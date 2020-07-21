Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crowdfunding Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global crowdfunding market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
The crowdfunding business initially emerged in the United Kingdom in 2007, and later rapidly spread in the United States and China. China gracefully adopted the business approach of raising money and is one of the major reasons behind its technology finance.
In the crowdfunding business, over the years, the use of social media has drastically increased for promotion. Social medial platforms act as free of cost promotion resources and global reach to audiences. It has enabled the companies to make their pre-selling and marketing for products at more convenience. Hence, the active crowdfunding campaigns on social media are expected to further drive the growth of the crowdfunding market in the next five years.
The UK based start-up - BuffaloGrid, which developed a mobile-phone charging hub for entrepreneurs in 2011 has mentioned raising money of around USD 683,000 through equity crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. The equity campaign has helped the company to bring the next iteration for its charging hub and commence mass production. Later BaffaloGrid partnered with Microsoft's Affordable Access Initiative and launched live trials in India. Till January 2020, the company has closed a financing round of over USD 4.3 million led by a seed-stage venture capital firm and a grant from the European Union's Horizon 2020 program.
Amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the healthcare front liners are working globally. For these activities, countries are actively using crowdfunding platforms to raise money for them against the spread and impact of the pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) announced a partnership with the crowdfunding platform for donation crowdfunding to support the front liners with the MKN20 protocol to distribute the items to hospitals nationwide.
The market for global crowdfunding is moderately consolidated due to the presence of a few companies dominating the market with the presence of many other companies competing between themselves. Also, these companies are extensively investing in offering a wide range of technologies to the customers for industry-specific end-user applications.
