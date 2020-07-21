Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market, Product Analysis, Companies Business & Marketing Strategy, Major Deals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Cardiac Marker Analyzer market is predicted to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2026.



The factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public-private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the market.

However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.



Key Highlights of the Report

In October 2017, Abbott completed its acquisition of Alere, concluding a deal first announced in February 2016.

Abbott Point of Care Diagnostics sales is driven by continued adoption of Abbott's i-STAT handheld system.

Quidel's cardiac immunoassay revenue was valued around US$ 266.5 Million in 2019.

Cobas H232 POC system permits rapid and easy determination of cardiac blood markers such as Troponin T, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB and myoglobin.

A major focus of Response Biomedical development programs in cardiovascular testing has been clinical tests for the quantification of cardiovascular markers.

Response Biomedical sells tests that detect three of the primary markers for the detection of an acute myocardial infarction: Troponin I, Myoglobin and CK-MB.

In March 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced market introduction of the teamplay digital health platform.

CardioGenics is the only company to successfully deploy CL in a compact, fully automated POC platform.

Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, to reap benefits of the latter's strong global position in thriving cardiac areas such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, structural heart, and chronic pain complement.

Trinity Biotech Point-of-Care revenues declined in 2019 by around 23.2% from the previous year figure.

In October 2017, Boditech Med has made an agreement with their Chinese distributor, Joinstar, to supply their products for US$ 48 Million over three years.

This 118 Page report with 10 Figures and 19 Tables has been studied from 7 View Points:



1. Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

2. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis

3. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis

4. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Specifications, Product Features & Benefits Analysis

5. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Mergers, Acquisitions, Distribution, Partnership and Licensing Agreements

6. Emerging Markers Analysis

7. Companies Business & Marketing Strategy



The Cardiac Marker Analyzer Covered in the report are as follows:



1. Triage MeterPro Analyzer

2. The i-STAT System

3. Cobas h 232 POC System

4. Access 2 Immunoassay System

5. Stratus CS Analyzer

6. RAMP 200

7. RAMP Reader

8. i-chroma DUO Analyzer

9. DXpress Reader Analyzer

10. PATHFAST Analyzer

11. QL Care Analyzer

12. Meritas POC Analyzer



Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Key Company Analysis



1. Alere (Now Abbott)

2. Abbott Point of Care

3. Quidel Corporation

4. Roche

5. Beckman Coulter

6. Siemens Healthineers

7. Response Biomedical

8. Boditech

9. Lifesign

10. LSI Medience Corporation

11. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

12. Trinity Biotech



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market



3. Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 - 2026)



4. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis



5. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis



6. Alere (Now Abbott)

6.1 Alere Triage

6.1.1 Alere Cardiology Net Sales (2010 - 2016)



7. Quidel Corporation

7.1 Quidel Triage system

7.1.1 Quidel Cardiac Immunoassay Net Sales (2017 - 2026)



8. Abbott Point of Care

8.1 The i-STAT System

8.2 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2011 - 2026)



9. Roche

9.1 Cobas h 232 POC System



10. Beckman Coulter

10.1 Access 2 Immunoassay System



11. Siemens Healthineers

11.1 Stratus CS Analyzer

11.2 Siemens Healthineers establishes global Digital Ecosystem to drive Digitalization of Healthcare



12. Response Biomedical

12.1 Cardiovascular Testing

12.1.1 Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack) Testing

12.1.2 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Testing

12.1.3 Thrombotic Disease Testing

12.2 RAMP Platform

12.2.1 RAMP 200

12.2.2 RAMP Reader

12.3 Response Cardiovascular Testing

12.3.1 RAMP TROPONIN I

12.3.2 RAMP NT-proBNP

12.3.3 RAMP MYOGLOBIN

12.3.4 RAMP CK-MB

12.3.5 RAMP D-DIMER

12.3.6 Response Biomedical Cardiovascular Net Sales (2010 - 2026)



13. Boditech

13.1 i-chroma DUO Analyzer



14. Lifesign

14.1 DXpress Reader Analyzer



15. LSI Medience Corporation

15.1 PATHFAST Analyzer



16. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

16.1 QL Care Analyzer



17. Trinity Biotech

17.1 Meritas POC Analyzer

17.2 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2010 - 2019)



18. Mergers, Acquisitions and Licensing Agreements

18.1 Alere Inc

18.2 CardioGenics

18.3 Response Biomedical

18.4 Abbott Laboratories

18.5 Siemens Healthineers

18.6 LSI Medience Corporation

18.7 Trinity Biotech

18.8 Quidel



19. Emerging Markers



20. Response Biomedical - Business & Marketing Strategy

20.1 New Distributors in China

20.2 Strategic Alliances with Alere Medical in Japan

20.3 Response Biomedical Receives Health Canada Approval and CE Mark

20.4 Focus on Improving Efficiencies and Reducing Costs



21. Roche - Business & Marketing Strategy

21.1 Implementing the Fully Connected Core Laboratory

21.2 Roche Launches Point-Of-Care (POC) Troponin Test with Improved Accuracy

21.3 Roche Launches New Mobile Application for Tablets



22. Boditech Med Inc - Business and Marketing Strategy

22.1 Boditech Med Acquires Immunostics

22.2 Diversifying Marketing Channel



23. Siemens Healthineers - Business and Marketing Strategy

23.1 Siemens Healthineers Introduces Teamplay Digital Health Platform

23.2 Siemens Healthineers Announces New Strategic Relationship

23.3 Strategic Partnership between Siemens and Imricor

23.4 Siemens Healthineers Offers True High-Sensitivity Troponin I IVD Assay

23.5 Siemens Healthineers Establishes Global Digital Ecosystem to Drive Digitalization of Healthcare

23.6 Partnership between Siemens Healthineers and Ebit



