Hydrotherapy, a part of naturopathy, is also known as a water cure and is used to relieve pain. The treatment of various soft tissue and bone injuries, and neuromuscular conditions, may include hydrotherapy. This treatment is useful in a number of disorders such as pain relief, muscle spasm reduction, musculoskeletal problems, and head injuries.



Most of the world’s leading luxury wellness holidays offer hydrotherapy suites to enjoy the many positive effects of water treatment. Hydrotherapy includes a range of methods, including the usage of hydrotherapy bathing pools, hot baths and water loops, Saunas, Steam rooms, Experience showers, and many more. Modern treatments are often combined with additional treatments like aromatherapy or Epsom salts. Thermal water circuits have a variety of toxins and jets that massage the body, lymphatic stimulation, and flushing toxins, while the body flows in cold plunge pools or snow and ice rooms.



The growth of the market is anticipated to be influenced by increasing cases of spinal cord injuries and applications in rehabilitation and sporting training. Hydrotherapy decreases discomfort, clinical effects of neurological disorders and increases the quality of life in 2019, according to a report released in the Journal of Education, Health, and Sports. The research also indicates that the mechanism of therapy is omnidirectional. It improves the autonomy activity of the nervous system, causes muscle relaxation, and has positive effects on segmental spine mechanisms.



Hydrotherapy is becoming more and more common and hydrotherapy equipment demand increases. The manufacturers of equipment expand their global presence and diversify their product offerings in order to fulfill growing requirements. Some regions have established guidelines for regulating and using this equipment. For example, in the United States, the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) and the CDC Healthcare Quality Promotion Division guide the disinfection and cleaning practice of patients with burns, wounds, and other intact skin conditions while providing hydrotherapy.



Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Spa & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Rehabilitation Centers and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hydrotherapy Pools, Hydrotherapy Tub/Bath, Chambers/Tanks, Underwater Treadmill and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include HydroWorx International, Inc., Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corporation, Hydro Physio Ltd., Technomex, Sidmar Manufacturing, Inc., SwimEx, Inc., Narang Medical Limited, Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Jaccuzi, Inc. (Investindustrial Advisors Limited), and Transcom SL



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By End User



• Spa & Wellness Centers



• Hospitals & Rehabilitation Centers and



• Others



By Type



• Hydrotherapy Pools



• Hydrotherapy Tub/Bath



• Chambers/Tanks



• Underwater Treadmill and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• HydroWorx International, Inc.



• Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corporation



• Hydro Physio Ltd.



• Technomex



• Sidmar Manufacturing, Inc.



• SwimEx, Inc.



• Narang Medical Limited



• Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.



• Jaccuzi, Inc. (Investindustrial Advisors Limited)



• Transcom SL



