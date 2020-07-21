Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mitigating the Next Coronavirus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



COVID-19 has crippled the global supply chain and forced most countries to take preventative measures by closing down their economies. While the pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down globally, cities, states, and countries are slowly emerging from lock downs and are stumbling into the new reality.

Global economies are currently in a recession that is likely to continue into 2021. The economies in Asia-Pacific have shown tremendous resilience in weathering the virus. However, Western European economies and the US economy are likely to remain in recession into Q1 or Q2 2021.



This raises the following question: How can technology aid in curbing the spread of infectious diseases that have the potential to create panic and kill millions of people?



The simple answer might be for enterprises, cities, and national governments to collectively create a massive global network of sensors to detect viruses. However, this would require planning and implementation on a global scale that would tax the very foundations of democracy and obligate governments to place the needs of the planet ahead of the needs of their citizens. The most logical solution is often the most difficult to implement. The amount of planning required to make this solution a reality would, arguably, make it one of the most significant achievements in the history of mankind.



What are some of the practical ways that IoT can help in the near term? The first step in infectious disease control is detection. While a global network of sensors is unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future, China does have the ability to implement such a network in country. China has a history of implementing wide-area IoT solutions (i.e., video surveillance) on a scale that has never been seen before.

Why not a network of virus-detection sensors that could be coupled with facial recognition and location and existing surveillance cameras to identify, trace, and monitor people that may have contracted the coronavirus? An added layer would be to track every individual that an infected patient contacted. While this may sound like a police state to many, leveraging IoT and AI may be the most logical way to prevent highly infectious diseases from spreading rapidly in a world that is getting smaller every day with air travel.

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry

2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy - Stretched U- or V-Curve Recovery; Year-long Global Recession Expected

Year-long Recession for the United States and Europe - Positive GDP Growth for Asia-Pacific in Q4 2020

Impact on Key Industries

An Early Detection System - A Global Network of Sensors

A Smart City is a Microcosm of a Global Sensor Network Enabled By Distributed Computing, 5G, and IoT

Rise of Distributed Computing - What is it?

Artificial Intelligence Embedded in Every Layer of an IoT Deployment

Future Opportunities for Distributed Computing Enabled by 5G Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and IoT

Applications Primed for Growth in a Distributed Computing Environment

Distributed Computing - Expected to Generate $200 Billion in Value by 2025

Impact of COVID-19 - Respond, Reset, and Rebound as a Connected Company

The Maturity of a Connected Business

New Business Models for a Connected Business

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunities Arising From The Current Global Pandemic - Technology Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: An Integrated Supply Chain to Prevent Disruption During Future Pandemics

Growth Opportunity 2: A Global Sensor Network to Detect, Track, and Trace Infected Individuals Across Borders to Identify Outbreaks Early

