Equity’s digital products, including online banking and mobile deposit, have increased in active digital users by 10 percent during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

“We remain focused on our strategy to deliver sophisticated banking products and services to customers who value the dedication and support of a community bank and I’m proud of our Equity teams throughout our footprint for collaborating and supporting our communities,” said Mr. Elliott. “We did not close a single bank location in March, April or May, but simply modified service and solutions. A strong community bank should step up and work directly with customers and we’ve been able to do just that. Our business will continue to be rewarded, as a leader in our industry and region. We have seen new business from both retail and commercial customers attracted to a bank that is innovative and open for business as usual.”

Notable Items:

Net income before taxes for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income before taxes of $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2019. Net income before taxes for the first six months of 2020 was $3.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. There were no merger expenses in the first six months of 2020. Net income before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense was $7.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.

Stated income per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.11, as compared to $0.58 in the second quarter of 2019. Income before taxes and provision for loan losses during the quarters ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, was $14.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, and $12.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.

At June 30, 2020 there were $649.3 million of loans under deferment in connection with addressing customers’ credit needs during the COVID-19 crisis. At the end of the deferral periods, the Company will review a customer’s year-end 2019 and interim financial statements, operating projections for the remainder of 2020 and the business environment to determine if our customers’ businesses are still being impacted by COVID-19 before granting an additional 90-day deferment.

The CARES Act provided temporary relief for the implementation of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and the Company has elected to calculate the required allowance for loan losses and the resulting provision for loan losses using the prior probable-incurred-loss method. In keeping with interagency guidance, the Company executed a payment deferral program for commercial lending clients adversely affected by the pandemic, which are not considered troubled debt restructurings.

Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total loans held for investment of $2.81 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $3.25 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019. Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking, savings and money market accounts, were $2.56 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total assets were $4.21 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019.

Book value per common share was $31.53 at June 30, 2020, as compared to $30.95 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $21.29 at June 30, 2020, as compared to $20.75 at December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $2.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $0.32 for the comparable period in 2019. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,449,517 and 15,992,265 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019.

Net interest income was $65.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $61.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a $3.1 million, or 4.9% increase. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by growth in loan balances, a reduction in interest-bearing time deposit balances and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in rates on interest-earning assets.

Our net interest margin was 3.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 3.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a decrease in overall cost of funds in excess of the reduction of asset yields.

The provision for loan losses was $22.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $16.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. The provision for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is primarily related to the impact of COVID-19 on overall credit. Included in the first quarter of 2019 was a $14.5 million provision against one credit relationship that we believe was an isolated incident that was unique within our portfolio. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $594 thousand, as compared to net charge-offs, adjusted for charge-offs related to the previously mentioned credit relationship, of $506 thousand for the comparable period in 2019.

Total non-interest income was $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is largely attributable to reductions in service charges and fees, and other income, mainly from derivative mark-to-market adjustments, partially offset by increases in mortgage banking and debit card income.

Total non-interest expense was $49.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in non-interest expense was largely due to reductions in salaries and employee benefits, merger expenses, advertising and business development and telecommunications, partially offset by increases in data processing, other non-interest expense, amortization of core deposit intangibles, net occupancy and equipment and other real estate owned expense. The overall decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due to the deferral of loan origination cost associated with originating the PPP loans during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Equity’s effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was 24.2%, as compared to 20.8% for the first six months of 2019. For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense has been provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the estimated tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to anticipated annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits anticipated to be available in each annual period. Income tax expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, includes $67 thousand of additional tax expense attributable to the settlement in stock of restricted stock units and the exercise of stock options. The exercise of stock options and the settlement of restricted stock units in the first six months of 2019 resulted in tax benefits of $18 thousand.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $7.5 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.11 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $0.58 for the comparable period in 2019. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,304,009 and 15,918,274 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019.

Net interest income was $32.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $31.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a $1.6 million, or 5.1% increase. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by average rates of interest-bearing liabilities repricing at a faster rate than average rates of interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin was 3.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 3.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a declining-rate environment where the average rate of interest-bearing liabilities fell faster than the average rate of interest-earning assets. Higher cost deposits and our Federal Home Loan Bank advances were repriced down as market interest rates dropped.

The provision for loan losses was $12.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $974 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $337 thousand as compared to net charge-offs, adjusted for one previously mentioned credit relationship, of $299 thousand for the same period in 2019. The provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020, is primarily related to the impact of COVID-19 on to overall credit.

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $5.7 million, as compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Decreases in service charges and fees were partially offset by an increase in mortgage banking income.

Total non-interest expense was $23.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $25.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in non-interest expense is due largely to reductions in salaries and employee benefits, advertising and business development, FDIC insurance, professional fees, and merger expense, partially offset by increases in data processing, amortization of core deposit intangibles and loan expense. The overall decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due to the deferral of loan origination cost associated with originating the PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was 22.7%, as compared to 21.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Loans, Deposits and Total Assets

Loans held for investment were $2.81 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $249.7 million. The increase in loans is primarily the result of increases in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans, which were partially offset by reductions in real estate construction loans and residential real estate loans. Included in the commercial and industrial loan increase is $373.0 million of PPP loans to existing and new customers that carry a 1.00% rate but provide the ability to support our markets in a period of need.

As of June 30, 2020, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.21%, as compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2019. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 1.57% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $57.8 million as of June 30, 2020, or 1.37% of total assets. Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets.

Total deposits were $3.25 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $183.8 million. This increase included $275.3 million of demand and $51.1 million of savings, NOW and money market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $142.6 million in time deposits. The changes in demand, savings, NOW and money market deposits are primarily from increases in existing customer balances, a portion of which are related to PPP funding, in both the private and public sector. Signature deposits were $2.56 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2020, Equity had consolidated total assets of $4.21 billion, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $255.7 million.

Borrowings and Capital

At June 30, 2020, borrowings totaled $452.0 million, as compared to $383.6 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in borrowings was principally due to a $41.0 million increase in subordinated debentures, a $20.5 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $15.8 million increase in retail repurchase agreements, offset by a decrease of $9.0 million in the bank stock loan balance, which was paid in full June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, common stockholders’ equity totaled $479.8 million, or $31.53 per common share, as compared to $478.1 million, or $30.95 per common share, at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity was $324.0 million and tangible book value per common share was $21.29 at June 30, 2020. Tangible common equity was $320.5 million and tangible book value per common share was $20.75 at December 31, 2019. The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.02%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.33% and the total leverage ratio was 8.52% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.11%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.37% and a total leverage ratio of 8.88% at June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1 . Selected Financial Highlights

. Selected Financial Highlights Table 2 . Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

. Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income Table 3 . Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

. Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income Table 4 . Consolidated Balance Sheets

. Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 5 . Consolidated Statements of Operations

. Consolidated Statements of Operations Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Statement of Income Data Net interest income $ 32,891 $ 32,095 $ 32,405 $ 31,526 $ 31,288 Provision for loan losses 12,500 9,940 1,055 679 974 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 4 8 (3 ) 4 7 Other non-interest income 5,728 5,298 6,644 6,568 6,444 Total non-interest income 5,732 5,306 6,641 6,572 6,451 Merger expense — — — — 276 Other non-interest expense 23,937 25,758 24,846 24,223 24,747 Total non-interest expense 23,937 25,758 24,846 24,223 25,023 Income before income taxes 2,186 1,703 13,145 13,196 11,742 Provision for income taxes 497 445 3,131 2,790 2,510 Net income allocable to common stockholders 1,689 1,258 10,014 10,406 9,232 Basic earnings per share 0.11 0.08 0.65 0.67 0.59 Diluted earnings per share 0.11 0.08 0.64 0.66 0.58 Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Available-for-sale securities $ 177,228 $ 187,812 $ 142,067 $ 152,680 $ 161,082 Held-to-maturity securities 662,522 721,992 769,059 764,163 766,950 Gross loans held for investment 2,806,334 2,507,123 2,556,652 2,600,924 2,679,985 Allowance for loan losses 34,078 21,915 12,232 17,875 17,777 Intangible assets, net 155,717 156,704 157,518 158,350 159,147 Total assets 4,205,269 3,943,832 3,949,578 4,074,663 4,180,074 Total deposits 3,247,267 2,960,397 3,063,516 3,106,929 3,185,893 Non-time deposits 2,556,745 2,176,586 2,230,346 2,177,820 2,192,534 Borrowings 452,032 481,371 383,632 480,000 515,582 Total liabilities 3,725,503 3,466,481 3,471,518 3,607,613 3,721,668 Total stockholders’ equity 479,766 477,351 478,060 467,050 458,406 Tangible common equity* 324,049 320,647 320,542 308,700 299,259 Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average) Investment securities $ 877,308 $ 907,910 $ 911,923 $ 926,839 $ 924,914 Total gross loans receivable 2,806,865 2,525,344 2,568,301 2,646,454 2,655,256 Interest-earning assets 3,786,629 3,519,267 3,563,642 3,657,970 3,665,618 Total assets 4,159,336 3,888,205 3,932,909 4,030,606 4,025,764 Interest-bearing deposits 2,487,187 2,531,508 2,563,519 2,673,007 2,726,443 Borrowings 384,727 355,303 377,561 390,562 347,103 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,871,914 2,886,811 2,941,080 3,063,569 3,073,546 Total deposits 3,257,631 3,021,181 3,055,275 3,152,785 3,200,624 Total liabilities 3,675,731 3,405,638 3,459,347 3,567,354 3,568,661 Total stockholders' equity 483,605 482,567 473,562 463,252 457,103 Tangible common equity* 327,411 325,470 315,569 304,492 297,541 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 0.16 % 0.13 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 0.92 % Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized 1.40 % 1.05 % 8.39 % 8.91 % 8.10 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized* 3.03 % 2.35 % 13.42 % 14.38 % 13.29 % Yield on loans annualized 4.68 % 5.47 % 5.67 % 5.70 % 5.74 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 0.63 % 1.09 % 1.32 % 1.56 % 1.64 % Cost of total deposits annualized 0.48 % 0.91 % 1.11 % 1.32 % 1.40 % Net interest margin annualized 3.49 % 3.67 % 3.61 % 3.42 % 3.42 % Efficiency ratio* 61.98 % 68.88 % 63.63 % 63.59 % 65.59 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.64 % Non-interest expense / average assets 2.31 % 2.66 % 2.51 % 2.38 % 2.49 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.52 % 9.02 % 9.02 % 8.49 % 8.26 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.63 % 11.08 % 10.46 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.57 % 12.20 % 12.15 % 11.59 % 10.95 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 15.33 % 13.00 % 12.59 % 12.21 % 11.56 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.41 % 12.10 % 12.10 % 11.46 % 10.97 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.00 % 8.47 % 8.45 % 7.88 % 7.44 % Book value per common share $ 31.53 $ 31.41 $ 30.95 $ 30.25 $ 29.45 Tangible book value per common share* $ 21.29 $ 21.10 $ 20.75 $ 19.99 $ 19.23 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 21.13 $ 20.96 $ 20.39 $ 19.73 $ 18.99

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures





TABLE 2. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) $ 2,666,104 $ 67,003 5.05 % $ 2,607,906 $ 74,560 5.77 % Total securities 892,608 10,483 2.36 % 921,876 12,149 2.66 % Federal funds sold and other 94,234 1,004 2.14 % 83,723 1,257 3.03 % Total interest-earning assets 3,652,946 78,490 4.32 % 3,613,505 87,966 4.91 % Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 1,739,527 4,048 0.47 % 1,704,672 11,525 1.36 % Certificates of deposit 769,820 6,715 1.75 % 1,013,394 10,349 2.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,509,347 10,763 0.86 % 2,718,066 21,874 1.62 % FHLB advances & LOC 283,231 1,727 1.23 % 238,462 3,146 2.66 % Other borrowings 86,784 1,014 2.35 % 70,049 1,019 2.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,879,362 13,504 0.94 % 3,026,577 26,039 1.74 % Net interest income $ 64,986 $ 61,927 Interest rate spread 3.38 % 3.17 % Net interest margin (2) 3.58 % 3.46 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.





For the six months ended June 30, 2020 vs. 2019 Total Increase/(Decrease) Volume

Variance(1) Yield/Rate

Variance(1) Total

Variance Interest-earning assets Loans $ 1,633 $ (9,190 ) $ (7,557 ) Total securities (395 ) (1,271 ) (1,666 ) Federal funds sold and other 144 (397 ) (253 ) Total interest-earning assets 1,382 (10,858 ) (9,476 ) Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 221 (7,698 ) (7,477 ) Certificates of deposit (2,261 ) (1,373 ) (3,634 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (2,040 ) (9,071 ) (11,111 ) FHLB advances & LOC 508 (1,927 ) (1,419 ) Other borrowings 280 (285 ) (5 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (1,252 ) (11,283 ) (12,535 ) Net interest income $ 2,634 $ 425 $ 3,059 (1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.

TABLE 3. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) $ 2,806,865 $ 32,627 4.68 % $ 2,655,256 $ 38,027 5.74 % Total securities 877,308 4,897 2.25 % 924,914 6,114 2.65 % Federal funds sold and other 102,456 409 1.61 % 85,448 623 2.92 % Total interest-earning assets 3,786,629 37,933 4.03 % 3,665,618 44,764 4.90 % Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 1,754,280 923 0.21 % 1,715,991 5,857 1.37 % Certificates of deposit 732,907 2,976 1.63 % 1,010,452 5,287 2.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,487,187 3,899 0.63 % 2,726,443 11,144 1.64 % FHLB advances & LOC 270,785 552 0.82 % 278,864 1,841 2.65 % Other borrowings 113,942 591 2.09 % 68,239 491 2.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,871,914 5,042 0.71 % 3,073,546 13,476 1.76 % Net interest income $ 32,891 $ 31,288 Interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (2) 3.49 % 3.42 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.





For the three months ended June 30, 2020 vs. 2019 Total Increase/(Decrease) Volume

Variance(1) Yield/Rate

Variance (1) Total

Variance Interest-earning assets Loans $ 2,076 $ (7,476 ) $ (5,400 ) Total securities (320 ) (897 ) (1,217 ) Federal funds sold and other 107 (321 ) (214 ) Total interest-earning assets 1,863 (8,694 ) (6,831 ) Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 115 (5,049 ) (4,934 ) Certificates of deposit (1,273 ) (1,038 ) (2,311 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (1,158 ) (6,087 ) (7,245 ) FHLB advances & LOC (52 ) (1,237 ) (1,289 ) Other borrowings 274 (174 ) 100 Total interest-bearing liabilities (936 ) (7,498 ) (8,434 ) Net interest income $ 2,799 $ (1,196 ) $ 1,603 (1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.

TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 178,045 $ 88,973 Federal funds sold 245 318 Cash and cash equivalents 178,290 89,291 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 2,248 2,498 Available-for-sale securities 177,228 142,067 Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $689,206 and $783,911 662,522 769,059 Loans held for sale 4,802 5,933 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $34,078 and $12,232 2,772,256 2,544,420 Other real estate owned, net 7,374 8,293 Premises and equipment, net 87,055 84,478 Bank-owned life insurance 76,066 75,103 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,832 31,137 Interest receivable 19,598 15,738 Goodwill 136,432 136,432 Core deposit intangibles, net 18,131 19,907 Other 31,435 25,222 Total assets $ 4,205,269 $ 3,949,578 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 756,613 $ 481,298 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 756,613 481,298 Savings, NOW and money market 1,800,132 1,749,048 Time 690,522 833,170 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,490,654 2,582,218 Total deposits 3,247,267 3,063,516 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 51,557 35,708 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 344,900 324,373 Bank stock loan — 8,990 Subordinated debentures 55,575 14,561 Contractual obligations 5,571 5,836 Interest payable and other liabilities 20,633 18,534 Total liabilities 3,725,503 3,471,518 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Common stock 174 174 Additional paid-in capital 384,955 382,731 Retained earnings 128,704 125,757 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,390 (3 ) Employee stock loans (43 ) (77 ) Treasury stock (37,414 ) (30,522 ) Total stockholders’ equity 479,766 478,060 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,205,269 $ 3,949,578

TABLE 5. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 32,627 $ 38,027 $ 67,003 $ 74,560 Securities, taxable 4,017 4,969 8,637 10,051 Securities, nontaxable 880 1,145 1,846 2,098 Federal funds sold and other 409 623 1,004 1,257 Total interest and dividend income 37,933 44,764 78,490 87,966 Interest expense Deposits 3,899 11,144 10,763 21,874 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 24 34 55 66 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 552 1,841 1,727 3,146 Federal Reserve Bank discount window 6 — 6 — Bank stock loan 306 147 415 309 Subordinated debentures 255 310 538 644 Total interest expense 5,042 13,476 13,504 26,039 Net interest income 32,891 31,288 64,986 61,927 Provision for loan losses 12,500 974 22,440 16,620 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,391 30,314 42,546 45,307 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 1,365 2,240 3,391 4,163 Debit card income 2,201 2,186 4,244 3,924 Mortgage banking 831 562 1,421 879 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 481 499 963 987 Net gains from securities transactions 4 7 12 13 Other 850 957 1,007 1,809 Total non-interest income 5,732 6,451 11,038 11,775 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,695 13,067 26,199 27,165 Net occupancy and equipment 2,119 2,188 4,354 4,155 Data processing 2,763 2,358 5,426 4,763 Professional fees 943 1,228 2,310 2,384 Advertising and business development 403 722 1,099 1,368 Telecommunications 390 485 877 1,070 FDIC insurance 414 730 931 1,008 Courier and postage 353 341 737 668 Free nationwide ATM cost 327 420 747 781 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 974 785 1,776 1,564 Loan expense 287 175 521 443 Other real estate owned 269 302 577 414 Merger expenses — 276 — 915 Other 2,000 1,946 4,141 3,868 Total non-interest expense 23,937 25,023 49,695 50,566 Income before income tax 2,186 11,742 3,889 6,516 Provision for income taxes 497 2,510 942 1,357 Net income and net income allocable to common stockholders $ 1,689 $ 9,232 $ 2,947 $ 5,159 Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.59 $ 0.19 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.58 $ 0.19 $ 0.32

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)