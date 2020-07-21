New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market By Product, By Intelligent Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933106/?utm_source=GNW

The PDU data center rack provides power delivery, as it is fitted with various outlets and also prevents components from power failure or electricity overload. This component helps data centers increase efficiency while reducing downtime effects.



Organizations focus on the acquisition and management of energy efficiency solutions, due to increasing power consumption. PDU manufacturers provide technologies that monitor power and make better use of resources to manage power consumption. In addition to reducing the use of power and improving the efficiency of the data center, solutions are also expected to reduce the carbon footprint of the organization.



Rack PDUs can provide energy tracking right down to the socket point, if necessary, and can calculate energy usage with ±1 per cent accuracy. This means that users can easily determine exactly where the energy is being used and ensure rogue hardware that consumes more energy than should be quickly identified. Accurate metering also streamlines load balancing and reveals locations where there is a spare power capacity.



Requirements for data centers are increasing, while space and budgets are declining. Due to the fact that data center workers are obligated to be more efficient, they turn to PDUs. A metered PDU offers the possibility to conserve resources at granular level – money, staff hours and space –, thus enabling employees to focus on more strategic tasks. The cost of regulating the temperature of a data center can be absorbed by the operating budget. Modern hot-air containment solutions help to minimize costs, but lower operating temperatures for legacy rackmount PDUs mean that they can only help a lot.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Non-intelligent and Intelligent. Based on Intelligent Type, the market is segmented into Metered and Switched. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Legrand S.A., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Schneider Electric SE are the forerunners in the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Market. Companies such as Vertiv Group Corporation, CIS Global LLC, CyberPower System (USA), Inc., Tripp Lite, and Gateview Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE (APC Corporation), Eaton Corporation PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Legrand S.A. (Raritan, Inc.), Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., Gateview Technologies, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Vertiv Group Corporation, and CIS Global LLC (Enlogic Systems, LLC).



Recent strategies deployed in Data Center Rack Power Distribution Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jul-2019: Schneider Electric came into partnership with Massy Technologies InfoCom, a technology company. The partnership was focused on providing local businesses with a new suite of products and services aimed at improving reliability and lowering the operating costs of IT infrastructure and facilities operations management.



Jul-2019: Vertiv signed a distribution partnership with Rectron, the leading South African distributor of IT products. Vertiv solutions are now available through Rectron to meet the growing demand for turnkey infrastructure solutions, capitalizing on their expertise in power and thermal management, core and access sites, hyperscale, and edge computing.



May-2019: Vertiv partnered with NBM Technology Solutions for delivering data center products to businesses in the UK. NBM aimed to work with resellers for providing education, training, and business development resources, marketing services, and pre- and post-sale technical assistance. The lines of Vertiv products that NBM will stock for the UK market include universal power supplies (UPS), thermal management, racks, and PDU’s and monitoring systems under the Avocent, Chloride, Geist, and Liebert brands.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: Eaton signed an agreement to acquire Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), a leading supplier of mission-critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers. The acquisition would complement Eaton’s offerings and will allow it to better serve the data center customers.



Feb-2019: Legrand acquired Universal Electric Corporation, the leader in busways for data centers in the United States. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its business in the US data center market, with front-runner positions in voiceData-Image cabinets (Electrorack, AFCO Systems), structured cabling (Ortronics), PDUs4 (Raritan, Server Technology) and KVMs5 (Raritan), as well as pre-terminated solutions (Lastar/Quiktron).



Jul-2018: Legrand took over Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd., a Chinese provider of Intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) for data centers. The acquisition strengthened Legrand’s positions in China and further expanded the Group’s international presence within the data center market.



Feb-2018: Vertiv acquired Geist, a manufacturer of Rack Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and associated data center power products. Through this acquisition, Vertiv added engineering, designing, and manufacturing capabilities and diversified its portfolio to better meet the needs of cloud and colocation providers and edge applications while expanding its reach with commercial and industrial customers.



Nov-2017: Legrand completed the acquisition of Server Technology, Inc., a leading provider of rack power distribution units and power management software for critical infrastructures such as labs, data centers, and telecommunications facilities. The acquisition bolstered Legrand’s global leadership position in the data center power industry and expanded PDU offerings for key customer segments such as hyper-scale, colocation, and global enterprise end-users.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2019: Vertiv released the Vertiv Geist UPDU universal power distribution unit, a significant reimagining of the rack PDU. This PDU enables a single unit to meet the power needs of hyper-scale, colocation, enterprise, and edge deployments anywhere in the world, irrespective of the existing power infrastructure. The Vertiv Geist UPDU reduces the complexity of inventory management and procurement and increases the speed of deployment by simplifying product selection to a single UPDU model for installation worldwide.



Oct-2019: Gateview Technologies introduced the next-generation, rack-mount Power Distribution Unit (PDU) — PowerLOK. The new single- and three-phase rack PDU keeps servers running efficiently and at a lower cost compared to traditional legacy powerstrips.



Sep-2019: CIS launched the Enlogic EN2.0 series of Intelligent Power Distribution Units (iPDUs). These PDUs were aimed to improve the way users manage their data center rack power. It enables users to configure and change the LED border color to differentiate power sources in a rack.



Jul-2019: Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. introduced two new models of professional-grade Smart App Online UPS systems. The Smart App Online High-Density UPS systems provide high capacity output with a power factor rating of 1 within a space-saving design. These models are ideal for advanced server rooms and data centers at the enterprise level as well as education and government organizations.



Apr-2019: Schneider Electric launched EcoStruxure IT Advisor for the delivery of a simplified way to deploy data center management. This cloud-based planning and modeling tool enabled data center operators of large data centers and colocation facilities to reduce operating expenses and maximize uptime by optimizing capacity, analyzing the business impact, and automating workflows.



Apr-2019: Legrand introduced a new line of single-phase power products including LP-Series Power Distribution Units (PDU) and LU-Series Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). The line has been developed for supporting network installations in network closets, data centers, retail applications, and commercial environments.



Feb-2019: Eaton released the high-density rack power distribution unit (PDU) platform in North America. The high-density rack PDU provides improved outlet counts and the addition of 11 color options for the identification of A/B power feeds.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Non-intelligent



• Intelligent



By Intelligent Type



• Metered



• Switched



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Schneider Electric SE (APC Corporation)



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Legrand S.A. (Raritan, Inc.)



• Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.



• Gateview Technologies, Inc.



• Tripp Lite



• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.



• Vertiv Group Corporation



• CIS Global LLC (Enlogic Systems, LLC)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933106/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001