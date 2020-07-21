Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Printed Electronics Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global printed electronics manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving.



Over the years, the level of demand for printed electronics has increased due to significant cost advantage provided by printed electronics. Printed electronics is used for a variety of end-use industries, such as automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, construction and architecture, and others. and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11%. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for printable electronics in the internet of things and significant cost advantage provided by printed electronics.



Firms that produce printed electronics are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global printed electronics suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Printed Electronics Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant', which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the printed electronics market and rates each printed electronics producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as as Thin Film Electronics, GSI Technologies, BASF, E Ink Holdings Novacentrix, Enfucell, Molex, YD Ynvisible., and T-Ink Inc. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Some of the features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of the financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players

Leaders

Contenders

Visionaries

Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, construction and architecture, market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have the ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Thin Film Electronics Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Thin Film Electronics Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Thin Film Electronics Company Statistics

3.2: Printed Electronics Business Overview

3.2.1: Printed Electronics Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Printed Electronics Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Printed Electronics Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Printed Electronics Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. GSI Technologies Profile



5. BASF Profile



6. E Ink Holdings Novacentrix Profile



7. Enfucell Profile



8. Molex Profile



9. YD Ynvisible Profile



10. T-Ink Inc. Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qt58d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900