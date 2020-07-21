New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; End User ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932664/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost and negative effect of devices such as nasal stuffiness, congestion, dryness, skin irritation from the mask are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.



CPAP device uses air pressure to keep the airways open, and help patients who have breathing or respiratory problems.With a predicted shortfall of hospital ventilators needed to treat people diagnosed with COVID-19 disease with breathing problems, the US FDA has authorized the use of CPAP and similar devices to help cover the forecasted shortage.



Also US FDA stated that hospitals and other healthcare providers could repurpose (breathing) machines (CPAP), they have to serve as ventilators. According to a WHO report data, the US hospitals have only an estimated 162,000 ventilators, and there might be an additional 15,000 available from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, and perhaps another 2,000 at the defense department.As estimated, there is a need for 900,000 more ventilators for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, who are unable to breathe, which seems to be a big challenge for hospitals and individual healthcare providers. Thus, devices such as CPAP, auto-CPAP, and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP or BPAP) are used as an alternative for ventilator devices. Moreover, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is currently the most widespread and effective therapy for respiratory disorders.



The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices marketis segmented by type and end user.Based on type, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices marketis segmented into automatic andmanual.



The automatic segment held the larger share of the market in 2019 andis anticipated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devicesmarkethas been segmented into emergency health departments and hospitals.



The hospitalssegment held the larger share of the market in 2019. Moreover, emergency health departments segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



