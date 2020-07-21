Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S.: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets, 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pet ownership rates for dogs and cats-the bedrock for the pet industry-generally held up through the Great Recession of 2008-09. Dog ownership rates notched up slightly to 50% of households and then kept advancing, while cat ownership rates maintained their longer-term patterns.

Ownership rates for pets other than dogs and cats did slide, but these other types of pets account for only a small percentage of pet industry revenues, and their incremental decline in popularity ties into longer-term and ongoing trends including a falling percentage of households with kids.

Now in the midst of 2020's coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the publisher anticipates that this pattern might repeat, with ownership of the most companionable and pet-table type of pets perhaps getting a boost among a national population that is now largely isolated, staying at home, and well aware of the mental and physical health benefits of pet ownership.

Beyond analyzing the lingering impact of COVID-19, this report provides a profile of how pet owners are evolving in response to demographic shifts in American society. Recent pet ownership trends reflect profound ongoing transformations such as aging Americans remaining pet owners longer than their counterparts in years past, the deepening influence of Millennial pet parents, the emerging involvement of Gen Z adults (age 18-24) as pet market consumers, the increasing importance of Hispanics and other multicultural population, and the growth in the number of households without kids.

The report offers an in-depth examination of how these and other trends have affected who pet owners are, the types of pets they acquire, and what they buy for their pets.

This analysis of pet ownership trends primarily relies on the Simmons Market Research nationally syndicated database. On an ongoing basis, Simmons conducts booklet-based surveys of a large and random sample of consumers (approximately 25,000 for each 12-month survey compilation) who in aggregate represent a statistically accurate cross-section of the U.S. population. Trended annual data from Winter 2008/09 through Winter 2019/20 are presented in this discussion. Field dates for the Winter 2019/20 survey were between January 20, 2019 and March 18, 2020, and represent a sample of 25,020 U.S. adults (age 18+), 13,848 pet owners, 10,151 dog owners, 5,948 cat owners, and 2,785 owners of pets other than dogs or cats.

These Simmons surveys allow for detailed consumer profiles across various markets and product categories. To highlight these patterns, an index system calibrates consumer behaviour by a given segment of the population, compared with the population as a whole. For example, if a given type of pet is owned by 10% of overall households, but by 15% of households with a specific demographic trait, then those households index at 150 for ownership of that type of pet, or half again the average rate. Generally speaking, the publisher considers indexes of 120 or higher (20% higher than average) to be very significantly higher, and conversely indexes of 80 of lower (20% lower than average) to be very significantly lower. Horses and other farm animals are excluded from these Simmons data.

In addition, this analysis of pet population and pet ownership trends draws on the publisher's surveys conducted between February 2019 and May 2020, with U.S. adult (age 18+) respondent panels balanced to the national population on the basis of gender, age bracket, race/ethnicity, geographic region, presence/absence of children in the household, and household income bracket.

The new pet owner estimates draw primarily on surveys conducted between February 2019 and August 2019, as published in our separate U.S. Pet Market Focus: New Dog and Cat Owners (August 2019). New pets are defined as those purchased, adopted, or acquired (including breeding within the home) within the last 12 months, regardless of the age of the pet. In addition, Simmons Research (including the most recently available Winter 2019/20 release) and other trade sources on overall pet ownership patterns are factored into the estimates.

