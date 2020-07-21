New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market By Product, By Procedure, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933110/?utm_source=GNW

Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMDs) are used to assess IAP in order to categorize individuals at risk for abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH).



Technological developments such as the development of digital and wireless IAP devices improve the conditions of chronically ill patients. For example, the Accuryn Monitoring System of Potrero Medical helps monitor patients’ vital signs in real-time and integrates them with the EMR hospital system. This system will transform the conventional Foley catheter into a next-generation diagnostic instrument that can automatically measure urine output, IAP, and core body temperature. In addition, the AbViser AutoValve IAP Monitoring Device of ConvaTec seamlessly combines all Foley catheters, transducers, and patient monitors in every ICU or operating room.



The industry is witnessing a progressive transformation from physical measurement to clinical measurement. Physicians have traditionally relied on the physical or visual detection of signs of intra-abdominal hypertension. Nonetheless, several Intensive Care Physicians favor the clinical examination of intra-abdominal hypertension over physical detection owing to increased responsiveness and accuracy. Patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are at risk of contracting intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS). Nevertheless, efficient management of IAH and ACS will reduce the duration of ICU stays, which in turn will minimize spending on healthcare.



The supply and use of intra-abdominal pressure measuring devices are focused on the developed markets of North America and Europe. Nonetheless, expanding into markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the GCC countries are projected to generate significant market opportunities for players on the intra-abdominal pressure measurement device market throughout the forecast period. Factors that support market growth in these areas include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising ICU admissions due to traumatic injuries in emerging economies.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Equipment and Disposables. Based on Procedure, the market is segmented into Abdomen and Muscle. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Intra-abdominal Hypertension and Intra-compartment Pressure. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, ConvaTec Group PLC, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Gaeltec Devices Ltd., Potrero Medical, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation), Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc., SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty.) Ltd., and Biometrix BV (Q Holding Company).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Equipment and



• Disposables



By Procedure



• Abdomen and



• Muscle



By Application



• Intra-abdominal Hypertension and



• Intra-compartment Pressure



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Stryker Corporation



• ConvaTec Group PLC



• Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG



• Gaeltec Devices Ltd.



• Potrero Medical, Inc.



• Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation)



• Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc.



• SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty.) Ltd.



• Biometrix BV (Q Holding Company)



