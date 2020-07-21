CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2020. Net income applicable to common shares for the second quarter of 2020 was $17.8 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $46.6 million, or $0.43 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.
Results for the second and first quarters of 2020 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic") and governmental responses to it, resulting in higher provision for loan losses, as well as lower net interest and noninterest income. In addition, the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard on January 1, 2020 added to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") and impacted certain asset quality metrics and comparability to prior periods. Reported results for all periods were impacted by the Park Bank and Bridgeview Bank transactions in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively, including acquisition and integration related expenses, as well as operating income and expense.
SELECT SECOND QUARTER VS. FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
"Performance for the quarter reflects the enormity of the times and the magnitude of underlying governmental policy response," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This includes the adverse impact on revenues resulting from reduced business demand and lower rates as well as the cost of prudently building our allowance for credit losses and capital given the more challenged and volatile economic outlook."
Mr. Scudder continued, "The character of our Company and our industry has shone throughout this crisis. I am proud of how our teams have risen to the challenge, working tirelessly to quickly adopt and modify products and services to help thousands of individuals and businesses to gain relief and access to governmental assistance, including more than $1.2 billion of PPP loans."
Mr. Scudder concluded, "It remains unclear how the duration and severity of the downturn, as well as the effectiveness of fiscal support, will shape future demand and asset quality. Importantly, with the support of a talented and engaged team and a strong capital foundation, we are well-positioned to deliver on our ongoing commitment to the financial success of our clients. As always, we remain focused on strategically investing in our infrastructure, processes and capabilities to continue to better and more efficiently serve our clients for the long-term benefit of our shareholders."
ISSUANCE OF PREFERRED STOCK
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed the issuance of $230.5 million of its 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and C. The Company received proceeds of $221.3 million, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and issuance costs. The Company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
As one of the largest independent banks in Chicago, our mission is to help clients achieve financial success. We are committed to using our strong capital levels and ample liquidity to provide maximum support to our clients and communities during this unprecedented time. The programs and services First Midwest is offering to clients include:
In addition, First Midwest has committed $2.5 million from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to support the immediate and long-term needs of the communities it serves.
(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Assets
|Other interest-earning assets
|$
|646,887
|$
|471
|0.29
|$
|164,351
|$
|816
|2.00
|$
|210,322
|$
|1,240
|2.36
|Securities(1)
|3,357,984
|21,040
|2.51
|3,066,574
|20,757
|2.71
|2,631,437
|18,423
|2.80
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and
Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock
|154,678
|368
|0.95
|126,643
|1,387
|4.38
|87,815
|757
|3.45
|Loans, excluding PPP loans(1)
|13,729,250
|135,952
|3.98
|13,073,752
|148,420
|4.57
|12,022,470
|158,442
|5.29
|PPP loans(1)
|887,997
|5,368
|2.43
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total loans(1)
|14,617,247
|141,320
|3.89
|13,073,752
|148,420
|4.57
|12,022,470
|158,442
|5.29
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|18,776,796
|163,199
|3.49
|16,431,320
|171,380
|4.19
|14,952,044
|178,862
|4.80
|Cash and due from banks
|275,696
|261,336
|215,464
|Allowance for loan losses
|(224,519
|)
|(179,392
|)
|(108,698
|)
|Other assets
|2,040,133
|1,891,557
|1,681,240
|Total assets
|$
|20,868,106
|$
|18,404,821
|$
|16,740,050
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Savings deposits
|$
|2,246,643
|99
|0.02
|$
|2,069,163
|164
|0.03
|$
|2,079,852
|346
|0.07
|NOW accounts
|2,549,088
|637
|0.10
|2,273,156
|1,630
|0.29
|2,261,103
|2,776
|0.49
|Money market deposits
|2,663,622
|1,157
|0.17
|2,227,707
|3,099
|0.56
|1,907,766
|3,041
|0.64
|Time deposits
|2,539,996
|8,184
|1.30
|2,932,466
|12,224
|1.68
|2,849,930
|13,153
|1.85
|Borrowed funds
|2,466,300
|3,156
|0.51
|2,007,700
|5,841
|1.17
|1,025,351
|4,459
|1.74
|Senior and subordinated debt
|234,259
|3,577
|6.14
|234,053
|3,694
|6.35
|220,756
|3,595
|6.53
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,699,908
|16,810
|0.53
|11,744,245
|26,652
|0.91
|10,344,758
|27,370
|1.06
|Demand deposits
|5,305,109
|3,884,015
|3,835,567
|Total funding sources
|18,005,017
|0.38
|15,628,260
|0.69
|14,180,325
|0.77
|Other liabilities
|361,311
|361,404
|318,156
|Stockholders' equity
|2,501,778
|2,415,157
|2,241,569
|Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
|$
|20,868,106
|$
|18,404,821
|$
|16,740,050
|Tax-equivalent net interest
income/margin(1)
|146,389
|3.13
|144,728
|3.54
|151,492
|4.06
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|(1,155
|)
|(1,153
|)
|(1,180
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)(1)
|$
|145,234
|$
|143,575
|$
|150,312
|Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)
|$
|6,999
|0.15
|$
|6,946
|0.17
|$
|10,308
|0.28
|Tax-equivalent net interest income/
margin, adjusted(1)
|$
|139,390
|2.98
|$
|137,782
|3.37
|$
|141,184
|3.78
(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was up 1.2% from the first quarter of 2020 and down 3.4% from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Park Bank transaction that closed in March 2020, interest income and fees on PPP loans, and lower costs of funds, partially offset by lower interest rates. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the decrease in net interest income was driven primarily by lower interest rates, partially offset by growth in loans and securities, the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview Bank ("Bridgeview") transaction that closed in May 2019 and the Park transaction that closed in March 2020, and lower cost of funds.
Acquired loan accretion contributed $7.0 million, $6.9 million, and $10.3 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2020, and second quarter of 2019, respectively.
Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.13%, decreasing 41 and 93 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.98%, down 39 and 80 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Compared to both prior periods, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, origination of PPP loans, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by lower cost of funds. Compared to the first quarter of 2020 the seasonal increase in municipal deposits contributed to the decline. In addition, the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity.
For the second quarter of 2020, total average interest-earning assets rose by $2.3 billion and $3.8 billion from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from PPP loans, securities purchases, the Park Bank transaction, and a higher balance of other interest-earning assets. In addition, the increase in average interest-earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by the assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, as well as loan growth.
Total average funding sources for the second quarter of 2020 increased by $2.4 billion and $3.8 billion from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from FHLB advances and deposit growth due to the Park Bank transaction as well as higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, the increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction.
Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Wealth management fees
|$
|11,942
|$
|12,361
|$
|12,190
|(3.4
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|9,125
|11,781
|12,196
|(22.5
|)
|(25.2
|)
|Mortgage banking income
|3,477
|1,788
|1,901
|94.5
|82.9
|Card-based fees, net
|3,180
|3,968
|4,549
|(19.9
|)
|(30.1
|)
|Capital market products income
|694
|4,722
|2,154
|(85.3
|)
|(67.8
|)
|Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|2,078
|2,682
|2,783
|(22.5
|)
|(25.3
|)
|Total fee-based revenues
|30,496
|37,302
|35,773
|(18.2
|)
|(14.8
|)
|Other income
|2,495
|3,065
|2,753
|(18.6
|)
|(9.4
|)
|Net securities losses
|—
|(1,005
|)
|—
|N/M
|N/M
|Total noninterest income
|$
|32,991
|$
|39,362
|$
|38,526
|(16.2
|)
|(14.4
|)
N/M – Not meaningful.
Total noninterest income of $33.0 million was down 16.2% from the first quarter of 2020 and 14.4% from the second quarter of 2019. Compared to both prior periods, the decrease in wealth management fees was driven primarily by lower market conditions. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, net card-based fees, and other service charges, commissions, and fees compared to both prior periods was due primarily to the impact of lower transaction volumes and the fee assistance programs offered to our clients as a result of the pandemic.
Capital market products income decreased compared to both prior periods as a result of lower levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions.
Mortgage banking income for the second quarter of 2020 resulted from sales of $168.7 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $116.6 million and $93.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. In addition, compared to the first quarter of 2020 mortgage banking income was impacted by a lower level of decline in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.
Net securities losses of $1.0 million were recognized during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of repositioning of the Company's securities portfolio due to market conditions.
Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|Salaries and wages
|$
|52,592
|$
|49,990
|$
|47,776
|5.2
|10.1
|Retirement and other employee benefits
|11,080
|12,869
|10,916
|(13.9
|)
|1.5
|Total salaries and employee benefits
|63,672
|62,859
|58,692
|1.3
|8.5
|Net occupancy and equipment expense(1)
|15,116
|14,227
|12,294
|6.2
|23.0
|Technology and related costs(1)
|9,853
|8,548
|7,128
|15.3
|38.2
|Professional services(1)
|8,880
|10,390
|9,624
|(14.5
|)
|(7.7
|)
|Advertising and promotions
|2,810
|2,761
|3,167
|1.8
|(11.3
|)
|Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense
|126
|420
|294
|(70.0
|)
|(57.1
|)
|Other expenses
|14,624
|12,654
|12,987
|15.6
|12.6
|Acquisition and integration related expenses
|5,249
|5,472
|9,514
|(4.1
|)
|(44.8
|)
|Delivering Excellence implementation costs
|—
|—
|442
|—
|(100.0
|)
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|120,330
|$
|117,331
|$
|114,142
|2.6
|5.4
|Acquisition and integration related expenses
|(5,249
|)
|(5,472
|)
|(9,514
|)
|(4.1
|)
|(44.8
|)
|Delivering Excellence implementation costs
|—
|—
|(442
|)
|—
|(100.0
|)
|Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2)
|$
|115,081
|$
|111,859
|$
|104,186
|2.9
|10.5
(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.
(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Total noninterest expense increased 2.6% from the first quarter of 2020 and 5.4% from the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by costs related to implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $115.1 million, up 2.9% from the first quarter of 2020 and 10.5% from the second quarter of 2019. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans was well controlled at 2.32% for the second quarter of 2020, down 5% and 7% from the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively.
Operating costs associated with the Park Bank transaction completed late in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to both prior periods. In addition, operating costs associated with the Bridgeview transaction contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2019. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, technology and related costs, and other expenses.
Compared to both prior periods, salaries and employee benefits was also impacted by merit increases and commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expenses. The increase in occupancy and equipment costs compared to both prior periods was also driven by expenses resulting from the pandemic. Technology and related costs compared to both prior periods was impacted by investments in technology, including the origination of PPP loans. Professional services decreased compared to both prior periods due to lower loan remediation expenses and higher prior period expenses associated with process enhancements and organizational growth. Compared to both prior periods, other expenses increased as a result of a valuation adjustment on a foreclosed asset.
Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2020 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank and Bridgeview. For the second quarter of 2019, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted primarily from the acquisition of Bridgeview.
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY
Loan Portfolio Composition(1)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|4,789,556
|$
|5,064,295
|$
|4,524,401
|(5.4
|)
|5.9
|Agricultural
|381,124
|393,063
|430,589
|(3.0
|)
|(11.5
|)
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|2,020,318
|2,092,097
|1,936,577
|(3.4
|)
|4.3
|Multi-family
|874,861
|918,944
|787,155
|(4.8
|)
|11.1
|Construction
|687,063
|661,363
|654,607
|3.9
|5.0
|Other commercial real estate
|1,475,937
|1,415,892
|1,447,673
|4.2
|2.0
|Total commercial real estate
|5,058,179
|5,088,296
|4,826,012
|(0.6
|)
|4.8
|Total corporate loans, excluding PPP
loans
|10,228,859
|10,545,654
|9,781,002
|(3.0
|)
|4.6
|PPP loans
|1,179,403
|—
|—
|N/M
|N/M
|Total corporate loans
|11,408,262
|10,545,654
|9,781,002
|8.2
|16.6
|Home equity
|892,867
|973,658
|874,686
|(8.3
|)
|2.1
|1-4 family mortgages
|2,175,322
|1,957,037
|1,391,814
|11.2
|56.3
|Installment
|457,207
|488,668
|472,102
|(6.4
|)
|(3.2
|)
|Total consumer loans
|3,525,396
|3,419,363
|2,738,602
|3.1
|28.7
|Total loans
|$
|14,933,658
|$
|13,965,017
|$
|12,519,604
|6.9
|19.3
N/M – Not meaningful.
(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior period amounts to conform to the current presentation.
Loan growth was positively impacted by the PPP loan program in the second quarter of 2020, which added $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2020. Excluding these loans, total loans decreased 1.5% from March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans and the loans acquired in the Park Bank acquisition in the first quarter of 2020, total loans grew 4.1% from June 30, 2019. Compared to both prior periods, corporate loans, excluding PPP loans were impacted by lower production and line usage and higher paydowns due to current economic conditions as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from strong production and purchases of 1-4 family mortgages, which more than offset higher prepayments. In addition, compared to the second quarter of 2019, purchases of home equity loans contributed to the increase.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Allowance for credit losses
|ACL, excluding PCD loans
|$
|203,243
|$
|176,478
|$
|106,929
|15.2
|90.1
|PCD loan ACL
|44,434
|50,223
|—
|(11.5
|)
|100.0
|Total ACL
|$
|247,677
|$
|226,701
|$
|106,929
|9.3
|131.6
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|32,649
|$
|39,532
|$
|11,491
|(17.4
|)
|184.1
|ACL to total loans(1)
|1.66
|%
|1.62
|%
|0.85
|%
|ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2)
|1.80
|%
|1.62
|%
|0.85
|%
|ACL to non-accrual loans
|177.98
|%
|154.64
|%
|168.45
|%
(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.
(2) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which impacted both the level of ACL as well as other asset quality metrics due to the change in accounting for acquired purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. In addition, the Company participated in the PPP program, which resulted in $1.2 billion of loans originated in the second quarter of 2020 that are expected to be forgiven by the SBA. As a result, certain metrics are presented excluding PCD and PPP loans to provide comparability to prior periods.
The ACL was $247.7 million or 1.66% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, increasing $21.0 million and $140.7 million compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.80% as of June 30, 2020, up from 1.62% and 0.85% as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. As a result of the pandemic, a provision for loan losses of $25 million and $28 million was recorded in the second quarter and first quarter of 2020, respectively. Compared to June 30, 2019, adoption of the CECL accounting standard increased the ACL by $76 million, which included $32 million attributable to loans and unfunded commitments, $36 million for PCD acquired loans, and $8 million for non-PCD acquired loans. In addition, in the first quarter of 2020, $14.3 million in allowance for credit losses was established through the acquisition accounting adjustments for PCD loans acquired in the Park Bank acquisition along with an additional $1.7 million in provision for loan losses on non-PCD loans.
Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Asset quality
|Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2)
|$
|94,044
|$
|97,649
|$
|63,477
|(3.7
|)
|48.2
|Non-accrual PCD loans(1)
|45,116
|48,950
|—
|(7.8
|)
|N/M
|Total non-accrual loans
|139,160
|146,599
|63,477
|(5.1
|)
|119.2
|90 days or more past due loans, still accruing
interest(1)
|3,241
|5,052
|2,615
|(35.8
|)
|23.9
|Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs")
|142,401
|151,651
|66,092
|(6.1
|)
|115.5
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
("TDRs")
|1,201
|1,216
|1,441
|(1.2
|)
|(16.7
|)
|Foreclosed assets(3)
|19,024
|21,027
|28,488
|(9.5
|)
|(33.2
|)
|Total NPAs
|$
|162,626
|$
|173,894
|$
|96,021
|(6.5
|)
|69.4
|30-89 days past due loans(1)
|$
|36,342
|$
|81,127
|$
|34,460
|30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD
loans(1)(2)
|$
|34,872
|$
|75,581
|$
|34,460
|Non-accrual loans to total loans:
|Non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.93
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding
PPP loans(1)(2)(4)
|1.01
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding
PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(4)
|0.70
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans:
|NPLs to total loans
|0.95
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.53
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(4)
|1.04
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.53
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP
loans(1)(2)(4)
|0.72
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.53
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets:
|NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets
|1.09
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.77
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,
excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(4)
|1.18
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.77
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(4)
|0.87
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.77
|%
N/M – Not meaningful.
(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due loan totals. In addition, PCI loans with an accretable yield were excluded from non-accrual loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals. In addition, an ACL is established as of the acquisition date or upon the adoption of CECL for loans previously classified as PCI, as PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.
(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
NPAs represented 1.09% of total loans and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.24% and 0.77% at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.87% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.91% at March 31, 2020 and 0.77% at June 30, 2019, reflective of normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. The increase from June 30, 2019 occurred within non-accrual loans and is isolated to certain credits for which the Company has remediation plans in place.
Total 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans of $34.9 million decreased by $40.7 million from March 31, 2020 and were consistent with June 30, 2019. Reported levels at March 31, 2020 were elevated largely due to timing as renewal and payment activity on two loan relationships was delayed into the first week of April 2020.
Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|June 30,
2020
|% of
Total
|March 31,
2020
|% of
Total
|June 30,
2019
|% of
Total
|Net loan charge-offs(1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|4,735
|36.6
|$
|4,680
|38.7
|$
|4,600
|49.3
|Agricultural
|118
|0.9
|1,227
|10.1
|658
|7.0
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|3,086
|23.9
|329
|2.7
|1,454
|15.6
|Multi-family
|9
|0.1
|5
|—
|—
|—
|Construction
|798
|6.2
|1,808
|14.9
|(10
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Other commercial real estate
|19
|0.1
|164
|1.4
|284
|3.0
|Consumer
|4,158
|32.2
|3,901
|32.2
|2,355
|25.2
|Total NCOs
|$
|12,923
|100.0
|$
|12,114
|100.0
|$
|9,341
|100.0
|Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2)(3)
|(3,833
|)
|29.7
|(1,720
|)
|14.2
|—
|N/A
|Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2)(3)
|$
|9,090
|$
|10,394
|$
|9,341
|Recoveries included in total NCOs
|$
|1,311
|$
|1,816
|$
|2,083
|Quarter-to-date(1)(4):
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.36
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.31
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PPP loans(3)(5)
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.31
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5)
|0.27
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.31
|%
|Year-to-date(1)(4):
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.36
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.32
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PPP loans(3)(5)
|0.38
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.32
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5)
|0.30
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.32
|%
N/A – Not applicable.
(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.
(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on PCD loans, including those previously identified as PCI, is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL.
(3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(5) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.36%, compared to 0.37% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.31% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding charge-offs on PCD and the impact of PPP loans on this metric, NCOs to average loans was 0.27% for the second quarter of 2020, down from 0.32% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.31% for the second quarter of 2019.
DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO
Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Average for the Quarters Ended
|June 30, 2020
Percent Change From
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Demand deposits
|$
|5,305,109
|$
|3,884,015
|$
|3,835,567
|36.6
|38.3
|Savings deposits
|2,246,643
|2,069,163
|2,079,852
|8.6
|8.0
|NOW accounts
|2,549,088
|2,273,156
|2,261,103
|12.1
|12.7
|Money market accounts
|2,663,622
|2,227,707
|1,907,766
|19.6
|39.6
|Core deposits
|12,764,462
|10,454,041
|10,084,288
|22.1
|26.6
|Time deposits
|2,539,996
|2,932,466
|2,849,930
|(13.4
|)
|(10.9
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|15,304,458
|$
|13,386,507
|$
|12,934,218
|14.3
|18.3
Total average deposits were $15.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020, up 14.3% from the first quarter of 2020 and 18.3% from the second quarter of 2019. Compared to both prior periods, the rise in total average deposits was impacted by higher deposits due to the Park Bank transaction in March 2020 as well as higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. The increase in total average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2020 was also impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits. In addition, the increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction in May 2019.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Capital Ratios
|As of
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|Company regulatory capital ratios:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.70
|%
|12.00
|%
|12.96
|%
|12.57
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.19
|%
|9.64
|%
|10.52
|%
|10.11
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets
|9.70
|%
|9.64
|%
|10.52
|%
|10.11
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.70
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.96
|%
|Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.32
|%
|7.97
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.57
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans
|7.77
|%
|7.97
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.57
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets
|7.17
|%
|7.79
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.59
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans
|7.62
|%
|7.79
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.59
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
|9.61
|%
|9.63
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.11
|%
(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.
(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.
Total and Tier 1 capital ratios increased compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 as earnings and the issuance of preferred stock more than offset the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets. In addition, compared to June 30, 2019, all capital ratios were impacted by the approximately 50 basis point decrease due to the Park Bank acquisition, and 15 basis point decrease due to stock repurchases. The Company elected the five year CECL transition relief for regulatory capital which retained approximately 25 basis points of CET1 and tier 1 capital at June 30, 2020.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed the issuance of $230.5 million of 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock through a Series A and Series C issuance. The Company received proceeds of $221.3 million, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and issuance costs.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the second quarter of 2020, which is consistent with the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019. This dividend represents the 150th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.
The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities losses (first quarter of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). In addition, income tax expense and provision for loan losses are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.
The Company presents non-accrual loans, 30-89 days past due loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are expected to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.
Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Period-End Balance Sheet
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|304,445
|$
|252,138
|$
|214,894
|$
|273,613
|$
|199,684
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|637,856
|229,474
|84,327
|202,054
|126,966
|Equity securities, at fair value
|43,954
|40,098
|42,136
|40,723
|40,690
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|3,435,862
|3,382,865
|2,873,386
|2,905,738
|2,793,316
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|19,628
|19,825
|21,997
|22,566
|23,277
|FHLB and FRB stock
|148,512
|154,357
|115,409
|112,845
|109,466
|Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|4,789,556
|5,064,295
|4,481,525
|4,570,361
|4,524,401
|Agricultural
|381,124
|393,063
|405,616
|417,740
|430,589
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|2,020,318
|2,092,097
|1,848,718
|1,892,877
|1,936,577
|Multi-family
|874,861
|918,944
|856,553
|817,444
|787,155
|Construction
|687,063
|661,363
|593,093
|637,256
|654,607
|Other commercial real estate
|1,475,937
|1,415,892
|1,383,708
|1,425,292
|1,447,673
|PPP loans
|1,179,403
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity
|892,867
|973,658
|851,454
|833,955
|874,686
|1-4 family mortgages
|2,175,322
|1,957,037
|1,927,078
|1,686,967
|1,391,814
|Installment
|457,207
|488,668
|492,585
|491,427
|472,102
|Total loans
|14,933,658
|13,965,017
|12,840,330
|12,773,319
|12,519,604
|Allowance for loan losses
|(240,052
|)
|(219,948
|)
|(108,022
|)
|(109,028
|)
|(105,729
|)
|Net loans
|14,693,606
|13,745,069
|12,732,308
|12,664,291
|12,413,875
|OREO
|9,947
|9,814
|8,750
|12,428
|15,313
|Premises, furniture, and equipment, net
|143,001
|145,844
|147,996
|147,064
|148,347
|Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|299,649
|298,827
|296,351
|297,610
|297,118
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|940,182
|935,241
|875,262
|876,219
|878,802
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|568,239
|539,748
|437,581
|458,303
|415,379
|Total assets
|$
|21,244,881
|$
|19,753,300
|$
|17,850,397
|$
|18,013,454
|$
|17,462,233
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,602,016
|$
|4,222,523
|$
|3,802,422
|$
|3,832,744
|$
|3,748,316
|Interest-bearing deposits
|10,055,640
|9,876,427
|9,448,856
|9,608,183
|9,440,272
|Total deposits
|15,657,656
|14,098,950
|13,251,278
|13,440,927
|13,188,588
|Borrowed funds
|2,305,195
|2,648,210
|1,658,758
|1,653,490
|1,407,378
|Senior and subordinated debt
|234,358
|234,153
|233,948
|233,743
|233,538
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|391,461
|336,280
|335,620
|345,695
|332,156
|Stockholders' equity
|2,656,211
|2,435,707
|2,370,793
|2,339,599
|2,300,573
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|21,244,881
|$
|19,753,300
|$
|17,850,397
|$
|18,013,454
|$
|17,462,233
|Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI
|$
|2,627,484
|$
|2,400,384
|$
|2,372,747
|$
|2,332,861
|$
|2,303,383
|Stockholders' equity, common
|2,425,711
|2,435,707
|2,370,793
|2,339,599
|2,300,573
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income Statement
|Interest income
|$
|162,044
|$
|170,227
|$
|176,604
|$
|181,963
|$
|177,682
|$
|332,271
|$
|340,172
|Interest expense
|16,810
|26,652
|28,245
|31,176
|27,370
|43,462
|50,836
|Net interest income
|145,234
|143,575
|148,359
|150,787
|150,312
|288,809
|289,336
|Provision for loan losses
|32,649
|39,532
|9,594
|12,498
|11,491
|72,181
|21,935
|Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
|112,585
|104,043
|138,765
|138,289
|138,821
|216,628
|267,401
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposit
accounts
|9,125
|11,781
|12,664
|13,024
|12,196
|20,906
|23,736
|Wealth management fees
|11,942
|12,361
|12,484
|12,063
|12,190
|24,303
|23,790
|Card-based fees, net
|3,180
|3,968
|4,512
|4,694
|4,549
|7,148
|8,927
|Capital market products
income
|694
|4,722
|6,337
|4,161
|2,154
|5,416
|3,433
|Mortgage banking income
|3,477
|1,788
|4,134
|3,066
|1,901
|5,265
|2,905
|Other service charges,
commissions, and fees
|2,078
|2,682
|2,946
|3,023
|2,783
|4,760
|5,394
|Total fee-based revenues
|30,496
|37,302
|43,077
|40,031
|35,773
|67,798
|68,185
|Other income
|2,495
|3,065
|3,419
|2,920
|2,753
|5,560
|5,247
|Net securities losses
|—
|(1,005
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(1,005
|)
|—
|Total noninterest
income
|32,991
|39,362
|46,496
|42,951
|38,526
|72,353
|73,432
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|Salaries and wages
|52,592
|49,990
|53,043
|50,686
|47,776
|102,582
|93,911
|Retirement and other
employee benefits
|11,080
|12,869
|9,930
|10,795
|10,916
|23,949
|22,154
|Total salaries and
employee benefits
|63,672
|62,859
|62,973
|61,481
|58,692
|126,531
|116,065
|Net occupancy and
equipment expense
|15,116
|14,227
|12,940
|12,787
|12,294
|29,343
|26,091
|Professional services
|8,880
|10,390
|10,949
|8,768
|9,624
|19,270
|16,711
|Technology and related costs
|9,853
|8,548
|7,429
|6,960
|7,128
|18,401
|13,398
|Advertising and promotions
|2,810
|2,761
|2,896
|2,955
|3,167
|5,571
|5,539
|Net OREO expense
|126
|420
|1,080
|381
|294
|546
|975
|Other expenses
|14,624
|12,654
|13,000
|11,432
|12,987
|27,278
|23,568
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|5,249
|5,472
|5,258
|3,397
|9,514
|10,721
|13,205
|Delivering Excellence
implementation costs
|—
|—
|223
|234
|442
|—
|700
|Total noninterest expense
|120,330
|117,331
|116,748
|108,395
|114,142
|237,661
|216,252
|Income before income tax
expense
|25,246
|26,074
|68,513
|72,845
|63,205
|51,320
|124,581
|Income tax expense
|6,182
|6,468
|16,392
|18,300
|16,191
|12,650
|31,509
|Net income
|$
|19,064
|$
|19,606
|$
|52,121
|$
|54,545
|$
|47,014
|$
|38,670
|$
|93,072
|Preferred dividends
|(1,037
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,037
|)
|—
|Net income applicable to
non-vested restricted shares
|(187
|)
|(192
|)
|(424
|)
|(465
|)
|(389
|)
|(379
|)
|(792
|)
|Net income applicable
to common shares
|$
|17,840
|$
|19,414
|$
|51,697
|$
|54,080
|$
|46,625
|$
|37,254
|$
|92,280
|Net income applicable to
common shares, adjusted(1)
|21,777
|24,272
|55,807
|56,803
|54,091
|46,049
|102,709
Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.86
|Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.96
|Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data
|Book value
|$
|21.23
|$
|21.33
|$
|21.56
|$
|21.27
|$
|20.80
|$
|21.23
|$
|20.80
|Tangible book value
|$
|13.00
|$
|13.14
|$
|13.60
|$
|13.31
|$
|12.86
|$
|13.00
|$
|12.86
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|Closing price at period end
|$
|13.35
|$
|13.24
|$
|23.06
|$
|19.48
|$
|20.47
|$
|13.35
|$
|20.47
|Closing price to book value
|0.6
|0.6
|1.1
|0.9
|1.0
|0.6
|1.0
|Period end shares outstanding
|114,276
|114,213
|109,972
|109,970
|110,589
|114,276
|110,589
|Period end treasury shares
|11,079
|11,136
|10,443
|10,441
|9,818
|11,079
|9,818
|Common dividends
|$
|16,015
|$
|16,002
|$
|15,404
|$
|15,406
|$
|15,503
|$
|32,017
|$
|28,340
|Dividend payout ratio
|87.50
|%
|77.78
|%
|29.79
|%
|28.57
|%
|32.56
|%
|84.85
|%
|30.23
|%
|Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)
|73.68
|%
|63.64
|%
|27.45
|%
|26.92
|%
|28.00
|%
|68.29
|%
|27.08
|%
|Key Ratios/Data
|Return on average common
equity(2)
|2.94
|%
|3.23
|%
|8.69
|%
|9.22
|%
|8.34
|%
|3.08
|%
|8.50
|%
|Return on average common
equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|3.58
|%
|4.04
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.68
|%
|9.68
|%
|3.81
|%
|9.46
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity(2)
|5.32
|%
|5.66
|%
|14.37
|%
|15.36
|%
|13.83
|%
|5.49
|%
|14.11
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|6.37
|%
|6.94
|%
|15.47
|%
|16.10
|%
|15.95
|%
|6.65
|%
|15.64
|%
|Return on average assets(2)
|0.37
|%
|0.43
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.40
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average assets,
adjusted(1)(2)
|0.44
|%
|0.53
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.31
|%
|0.49
|%
|1.29
|%
|Loans to deposits
|95.38
|%
|99.05
|%
|96.90
|%
|95.03
|%
|94.93
|%
|95.38
|%
|94.93
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|64.08
|%
|60.21
|%
|56.16
|%
|53.54
|%
|54.67
|%
|62.12
|%
|55.16
|%
|Net interest margin(2)(3)
|3.13
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.82
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.33
|%
|4.05
|%
|Yield on average interest-earning
assets(2)(3)
|3.49
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.60
|%
|4.80
|%
|3.82
|%
|4.76
|%
|Cost of funds(2)(4)
|0.38
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.75
|%
|Noninterest expense to average
assets(2)
|2.32
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.69
|%
|Noninterest expense, adjusted to
average assets, excluding PPP
loans(1)(2)
|2.32
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.50
|%
|2.32
|%
|2.52
|%
|Effective income tax rate
|24.49
|%
|24.81
|%
|23.93
|%
|25.12
|%
|25.62
|%
|24.65
|%
|25.29
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Total capital to risk-weighted
assets(1)
|13.70
|%
|12.00
|%
|12.96
|%
|12.62
|%
|12.57
|%
|13.70
|%
|12.57
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
assets(1)
|11.19
|%
|9.64
|%
|10.52
|%
|10.18
|%
|10.11
|%
|11.19
|%
|10.11
|%
|CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1)
|9.70
|%
|9.64
|%
|10.52
|%
|10.18
|%
|10.11
|%
|9.70
|%
|10.11
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets(1)
|8.70
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.67
|%
|8.96
|%
|8.70
|%
|8.96
|%
|Tangible common equity to
tangible assets(1)
|7.32
|%
|7.97
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.57
|%
|7.32
|%
|8.57
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible
assets(1)
|7.17
|%
|7.79
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.59
|%
|7.17
|%
|8.59
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-
weighted assets(1)
|9.61
|%
|9.63
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.24
|%
|10.11
|%
|9.61
|%
|10.11
|%
|Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Asset Quality Performance Data
|Non-performing assets
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|19,475
|$
|24,944
|$
|29,995
|$
|26,739
|$
|19,809
|$
|19,475
|$
|19,809
|Agricultural
|8,494
|5,823
|5,954
|6,242
|6,712
|8,494
|6,712
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|26,342
|26,107
|25,857
|26,812
|17,875
|26,342
|17,875
|Multi-family
|2,132
|2,688
|2,697
|2,152
|5,322
|2,132
|5,322
|Construction
|18,640
|18,764
|152
|152
|152
|18,640
|152
|Other commercial real estate
|5,304
|4,562
|4,729
|4,680
|3,982
|5,304
|3,982
|Consumer
|13,657
|14,761
|12,885
|10,915
|9,625
|13,657
|9,625
|Non-accrual, excluding PCD
loans
|94,044
|97,649
|82,269
|77,692
|63,477
|94,044
|63,477
|Non-accrual PCD loans
|45,116
|48,950
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-accrual loans
|139,160
|146,599
|82,269
|77,692
|63,477
|94,044
|63,477
|90 days or more past due loans,
still accruing interest
|3,241
|5,052
|5,001
|4,657
|2,615
|3,241
|2,615
|Total NPLs
|142,401
|151,651
|87,270
|82,349
|66,092
|97,285
|66,092
|Accruing TDRs
|1,201
|1,216
|1,233
|1,422
|1,441
|1,201
|1,441
|Foreclosed assets(5)
|19,024
|21,027
|20,458
|25,266
|28,488
|19,024
|28,488
|Total NPAs
|$
|162,626
|$
|173,894
|$
|108,961
|$
|109,037
|$
|96,021
|$
|117,510
|$
|96,021
|30-89 days past due loans
|$
|36,342
|$
|81,127
|$
|31,958
|$
|46,171
|$
|34,460
|$
|36,342
|$
|34,460
|Allowance for credit losses
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|240,052
|$
|219,948
|$
|108,022
|$
|109,028
|$
|105,729
|$
|240,052
|$
|105,729
|Reserve for unfunded
commitments
|7,625
|6,753
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|7,625
|1,200
|Total ACL
|$
|247,677
|$
|226,701
|$
|109,222
|$
|110,228
|$
|106,929
|$
|247,677
|$
|106,929
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|32,649
|$
|39,532
|$
|9,594
|$
|12,498
|$
|11,491
|$
|72,181
|$
|21,935
|Net charge-offs by category
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|4,735
|$
|4,680
|$
|6,799
|$
|5,532
|$
|4,600
|$
|9,415
|$
|9,661
|Agricultural
|118
|1,227
|15
|439
|658
|1,345
|747
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|3,086
|329
|256
|219
|1,454
|3,415
|2,072
|Multi-family
|9
|5
|(439
|)
|(38
|)
|—
|14
|339
|Construction
|798
|1,808
|3
|(2
|)
|(10
|)
|2,606
|(10
|)
|Other commercial real estate
|19
|164
|13
|(43
|)
|284
|183
|473
|Consumer
|4,158
|3,901
|3,953
|3,092
|2,355
|8,059
|5,143
|Total NCOs
|$
|12,923
|$
|12,114
|$
|10,600
|$
|9,199
|$
|9,341
|$
|25,037
|$
|18,425
|Less: NCOs on PCD loans
|(3,833
|)
|(1,720
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(5,553
|)
|—
|Total NCOs, excluding PCD
loans
|$
|9,090
|$
|10,394
|$
|10,600
|$
|9,199
|$
|9,341
|$
|19,484
|$
|18,425
|Total recoveries included above
|$
|1,311
|$
|1,816
|$
|2,153
|$
|2,073
|$
|2,083
|$
|3,127
|$
|3,776
|Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Asset quality ratios
|Non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.93
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans,
excluding PPP loans(6)
|1.01
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.51
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(6)
|0.70
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.51
|%
|NPLs to total loans
|0.95
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.53
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding
PPP loans(6)
|1.04
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.53
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.53
|%
|NPLs to total loans, excluding
PCD and PPP loans(6)
|0.72
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.53
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus
foreclosed assets
|1.09
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.77
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus
foreclosed assets, excluding
PPP loans(6)
|1.18
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.77
|%
|NPAs to total loans plus
foreclosed assets, excluding
PCD and PPP loans(6)
|0.87
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.77
|%
|NPAs to tangible common equity
plus ACL
|9.38
|%
|10.07
|%
|6.79
|%
|6.93
|%
|6.28
|%
|9.38
|%
|6.28
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total assets
|0.66
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.36
|%
|Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios
|ACL to total loans(7)
|1.66
|%
|1.62
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.85
|%
|1.66
|%
|0.85
|%
|ACL to non-accrual loans
|177.98
|%
|154.64
|%
|132.76
|%
|141.88
|%
|168.45
|%
|263.36
|%
|168.45
|%
|ACL to NPLs
|173.93
|%
|149.49
|%
|125.15
|%
|133.85
|%
|161.79
|%
|254.59
|%
|161.79
|%
|NCOs to average loans(2)
|0.36
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.32
|%
|NCOs to average loans,
excluding PPP loans(2)
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.32
|%
|NCOs to average loans,
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)
|0.27
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.32
|%
Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
(7) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans, which incorporated credit risk as of the acquisition date with no ACL being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment was accreted into income over future periods, an ACL on acquired loans was established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarters Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|EPS
|Net income
|$
|19,064
|$
|19,606
|$
|52,121
|$
|54,545
|$
|47,014
|$
|38,670
|$
|93,072
|Dividends and accretion on
preferred stock
|(1,037
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,037
|)
|—
|Net income applicable to non-
vested restricted shares
|(187
|)
|(192
|)
|(424
|)
|(465
|)
|(389
|)
|(379
|)
|(792
|)
|Net income applicable to
common shares
|17,840
|19,414
|51,697
|54,080
|46,625
|37,254
|92,280
|Adjustments to net income:
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|5,249
|5,472
|5,258
|3,397
|9,514
|10,721
|13,205
|Tax effect of acquisition and
integration related expenses
|(1,312
|)
|(1,368
|)
|(1,315
|)
|(849
|)
|(2,379
|)
|(2,680
|)
|(3,301
|)
|Net securities losses
|—
|1,005
|—
|—
|—
|1,005
|—
|Tax effect of net securities
losses
|—
|(251
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(251
|)
|—
|Delivering Excellence
implementation costs
|—
|—
|223
|234
|442
|—
|700
|Tax effect of Delivering
Excellence implementation
costs
|—
|—
|(56
|)
|(59
|)
|(111
|)
|—
|(175
|)
|Total adjustments to net
income, net of tax
|3,937
|4,858
|4,110
|2,723
|7,466
|8,795
|10,429
|Net income applicable to
common shares,
adjusted(1)
|$
|21,777
|$
|24,272
|$
|55,807
|$
|56,803
|$
|54,091
|$
|46,049
|$
|102,709
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Weighted-average common
shares outstanding (basic)
|113,145
|109,922
|109,059
|109,281
|108,467
|111,533
|107,126
|Dilutive effect of common
stock equivalents
|191
|443
|519
|381
|—
|339
|—
|Weighted-average diluted
common shares
outstanding
|113,336
|110,365
|109,578
|109,662
|108,467
|111,872
|107,126
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.86
|Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.96
|Anti-dilutive shares not included
in the computation of diluted
EPS
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dividend Payout Ratio
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|Dividend payout ratio
|87.50
|%
|77.78
|%
|29.79
|%
|28.57
|%
|32.56
|%
|84.85
|%
|30.23
|%
|Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)
|73.68
|%
|63.64
|%
|27.45
|%
|26.92
|%
|28.00
|%
|68.29
|%
|27.08
|%
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity
|Net income applicable to
common shares
|$
|17,840
|$
|19,414
|$
|51,697
|$
|54,080
|$
|46,625
|$
|37,254
|$
|92,280
|Intangibles amortization
|2,820
|2,770
|2,744
|2,750
|2,624
|5,590
|4,987
|Tax effect of intangibles
amortization
|(705
|)
|(693
|)
|(686
|)
|(688
|)
|(656
|)
|(1,398
|)
|(1,247
|)
|Net income applicable to
common shares, excluding
intangibles amortization
|19,955
|21,491
|53,755
|56,142
|48,593
|41,446
|96,020
|Total adjustments to net income,
net of tax(1)
|3,937
|4,858
|4,110
|2,723
|7,466
|8,795
|10,429
|Net income applicable to
common shares, adjusted(1)
|$
|23,892
|$
|26,349
|$
|57,865
|$
|58,865
|$
|56,059
|$
|50,241
|$
|106,449
|Average stockholders' common
equity
|$
|2,443,212
|$
|2,415,157
|$
|2,359,197
|$
|2,327,279
|$
|2,241,569
|$
|2,429,184
|$
|2,190,210
|Less: average intangible assets
|(934,022
|)
|(887,600
|)
|(874,829
|)
|(877,069
|)
|(832,263
|)
|(910,811
|)
|(817,915
|)
|Average tangible common
equity
|$
|1,509,190
|$
|1,527,557
|$
|1,484,368
|$
|1,450,210
|$
|1,409,306
|$
|1,518,373
|$
|1,372,295
|Return on average common
equity(2)
|2.94
|%
|3.23
|%
|8.69
|%
|9.22
|%
|8.34
|%
|3.08
|%
|8.50
|%
|Return on average common
equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|3.58
|%
|4.04
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.68
|%
|9.68
|%
|3.81
|%
|9.46
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity(2)
|5.32
|%
|5.66
|%
|14.37
|%
|15.36
|%
|13.83
|%
|5.49
|%
|14.11
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity, adjusted(1)(2)
|6.37
|%
|6.94
|%
|15.47
|%
|16.10
|%
|15.95
|%
|6.65
|%
|15.64
|%
|Return on Average Assets
|Net income
|$
|19,064
|$
|19,606
|$
|52,121
|$
|54,545
|$
|47,014
|$
|38,670
|$
|93,072
|Total adjustments to net income,
net of tax(1)
|3,937
|4,858
|4,110
|2,723
|7,466
|8,795
|10,429
|Net income, adjusted(1)
|$
|23,001
|$
|24,464
|$
|56,231
|$
|57,268
|$
|54,480
|$
|47,465
|$
|103,501
|Average assets
|$
|20,868,106
|$
|18,404,821
|$
|17,889,158
|$
|17,699,180
|$
|16,740,050
|$
|19,636,463
|$
|16,206,906
|Return on average assets(2)
|0.37
|%
|0.43
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.40
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average assets,
adjusted(1)(2)
|0.44
|%
|0.53
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.31
|%
|0.49
|%
|1.29
|%
|Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
|Noninterest expense
|$
|120,330
|$
|117,331
|$
|116,748
|$
|108,395
|$
|114,142
|$
|237,661
|$
|216,252
|Less:
|Delivering Excellence
implementation costs
|—
|—
|(223
|)
|(234
|)
|(442
|)
|—
|(700
|)
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|(5,249
|)
|(5,472
|)
|(5,258
|)
|(3,397
|)
|(9,514
|)
|(10,721
|)
|(13,205
|)
|Total
|$
|115,081
|$
|111,859
|$
|111,267
|$
|104,764
|$
|104,186
|$
|226,940
|$
|202,347
|Average assets
|$
|20,868,106
|$
|18,404,821
|$
|17,889,158
|$
|17,699,180
|$
|16,740,050
|$
|19,636,463
|$
|16,206,906
|Less: average PPP loans
|(887,977
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Average assets, excluding PPP
loans
|$
|19,980,129
|$
|18,404,821
|$
|17,889,158
|$
|17,699,180
|$
|16,740,050
|$
|19,636,463
|$
|16,206,906
|Noninterest expense to average
assets(2)
|2.32
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.69
|%
|Noninterest expense, adjusted to
average assets, excluding PPP
loans(2)
|2.32
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.50
|%
|2.32
|%
|2.52
|%
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Efficiency Ratio Calculation
|Noninterest expense
|$
|120,330
|$
|117,331
|$
|116,748
|$
|108,395
|$
|114,142
|$
|237,661
|$
|216,252
|Less:
|Net OREO expense
|(126
|)
|(420
|)
|(1,080
|)
|(381
|)
|(294
|)
|(546
|)
|(975
|)
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|(5,249
|)
|(5,472
|)
|(5,258
|)
|(3,397
|)
|(9,514
|)
|(10,721
|)
|(13,205
|)
|Delivering Excellence
implementation costs
|—
|—
|(223
|)
|(234
|)
|(442
|)
|—
|(700
|)
|Total
|$
|114,955
|$
|111,439
|$
|110,187
|$
|104,383
|$
|103,892
|$
|226,394
|$
|201,372
|Tax-equivalent net interest
income(3)
|$
|146,389
|$
|144,728
|$
|149,711
|$
|152,019
|$
|151,492
|$
|291,117
|$
|291,624
|Noninterest income
|32,991
|39,362
|46,496
|42,951
|38,526
|72,353
|73,432
|Less: net securities losses
|—
|1,005
|—
|—
|—
|1,005
|—
|Total
|$
|179,380
|$
|185,095
|$
|196,207
|$
|194,970
|$
|190,018
|$
|364,475
|$
|365,056
|Efficiency ratio
|64.08
|%
|60.21
|%
|56.16
|%
|53.54
|%
|54.67
|%
|62.12
|%
|55.16
|%
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
|Net Income
|$
|19,064
|$
|19,606
|$
|52,121
|$
|54,545
|$
|47,014
|$
|38,670
|$
|93,072
|Income tax expense
|6,182
|6,468
|16,392
|18,300
|16,191
|12,650
|31,509
|Provision for credit losses
|32,649
|39,532
|9,594
|12,498
|11,491
|72,181
|21,935
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision
Earnings
|$
|57,895
|$
|65,606
|$
|78,107
|$
|85,343
|$
|74,696
|$
|123,501
|$
|146,516
|Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-
provision earnings:
|Net securities losses
|—
|1,005
|—
|—
|—
|1,005
|—
|A&I related expenses
|5,249
|5,472
|5,258
|3,397
|9,514
|10,721
|13,205
|Delivering Excellence
implementation costs(5)
|—
|—
|223
|234
|442
|—
|700
|Total adjustments
|5,249
|6,477
|5,481
|3,631
|9,956
|11,726
|13,905
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision
Earnings, adjusted
|$
|63,144
|$
|72,083
|$
|83,588
|$
|88,974
|$
|84,652
|$
|135,227
|$
|160,421
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Tangible Common Equity
|Stockholders' equity, common
|$
|2,425,711
|$
|2,435,707
|$
|2,370,793
|$
|2,339,599
|$
|2,300,573
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(940,182
|)
|(935,241
|)
|(875,262
|)
|(876,219
|)
|(878,802
|)
|Tangible common equity
|1,485,529
|1,500,466
|1,495,531
|1,463,380
|1,421,771
|Less: AOCI
|(28,727
|)
|(35,323
|)
|1,954
|(6,738
|)
|2,810
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI
|$
|1,456,802
|$
|1,465,143
|$
|1,497,485
|$
|1,456,642
|$
|1,424,581
|Total assets
|$
|21,244,881
|$
|19,753,300
|$
|17,850,397
|$
|18,013,454
|$
|17,462,233
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(940,182
|)
|(935,241
|)
|(875,262
|)
|(876,219
|)
|(878,802
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|20,304,699
|$
|18,818,059
|$
|16,975,135
|$
|17,137,235
|$
|16,583,431
|Less: PPP loans
|(1,179,403
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans
|$
|19,125,296
|$
|18,818,059
|$
|16,975,135
|$
|17,137,235
|$
|16,583,431
|Risk-weighted assets
|$
|15,458,361
|$
|15,573,684
|$
|14,225,444
|$
|14,294,011
|$
|14,056,482
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.32
|%
|7.97
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.57
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans
|7.77
|%
|7.97
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.57
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets
|7.17
|%
|7.79
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.59
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,
excluding PPP loans
|7.62
|%
|7.79
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.59
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
|9.61
|%
|9.63
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.24
|%
|10.11
|%
Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
