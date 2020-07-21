Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This infectious disease diagnostics market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018, and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 - by product & solution, technology, disease type, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the in-depth analysis on key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the infectious disease diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola, and Swine Flu, among others; growing awareness for early detection using specific diagnostic tests; growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics; and shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing services. Moreover, advances in genomics and proteomics and emerging countries provide increasing growth opportunities for players operating in the infectious disease diagnostics market.



Based on products & solutions, the consumables segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness among the population to identify the diseases, and increasing use of kits and reagents to identify the organism causing various diseases in lesser time and cost.



On the basis of technology, the immunodiagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. Increasing use of immunoassays in infectious disease testing, development of novel tests, rising trend of automation, increasing awareness about the health and fitness, and reduced complications associated with the instruments are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.



On the basis of disease type, the hepatitis diseases segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. Increasing number of blood transfusions and donations, increasing prevalence of hepatitis B & C infections, rising susceptibility of the geriatric population, growing awareness among the population, and benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits are expected to propel the growth of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the infectious disease diagnostics market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia Pacific region is slated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rapid urbanization, increasing investments by healthcare providers towards infrastructure improvement, need to manage growing burden of infectious diseases, and government efforts to improve the accessibility of diagnostic services to enhance the prevention by developing products or platforms required for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.



The key players operating in the global infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMrieux S.A. (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (U.S.), and Quidel Corporation (U.S.) among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2. Growing Awareness of Early Disease Diagnosis

4.2.3. Impact of COVID-19

4.2.4. Rising Funds for Infectious Disease Diagnostics Research Activities

4.2.5. Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to POC Testing Services

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Unfavorable and Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

4.4.2. Growing Awareness About Personalized Medicine

4.4.3. Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Awareness of Specific Symptoms and Diagnosis of Emerging Infections



5. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Consumables

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software & Services



6. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunodiagnostics

6.3. Clinical Microbiology

6.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.5. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

6.6. DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.7. DNA Microarray

6.8. Other Technologies



7. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hepatitis

7.3. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

7.4. Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

7.5. Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

7.6. Tuberculosis (TB)

7.7. Influenza

7.8. Other Infectious Diseases



8. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospital & Clinical Laboratories

8.3. Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

8.4. Academic & Research Institutes

8.5. Other End Users



9. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.3.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.3.2. Abbott Laboratories

10.3.3. Danaher Corporation



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1. Business Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Development

11.1.4.1. New Product Launches and Approvals

11.1.4.2. Acquisitions

11.1.4.3. Partnerships

11.2. Danaher Corporation

11.2.1. Business Overview

11.2.2. Financial Overview

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.2.4. Strategic Developments

11.2.4.1. New Product/Service Launches and Approvals

11.2.4.2. Acquisitions

11.2.4.3. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.3.1. Business Overview

11.3.2. Financial Overview

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.3.4. Strategic Developments

11.3.4.1. New Product Launches and Approvals

11.4. Biomrieux S.A.

11.4.1. Business Overview

11.4.2. Financial Overview

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Development

11.4.4.1. New Product Launches & Approvals

11.4.4.2. Acquisitions

11.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

11.5.1. Business Overview

11.5.2. Financial Overview

11.5.3. Product Portfolio

11.5.4. Strategic Development

11.5.4.1. New Product Launches & Approvals

11.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.6.1. Business Overview

11.6.2. Financial Overview

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.6.4. Strategic Developments

11.6.4.1. New Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

11.6.4.2. Acquisitions

11.6.4.2. Agreements

11.7. Diasorin s.p.a.

11.7.1. Business Overview

11.7.2. Financial Overview

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.7.4. Strategic Developments

11.7.4.1. New Product Launches & Approvals

11.7.4.2. Acquisitions

11.7.4.3. Collaborations

11.8. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

11.8.1. Business Overview

11.8.2. Financial Overview

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.8.4. Strategic Developments

11.8.4.1. New Product Launches and Enhancements

11.8.4.2. Collaborations

11.8.4.3. Acquisitions

11.9. Quidel Corporation

11.9.1. Business Overview

11.9.2. Financial Overview

11.9.3. Product Portfolio

11.9.4. Strategic Developments

11.9.4.1. Product Approvals

11.9.4.2. Acquisitions

11.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.10.1. Business Overview

11.10.2. Financial Overview

11.10.3. Product Portfolio

11.10.4. Strategic Developments

11.10.4.1. New Product Launches and Approvals

11.10.4.2. Collaborations

11.10.4.3. Acquisitions



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9os7uv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900