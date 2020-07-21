New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Video Advertising Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933108/?utm_source=GNW

This has also made the competition for grabbing each customer’s time span even more difficult. Amid the competition for the same, video advertising has emerged as an essential technology. However, it is the most underutilized form of engaging with customers as it’s also better than the other mediums. Video ads are an ideal combination of attention-grabbing visuals and a narrative. This combination is the most suitable and preferred one when a brand has to be introduced to the market, or it needs to work on its sales.



Induction of Augmented Reality (AR) technology in digital marketing technologies provides huge growth potential for the digital video advertising market. The reason being, the technology provides viewers with better interpersonal experience. The immersive nature of technology enables marketers to establish deeper connections with audiences to portray a better image of a brand that is essential to driving sales. In turn, the implementation of AR-enabled ads gives advertisers and marketers more cost-effective options relative to conventional print media companies. AR technology-based ads can include marker-based and location-based advertisement that further enables companies to use hyperlocal advertising methods and, as a result, improve sales outcomes.



Technological advancements and changing consumer behaviour have led advertisers to adopt innovative approaches to digital video advertising. There is a growing tendency among individuals to adopt visual media through platforms other than traditional cable and satellite television. Non-conventional platforms, such as desktops, mobile phones, Over the Top (OTT) media platforms and social media applications, allow advertisers to improve their service delivery methodologies by offering new revenue channels to marketers and broadcasters. Furthermore, these digital video contents are designed to run on various platforms and in a variety of formats to ensure full coverage, thereby enabling a higher rate of engagement.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Desktop and Mobile. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Telecom, Financial Services, Consumer Goods & Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Verizon Communications, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Digital Video Advertising Market. In January, 2019, Verizon Media extended its native advertising partnership with Microsoft. Companies such as RTL Group S.A., Tremor International Ltd., PubMatic, Inc., ZypMedia, Inc., Chocolate, Inc., Publicis Groupe, and Viant Technology, LLC are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Verizon Communications, Inc., Tremor International Ltd., RTL Group S.A. (SpotX, Inc.), Publicis Groupe (Epsilon Data Management, LLC), Advertise.com, Inc., PubMatic, Inc. (Komli Media), Viant Technology, LLC (Time, Inc.), ZypMedia, Inc., JW Player, Inc., and Chocolate, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Digital Video Advertising Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



May-2020: Viant partnered with WideOrbit, a media platform connecting ads and audiences everywhere. Following the partnership, marketers can now efficiently buy live TV inventory and track their campaigns through a single platform.



Nov-2019: Publicis Groupe collaborated with Nivea, a personal care brand. Following the collaboration, Nivea has selected Publicis Grope as its global advertising partner and named WPP as the brand owner for Beiersdorf’s Eucerin and Hansaplast brands.



Nov-2019: SpotX partnered with StackAdapt, a programmatic advertising technology company. The partnership was focused on Connected TV (CTV) inventory and audiences, enabling advertisers to reach Canadian viewers of over-the-top (OTT) content at scale.



Jun-2019: SpotX announced partnership with Mideaocean, a developer and provider of advertising software and computing services. Under the partnership, Mideaocean customers can add online placements into their campaigns when they make linear TV buys. SpotX joined Mideaocean’s Connect Partner Platform that enabled buyers to select SpotX to create a combined linear and online campaign.



Feb-2019: ZypMedia signed partnership agreement with Telaria, the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers. The agreement aimed to offer a suite of technology tools designed to help local media companies maximize the value of their over-the-top (OTT) video inventory.



Jan-2019: Verizon Media extended its native advertising partnership with Microsoft. This extended partnership enabled marketers to partner with Verizon Media, to gain access to native ad inventory across MSN in over 30 countries.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2020: Tremor International acquired Unruly from News Corporation. Unruly is a video-ad technology specialist. The acquisition bolstered Tremor’s supply-side platform and expanded its global footprint.



Jan-2019: RTL Group is acquiring Yospace, a digital video distribution company. The acquisition provided Yoaspace’s server-side dynamic ad insertion (SSDAI) technology to RTL Group, which can substitute the broadcast ads found in a content stream with more relevant, personalized ads.



Mar-2018: Verizon Digital Media completed the acquisition of Volicon, a broadcast monitoring, and content archival company. The acquisition improved Verizon’s ability to offer clients a seamless option for repackaging existing broadcast feeds and channels for cloud-based OTT services.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2019: PubMatic extended OpenWrap, a first Prebid-based enterprise wrapper solution, to support OTT and CTV inventory. The publishers can now programmatically monetize inventory in all major addressable channels while benefiting from the transparency and control offered by an independent, open-source solution.



Feb-2019: Verizon Media introduced two new features as part of its Moments mobile native ad suite: Touchpoints and Playable ads. The Touchpoints ad units have been designed for e-commerce advertisers, offering a shoppable experience for product ads, and the Playable ads for game advertisers.



