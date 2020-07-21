Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Coffee Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italian Coffee Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.



Italy is the second-largest importer of green coffee beans in Europe. The country consumed approximately 5.7 million 60kg bags of green coffee in 2015, accounting for 14% of total European Union consumption.



The Italian market for hot drinks is dominated by coffee, accounting for more than 70% of the market. 75% of the coffee consumed by Italians was drunk at home. Coffee has become an integral part of Italian culture, with around 8 million bags imported annually.



Independent cafes hold more than 90% of the Italy coffee market while International players hold a minuscule share. To give a third-wave coffee culture, international brands like Starbucks, opened its first store in Milan, Italy in 2018.



Key Market Trends



Lifestyle and Culture Drives Coffee Market



Coffee is an integral part of Italian culture. Italians tend to value high-quality coffees, and are loyal to specific flavors and Italian brands. Coffee is consumed at various moments of the day, usually with sugar and no milk - with exceptions such as cappuccino, macchiato, marocchino, and caff latte. 75% of the coffee consumed by Italians was drunk at home. Coffee has become an integral part of Italian culture, with around 8 million bags imported annually. Availability of Wide Range of Coffee Type, Flavors and Brewing styles and growth in the number of food outlets, retail stores are some of the drivers fuelling the growth of the coffee market.



International Players Disrupting the Traditional Coffee Chain



With the strong heritage of traditional coffee drinking culture, Italians prefer to drink coffee from local independent coffee shops. Italy is the leading country in the number of out-of-home coffee servings in Europe. Growing consumer trends for convenience, healthier eating is going to disrupt the traditional coffee market in the country. Coffee quality is considered as a leading success factor for a coffee shop in Italy.



There is a relative lack of knowledge about what constitutes the quality making it change the traditional consumer behavior. To give a third-wave coffee culture, international brands like Starbucks, opened its first store in Milan, Italy in 2018. With growth primarily expected from traditional brands of local specialty shops and Strabucks, imminent arrival into the market helps the growth of the coffee market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly competitive, with the presence of key players operating in the market, including Nestle, Starbucks Corporation, and Luigi Lavazza. The sustainable competitive advantage through differentiation is high. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing product innovations, in terms of offerings, price, and packaging. This has led to a high degree of competition in the market.



