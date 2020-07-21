ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 shortly after 4:00 PM (Eastern time) on Tuesday July 28, 2020. Management will hold a conference call later that day at 5:00 PM (Eastern time) to discuss those results.



To access the conference call, listeners in the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 755-7423 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Listeners outside the U.S. and Canada should dial (678) 894-3069. To be admitted to the call, listeners should use passcode 9289271.

This teleconference will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.prgx.com (click on "Events & Presentations" under "Investors"). A replay of the audiocast will be available at the same location beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live audiocast, extending through December 31, 2020. Please note that the Internet audiocast is "listen-only." Microsoft Windows Media Player is required to access the live audiocast and the replay and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com/en-us/download .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .