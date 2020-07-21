Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the period 2019-2025. DCI Indonesia, Telkomsigma, NTT Communications, PT DCI/Equinix, and XL Axiata are the prominent investors/vendors in the Indonesian market.
This report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Indonesia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the Indonesia data center market.
The increasing number of internet and social media users is expected to influence the Indonesia data center market. Over 20 million new social media users were added in 2018-2019 with more than 10 million active mobile social media users. Around 95% of mobile users watch online videos, and over 60% of the population now perform banking services via smartphones, thereby increasing the demand for the facilities in the country.
The implementation of Industry 4.0. Indonesia's digital economy was estimated at over $30 billion in 2019. The economy is expected to reach more than $150 billion by 2025. Companies implemented Indonesia 4.0 have experienced more than 30% of the increase in productivity and efficiency. E-commerce, transport and logistics, manufacturing, media, finance, and others are the major verticals adopting big data analytics. The government will implement IoT in infrastructures such as roads, streetlights, and traffic signals, which is likely to provide a major impetus to the data center market in Indonesia.
Initiatives such as the 2020 Go Digital Vision are likely to boost the digital economy in Indonesia. This includes helping around one million farmers, fishers to get online support from thousands of tech start-ups, with a targeted combined value of $10 billion, digitizing eight million SMEs, and increasing broadband access to 187 municipalities. AWS and Google have entered the market to open new cloud regions in the country. The cloud computing market is expected to reach over $1 billion in 2020. While is the SaaS segment is the major contributor, the PaaS and IaaS segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Indonesia data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
Key Highlights
Report Deliverables
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Data Center Investment in Indonesia
4. Investment Opportunities in Indonesia
5. Investment by Power Capacity
6. Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market
7. Market Dynamics
8. Indonesia Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
9. Indonesia Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
10. Indonesia Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
11. Indonesia Data Center Market by General Construction
12. Indonesia Data Center Market by Tier Standards
13. Indonesia Data Center Market by Geography
14. Key Market Participants
Companies Mentioned
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
