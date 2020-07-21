VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the company”) today announced that Donald Tringali was elected to the Board of Directors of the company, effective July 20, 2020.



Don Tringali is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Augusta Advisory Group, a US-based boutique financial and business consulting firm providing a full range of executive, operations and corporate advisory services to leading public and private companies in a wide array of industries. He brings over 30 years of experience as a business lawyer, C-level executive, independent corporate director and board advisor to his new role. Mr. Tringali holds a BA in Economics from UCLA and a JD (Juris Doctor) degree from Harvard Law School.

Swiss Water also announced that Diane Fulton has been elected Interim Chair of the Board of Directors effective July 20, 2020. It is the Board's intention to nominate Mr. Tringali as Chair within approximately the next six months. In light of COVID-19 travel restrictions which currently prevent Mr. Tringali from entering Canada and also to allow him a period of time to better familiarize himself with the company, its management and board, it was determined that an orderly transition would be best accomplished by having Ms. Fulton, a Vancouver resident and long-serving Board member, act as Interim Chair.

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary SWISS WATER® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia.

