The United States coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The factors majorly driving the market growth are the increasingly busy lifestyle and long working hours. This has led the coffee chains in the United States to become more popular among customers, who enjoy their coffee on the go. Also, the consumer's in the United States demand premium products that emphasize quality and therefore, they flock to top-notch coffee houses where coffee quality is the biggest reason for repeated visits.



As per the survey conducted by the National Coffee Association in the United States, more than 70% of the consumers prefer at-home coffee preparation, and 59% of the coffee consumed daily is a gourmet coffee. Therefore, a gradual shift has been observed from soft drinks to coffee drinks among consumers in the region in recent years.



Key Market Trends



Growing Popularity for Specialty and Organic Coffee Pods & Capsules



Owing to the rapidly growing coffee shop culture, organic fresh-ground coffee pods are set to register substantial growth in both volume and value terms, during the forecast period. Nevertheless, sustainability remains important for buyers and retailers, and certification of organic nature is no longer an option, but a requirement. In addition, consumers, as well as the industry, are demanding traceability in the value chain.



The major production standards in US coffee market are Fairtrade USDA, Organic, Rainforest Alliance / UTZ Certified, Bird Friendly, Carbon Neutral, Organic, and Direct Trade. In addition, signature blends are a growing trend in coffee capsules, which are carefully selected coffee from various origins. They cater to specific consumer tastes and communicate balance and quality. For instance, Artizan Coffee Company, a Miami-based Specialty Coffee Roaster, that has full USDA Organic Certification status for its line of Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules.



Increasing Usage of Single-serve Coffee in Households



An increasing number of consumers in the United States are willing to purchase coffee machines to recreate the coffee shop experience at home, and players are introducing coffee pods that are compatible with popular machines, such as Keurig and Nespresso, to exploit this trend. According to Intelligent Blends, one of the players in the single-serve beverage market, there are more than 25 million Keurig and K-Cup brewers installed in homes and offices across America, with millions more being sold each year.



The penetration rates of single-serve brewers in households in the largest cities in the United States is approximately 23% to 75%. In the United States, single-cup brewers are found in 41% of homes and 28% of offices, according to the National Coffee Drinking Trends survey. Single-cup brewers were used by 26% of past-day drinkers to make coffee, up from 19% in 2012.



Competitive Landscape



The United States coffee market is competitive in nature having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.



With the rise in demand for fresh ground coffee pods that provide customers with premium coffee experience in AFH channels, the market is expected to witness a high scope for the entrance of private-label companies. Some of the major players in the market are Eight O' Clock Coffee, J. M. Smucker, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain, and Starbucks Corporation.



