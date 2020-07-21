TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “Skyline”) (TASE: SKLN) announces the following:



Effective July 20, 2020, Mr. Blake Lyon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and a Canadian resident, has been appointed a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Gil Blutrich as a director on July 15, 2020.

Mr. Lyon will serve as a director for a term expiring at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. The Board, through its Governance and Nominating Committee, will continue to conduct its thorough process for determining a slate of directors to be nominated for election at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.



About Skyline

Skyline is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada. The Company currently owns 18 income-producing assets with 3,301 hotel rooms and 89,869 square feet of commercial space, and development lands with rights for approximately 2,315 residential units located in three main areas north of Toronto, Canada.

The Company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker: SKLN) and is a reporting issuer in Canada.

For more information:

Rob Waxman, CPA CA, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

robw@skylineinvestments.com

1 (647) 207-5312

Ben Novo-Shalem

VP, Asset Management & Investor Relations

benn@skylineinvestments.com

1 (416) 368-2565 ext. 2222