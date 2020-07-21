TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “Purpose”) is pleased to announce today that, notwithstanding its press release on June 24 regarding the termination of Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund (TSX ticker: BNC) (the “Fund”), it will continue to run the Fund according to its current strategy indefinitely.



Given the current investment climate, Purpose believes the Fund’s strategy provides an optimal means of exposure to the Canadian financial sector, which should enable it to grow the Fund’s assets under management. The Fund provides broadly diversified exposure to Canada’s six largest banks and four largest insurers, combined with enhanced yield-generating properties due to its strategy of partially overwriting the portfolio with covered calls.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $9-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

