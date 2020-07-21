New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Education Market By Learning Type, By Course Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933107/?utm_source=GNW

The use of emerging technology offers educators the ability to build immersive learning experiences in the classes they teach which can take the form of blended or entirely online courses and programs.



In comparison to the usual classes where personal attention is lacking, online classrooms form a one-to-one educational environment. Specialists can reinforce the potential of each apprentice to be learned individually, while learners can also contact the teacher by chat, call or video. Technology provides students with increased educational insight as it applies to educators without any time and energy restrictions. Instant communications and response gatherings let scholars advance their skills, evaluate their implementation, and track the development of assignments, and more. In addition, the approaching Learning Management System would enhance two-way communication between scholars and educators.



Video-based erudition is additionally communicative and tempting to scholars, as it allows them to study topic curriculums at their own speed, free from any anxiety about penalties and time strictness. Instant communication between educators and learners encourages the exchange of thought and data at an enhanced level that improves the educational performance of apprentices. One more thought-provoking aspect of video-based education is that it gives scholars elasticity to attend live online sessions or watch a recorded lecture at anytime, anywhere in the classroom. They can talk about it as many times as they want to fully understand the knowledge of the lecture, without any limitation.



Based on Learning Type, the market is segmented into Self-Paced Instructor-Led Online Education and Instructor-Led Online Education. Based on Course Type, the market is segmented into Science & Technology Courses, Entrepreneurship & Business Management Courses and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Individual Learners and Academic Institutions and Enterprises & Government Organizations. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (EdModo, Inc.), Pluralsight, Inc., Seek Limited (FutureLearn), Alison, Udacity, Inc., Udemy, Inc., edX, Inc., Jigsaw Academy (Manipal Education and Medical Group), Coursera, Inc., and NovoEd, Inc. (Devonshire Investors).



Recent strategies deployed in Digital Education Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2020: Alison entered into partnership with Aiducation International, an international company for impact on the non-profit organization in the field of education. The partnership was aimed to enhance digital learning for students from financially underprivileged families in Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Philippines. Alison would provide up to 2,000 free PDF Certificate and Diploma vouchers to students from Aiducation International to help Aiducation’s students to continue their education.



May-2020: Udacity signed partnership agreement with AWS for offering Scholarships for Premium Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree Program. With this scholarship, applicants would have an opportunity to take the foundational course titled AWS Machine Learning Foundations Course. The Nanodegree program has been developed in collaboration with AWS and enables students to learn advanced machine learning techniques and algorithms including how to package and deploy models to a production environment.



Apr-2020: Alison teamed up with Berlin-based Syrian Youth Assembly (SYA) to enhance essential infrastructures for digital learning in Syria and wherever Syrian Youth reside today. Alison would provide up to 20,000 free PDF Certificate and Diploma vouchers to youth members of the Syrian Youth Assembly.



Apr-2020: NovoEd came into partnership with Wilson Learning, a global leader in human performance improvement solutions organizations worldwide. The partnership enabled Wilson Learning to provide a differentiated, engaging, and highly effective online learning experience. Under this partnership, Wilson Learning aimed to use NovoEd’s high-impact, online environment to scale and augment its sales and leadership learning and development offerings for clients around the world.



Mar-2020: Pluralsight extended its agreement with the University of Phoenix. Following the expansion, the University has doubled the number of Pluralsight licenses, which the academic institution uses to help prepare students to pursue careers in technology. The university is embedding Pluralsight into every course taught in the College, including Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments as part of the curriculum to validate student learning.



Mar-2020: Udacity came into partnership with Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, and launched a new Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree program. This program aimed to enhance learning opportunities in the emerging cloud technologies market that are essential for organizations to uplevel their IT infrastructure. As part of the collaboration, Nutanix will also sponsor 5,000 scholarships to help IT professionals advance their knowledge with this initiative.



Jan-2020: Coursera collaborated with The University of North Texas. The University has been working with Coursera for providing an online course named bachelor of applied arts and sciences, which has been tailored to the needs of students who have some college credit.



Jan-2020: Coursera announced its collaboration with Rice University. Following the collaboration, Rice launched Coursera, which would provide students, faculty, and staff with full access to all Rice courses on Coursera for free.



Jan-2020: edX signed an agreement with Stanford University, one of the world’s leading teaching and research institutions. Stanford has been increasing access to more credential-bearing opportunities for learners across the world by making its robust catalog of courses and open content available through a variety of online learning platforms. Many courses that had been hosted on Stanford’s Lagunita platform will be made available through edX. The first set of courses represents some of Stanford Online popular offerings in computer science, humanities, data, and math.



Sep-2019: Coursera teamed up with Novartis, the biopharma company. Under this collaboration, the latter company aimed to utilize Coursera’s enterprise platform, Coursera for Business provides educational programs to its 108,000 staffers around the world. This course delivers critical digital skills, establish a culture of learning that increases employee retention and promote innovation across the company.



Sep-2019: FutureLearn signed a partnership agreement with The University of Michigan. The University aimed to share knowledge across the globe and shape the future of learning. U-M has reinforced its commitment to fostering open, global, diverse, flexible, and inclusive learning environments through FutureLearn.



Aug-2019: FutureLearn extended its partnership with The University of Glasgow. Since the expansion, the University has been providing its first online degree on the FutureLearn platform. The announcement marked the continuation and expansion of the partnership to involve Glasgow’s first online postgraduate degree on the FutureLearn platform. The degree will be provided as an MSc, PGDip, PGCert with 180, 120 and 60 credits awarded respectively, and students can study at the time, place, and pace that suits their professional and personal commitments.



Jun-2019: FutureLearn partnered with Dublin City University for fulfilling the fast-growing demand for career-long, flexible learning. DCU offers a range of short and longer accredited courses from micro-credentials to postgraduate degrees for working professionals and global learners.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2019: Coursera acquired Rhyme Softworks, a software startup developing what it describes as a platform for hands-on projects. Along with this acquisition, Coursera launched Coursera Labs that would help educational institutions and industry partners (and eventually enterprises) build their hands-on learning projects, powered in part by the Rhyme technology.



May-2019: Pluralsight took over GitPrime, a leading developer productivity platform. The acquisition enhanced the Pluralsight platform to provide more value to learners.



Jul-2016: Pluralsight completed the acquisition of Adobe-centric video training company, Train Simple. The acquisition helped Pluralsight’s technology learning platform in becoming a leading provider of Adobe training online, offering more than 1,200 courses covering the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite as well as other Adobe flagship technologies.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2020: FutureLearn.com released a new version of FutureLearn Campus. This would help all partners to give their current students and staff free upgraded access to short courses across the platform. The new version of FutureLearn Campus is the first step towards enabling this collaboration, as it allows universities to more easily share online learning materials via short courses on the platform.



Mar-2020: Pluralsight added new capabilities to Flow, the company’s developer analytics product. The new capabilities include reporting and analytics tools. These capabilities provide support for the increasingly popular mob and pair programming, deeper integration with Pluralsight’s Skills platform, and enhanced user experience.



Jan-2020: edX introduced MicroBachelors programs, a series of career path focused courses. Students can complete these programs to earn academic credits toward a bachelor’s degree. The MicroBachelors programs have been designed for adults without a college degree who believe they need additional education to advance their careers but cannot afford a traditional bachelor’s degree and don’t have the time to pursue one full-time.



Oct-2019: Coursera launched Coursera for Campus, a new offering. The offering was designed for helping universities around the world respond to the challenges. Now any university, even those outside of Coursera’s partner ecosystem, can use the content on Coursera to deliver job-relevant, multi-disciplinary online learning to its learners.



Sep-2019: Udemy launched its corporate learning solution, Udemy for Business, in India. Udemy for Business is a subscription offering that includes 3,500 of Udemy’s highest-rated business and technical courses. The launch of Udemy for Business in India is perfectly timed as companies across India look to ensure their employees remain competitive in the global economy.



Sep-2019: NetDragon Websoft Holdings unveiled 3D Learning Space, an innovative edtech product. This product aimed to enhance students’ willingness to self-learn. 3D Learning Space provides interactive learning tools as well as social platforms for hundreds of millions of students and teachers across the world, including big data analysis, situational experience, fun challenges, AI assistants, and 3D scene design.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Learning Type



• Self-Paced Instructor-Led Online Education



• Instructor-Led Online Education



By Course Type



• Science & Technology Courses



• Entrepreneurship & Business Management Courses



• Others



By End User



• Individual Learners and Academic Institutions



• Enterprises & Government Organizations



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (EdModo, Inc.)



• Pluralsight, Inc.



• Seek Limited (FutureLearn)



• Alison



• Udacity, Inc.



• Udemy, Inc.



• edX, Inc.



• Jigsaw Academy (Manipal Education and Medical Group)



• Coursera, Inc.



• NovoEd, Inc. (Devonshire Investors)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

