The Indonesia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the period 2019-2025. DCI Indonesia, Telkomsigma, NTT Communications, PT DCI/Equinix, and XL Axiata are the prominent investors/vendors in the Indonesian market.

This report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Indonesia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the Indonesia data center market.

The increasing number of internet and social media users is expected to influence the Indonesia data center market. Over 20 million new social media users were added in 2018-2019 with more than 10 million active mobile social media users. Around 95% of mobile users watch online videos, and over 60% of the population now perform banking services via smartphones, thereby increasing the demand for the facilities in the country.



The implementation of Industry 4.0. Indonesia's digital economy was estimated at over $30 billion in 2019. The economy is expected to reach more than $150 billion by 2025. Companies implemented Indonesia 4.0 have experienced more than 30% of the increase in productivity and efficiency. E-commerce, transport and logistics, manufacturing, media, finance, and others are the major verticals adopting big data analytics. The government will implement IoT in infrastructures such as roads, streetlights, and traffic signals, which is likely to provide a major impetus to the data center market in Indonesia.



Initiatives such as the 2020 Go Digital Vision are likely to boost the digital economy in Indonesia. This includes helping around one million farmers, fishers to get online support from thousands of tech start-ups, with a targeted combined value of $10 billion, digitizing eight million SMEs, and increasing broadband access to 187 municipalities. AWS and Google have entered the market to open new cloud regions in the country. The cloud computing market is expected to reach over $1 billion in 2020. While is the SaaS segment is the major contributor, the PaaS and IaaS segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Indonesia data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



Key Highlights

The storage devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As the price of solid-state drives (SSD) is declining, the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow in the cloud data center deployments in Indonesia.

The generator segment is expected to reach over $35 million by 2025 on account of increased adoption of DRUPS systems with redundant configuration of N+1.

The rack segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025, as there is a growing preference among vendors to adopt 42U racks with flexible designs in data centers.

The increasing adoption of air-cooled chillers is likely to drive the cooling systems segment during the forecast period.

The building development is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025 on account of the rise in the construction of hyperscale facilities in Indonesia.

Report Deliverables

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Indonesia data center market during the forecast period

Classification of the Indonesia data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects for the Indonesia data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Indonesia data center market

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. List of Data Center Investment in Indonesia



4. Investment Opportunities in Indonesia

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

6. Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market

Market Revenue & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Retail Colocation & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

7. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

8. Indonesia Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

9. Indonesia Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Indonesia Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

10. Indonesia Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

11. Indonesia Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

12. Indonesia Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

13. Indonesia Data Center Market by Geography

Frankfurt

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Other Cities

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019 - 2025

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Alibaba

Caterpillar

Cisco

Cummins

DSCO Group

DTP

Dell Technologies

Delta Group

Eaton

Euro-Diesel

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitec-Power Protection

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Keppel Data Centers

Legrand

Lenovo

MTen (Menara Tendean)

NEC

NTT Communication

NTT Facilities

PT DCI/Equinix

STULZ

Schneider Electric

Space DC

Telkomsigma

Vertiv

