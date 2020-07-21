Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Robotics Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global food robotics market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecast period of 2019-2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2%.



This market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for packaged food and the stringent rules & regulations on food safety. The growing demand for packaged & processed foods has made many companies expand their production; and thus, the installation of packaging & processing technology has also witnessed significant growth, thereby creating demand for food robotics. Furthermore, a surge in the degree of automation and the growth in demand for high-speed productivity are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.



However, the lack of skilled personnel is a major restraining factor impeding the market growth. Besides, high initial investment and the threat of job loss are major hurdles in the way of this growth. Many laborers and factory workers are concerned about robots usurping their jobs. Industrial robots are increasingly being deployed by manufacturers as they are productive, highly efficient, and a one-time investment, offering benefits such as no additional absenteeism or compensational expenditure.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for food robotics spans across Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America.



The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow the fastest in the global market for food robotics during the forecasting period. This is because, the consumer demand for ready-to-eat products has gone up rapidly in the last decade. The imports of robots in the food sectors of APAC countries has increased substantially in the last few years. The primary factors driving the market in this region include urbanization and the growth in consumers' disposable income, as these have contributed to the rise in packaged food consumption in this region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major competitors in this market include Kuka AG, Mayekawa Mfg Co Ltd, Universal Robots, Seiko Epson Corporation, Precise Automation Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Bastian Solutions Inc, and Robert Bosch GmbH.



Rockwell Automation Inc is a multinational corporation invested in the field of industrial automation and information solutions. It was founded as Allen-Bradley Company in 1903, and in 1985, was acquired by Rockwell International Corporation. Some of its well-known solutions in the field of industrial robotics are iTRAK Intelligent Track System and RAPID Line Integration. The RAPID Line Integration is a configurable line control solution.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Food Robotics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is Fastest-Growing Market

2.2.2. High Payload Robots Are Fastest-Growing Amongst Payload

2.2.3. Processing Robots Are Fastest-Growing Amongst Application

2.3. Parent Market Analysis: Food & Beverage Industry

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Increasing Demand for Packaged Food

2.8.2. Stringent Rules and Regulations on Food Safety

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Lack of Skilled Personnel

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Surge in Degree of Automation

2.10.2. Augment in Demand for High-Speed Productivity

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. High Initial Investment

2.11.2. Threat of Job Loss



3. Global Food Robotics Market Outlook - by Payload

3.1. Low

3.2. Medium

3.3. High



4. Global Food Robotics Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Articulated

4.2. Cartesian

4.3. Scara

4.4. Parallel

4.5. Cylindrical

4.6. Collaborative

4.7. Others



5. Global Food Robotics Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Palletizing

5.2. Packaging

5.3. Repackaging

5.4. Pick & Place

5.5. Processing

5.6. Others



6. Global Food Robotics Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. ABB Ltd (ABB Robotics)

7.2. Fanuc Corporation

7.3. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

7.4. Kuka AG

7.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.6. Seiko Epson Corporation

7.7. Universal Robots

7.8. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

7.9. Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.10. Stubli International AG

7.11. Mayekawa Mfg Co. Ltd.

7.12. Bastian Solutions Inc.

7.13. Flexicell

7.14. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.15. Precise Automation Inc



