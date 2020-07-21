Pretax income of $4.6 million

Net income of $3.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share

New contract purchases of $136 million

Pretax charges of $12.6 million related to potential losses from the pandemic

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $3.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. This compares to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $67.3 million, a decrease of $19.0 million, or 22.0%, compared to $86.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $62.6 million compared to $83.6 million for the 2019 period for a decrease of $20.9 million, or 25.0%. Pretax income for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.6 million compared to pretax income of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 67.6%.

Results for the second quarter include two specific charges related to estimated potential impact on credit performance resulting from the pandemic. The Company recorded a $9.5 million mark down to the carrying value of the portion of the receivables portfolio accounted for at fair value. The mark down is reflected as a reduction in revenue for the quarter. The Company also recorded a $3.1 million charge to the provision for credit losses for the legacy portfolio accounted for under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model. Without the charges related to the pandemic, revenues, total operating expenses and pretax income for the second quarter of 2020 would have been $76.8 million, $59.5 million and $17.3 million, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 total revenues were $138.1 million compared to $174.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of approximately $36.5 million, or 20.9%. Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $130.3 million, a decrease of $38.8 million, or 23.0%, compared to $169.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $7.8 million, compared to $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $13.8 million compared to $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include a net tax benefit of $8.8 million related to the revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without this tax benefit, net income and net income per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 would have been $5.0 million and $0.21 per share, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2020, CPS purchased $135.9 million of new contracts compared to $266.0 million during the first quarter of 2020 and $250.1 million during the second quarter of 2019. The Company's receivables totaled $2.326 billion as of June 30, 2020, a decrease from $2.435 billion as of March 31, 2020 and $2.399 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were 7.39% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.82% for the second quarter of 2019. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 9.59% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 14.83% as of June 30, 2019.

“We began our second quarter of 2020 with many uncertainties related to the pandemic,” reported Charles E. Bradley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we sent home, and later returned to the office, more than half of our workforce with no significant interruption to our operations or the services we provide our dealers and customers. We postponed our planned asset-backed securitization, then completed it when the markets recovered. Despite the challenges of the times, we are pleased with the resiliency of our staff, our customers and the subprime auto finance industry.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the COVD-19 pandemic and to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company's rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company's realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. The accuracy of such estimates may also be affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of governmental responses to said pandemic, which have included prohibitions on certain means of enforcement of receivables, and may include additional restrictions, as yet unknown, in the future.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Interest income $ 75,552 $ 84,449 $ 154,689 $ 170,294 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value (9,549 ) - (19,899 ) - Other income 1,289 1,876 3,269 4,261 67,292 86,325 138,059 174,555 Expenses: Employee costs 19,828 19,706 41,671 38,779 General and administrative 7,837 8,750 16,506 16,924 Interest 26,485 27,703 53,476 54,993 Provision for credit losses 3,100 20,489 6,713 44,445 Other expenses 5,399 6,907 11,938 13,968 62,649 83,555 130,304 169,109 Income before income taxes 4,643 2,770 7,755 5,446 Income tax expense 1,671 970 (6,009 ) 1,907 Net income $ 2,972 $ 1,800 $ 13,764 $ 3,539 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.61 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.58 $ 0.15 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 22,685 22,362 22,612 22,302 Diluted 23,687 23,978 23,783 24,119 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,475 $ 5,295 Restricted cash and equivalents 139,191 135,537 Finance receivables measured at fair value 1,537,649 1,444,038 Finance receivables 669,772 897,530 Allowance for finance credit losses (98,602 ) (11,640 ) Finance receivables, net 571,170 885,890 Deferred tax assets, net 33,442 15,480 Other assets 48,533 53,009 $ 2,337,460 $ 2,539,249 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 47,415 $ 47,077 Warehouse lines of credit 56,668 134,791 Residual interest financing 37,544 39,478 Securitization trust debt 2,051,172 2,097,728 Subordinated renewable notes 19,580 17,534 2,212,379 2,336,608 Shareholders' equity 125,081 202,641 $ 2,337,460 $ 2,539,249 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contracts purchased $ 135.85 $ 250.14 $ 401.86 $ 493.17 Contracts securitized 221.87 230.00 481.87 495.00 Total portfolio balance $ 2,326.44 $ 2,399.22 $ 2,326.44 $ 2,399.22 Average portfolio balance 2,364.03 2,398.92 2,395.11 2,395.57 Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables 14.72 % 2.77 % Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1) 17.45 % 4.66 % Delinquencies 31+ Days 7.75 % 13.15 % Repossession Inventory 1.84 % 1.68 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 9.59 % 14.83 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio Legacy portfolio 12.84 % 12.24 % 11.45 % 11.87 % Fair Value portfolio 4.95 % 2.90 % 5.09 % 2.77 % Total portfolio 7.39 % 7.82 % 7.19 % 7.90 % Recovery rates (2) 34.0 % 34.1 % 35.1 % 33.9 %



