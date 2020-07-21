ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $21.7 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 67.3% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 75.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $84.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2020 compared to net income of $170.6 million or $2.91 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2020
Other highlights of the second quarter of 2020
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very proud of the extraordinary effort put forth by our employees to support our customers and our communities amid the challenges of COVID-19. Wintrust reported net income of $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, down from $62.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP), increased by $22.7 million over the previous quarter and $35.0 million over the second quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $4.7 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $9.9 billion higher than the end of the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter of 2020 was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, declining net interest margin, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company grew total loans by $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020 including $3.3 billion related to PPP lending. The Company experienced significant growth in its commercial insurance premium finance and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios partially offset by a decline in its commercial portfolio. Growth in the commercial insurance premium finance portfolio was in part due to hardening insurance market conditions driving the average size of new commercial insurance premium finance receivables to approximately $38,000 in the second quarter as compared to $31,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The decline in the commercial loan portfolio is primarily attributed to paydowns in the second quarter of 2020 related to both existing customers receiving PPP loans and repayment of balances that were drawn in the first quarter of 2020. As a result, credit line utilization was approximately 49% at June 30, 2020 as compared to approximately 56% at March 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by $4.2 billion as compared to the first quarter of 2020 including $2.6 billion of non-interest bearing deposit growth primarily related to PPP lending. In addition, the Company continued to grow organic retail deposits including its MaxSafeTM deposit products which grew by $482 million in the second quarter of 2020. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.1% and we are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to earning asset growth but was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in the net interest margin. The decline in net interest margin was primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans and an increase in interest bearing cash balances, partially offset by favorable repricing of interest bearing deposits and accretion of PPP fees. At this point, the majority of our variable rate loan portfolio has repriced to reflect the low interest rate environment. As such, excluding the impact of PPP fees, we expect to be able to mitigate potential future loan yield compression with improvement in pricing on interest bearing deposits. Further, to the extent we identify prudent opportunities to deploy excess liquidity, we may be able to improve net interest margin."
Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered a record quarter of mortgage banking revenue in light of the demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2020 were $2.2 billion, as compared to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. As a result of increases in both current and forecasted revenues given the favorable mortgage banking environment, the Company recorded increased contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations. Additionally, the Company recorded a $7.4 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 0.93% net overhead ratio for the second quarter of 2020. We believe the third quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded provision for credit losses of $135.1 million in the second quarter primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net charge-offs totaled $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, of which $9.5 million were previously reserved for, as compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The level of non-performing assets increased by $8.1 million to $198.5 million. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.85% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr. Wehmer noted, "We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. In the second quarter of 2020, we completed a preferred stock issuance to bolster our capital position. We believe the Company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic."
Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong and were particularly enhanced as a result of our successful participation in PPP lending. However, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2020. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total asset growth of $4.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $3.6 billion increase in loans and a $2.1 billion increase in interest bearing deposits with banks, partially offset by a $513 million decrease in investment securities and a $502 million decrease in trade date securities receivables. The Company believes that the $4.0 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of June 30, 2020 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.
Total liabilities grew by $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 resulting primarily from a $4.2 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits included $2.6 billion of non-interest bearing deposit growth primarily related to PPP funding. In addition, the Company successfully grew deposits in the second quarter through organic retail channels including continued success of MaxSafeTM deposit products which grew by $482 million in the second quarter. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.1%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $263.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $3.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The $1.7 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to the impact of a $5.1 billion increase in average earning assets. This impact was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in net interest margin.
Net interest margin was 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.12% (3.14% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020 and 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019. The 39 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to a 68 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and a seven basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a 36 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 68 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 60 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with an increased balance and reduced yield on interest bearing cash. The 36 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the second quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 39 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the decreased interest rate environment.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $373.2 million as of June 30, 2020 an increase of $119.7 million as compared to $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and purchased loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
The provision for credit losses totaled $135.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $53.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increased provision for credit losses expense in the second quarter was primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the projected commercial real-estate price index materially impacted the modeled losses from the commercial real-estate portfolio. Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The CECL standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a $10.1 million increase from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a $6.9 million decrease from $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the second quarter of 2020 totaled 20 basis points on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2020 and 36 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
As of June 30, 2020, $79.3 million of all loans, or 0.3%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $166.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2020, $33.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $262.7 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.
The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of June 30, 2020. Home equity loans at June 30, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.2% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $1.7 billion of COVID-19 related loan modifications. These loan modifications were comprised primarily of $882.1 million commercial loans and $822.6 million commercial real-estate loans. The modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments or full payment deferrals.
Prior to January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans were aggregated into pools by common risk characteristics for accounting purposes, including recognition of interest income on a pool basis. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on these loans were offset by the remaining credit discount related to the pool. As a result of the implementation of CECL, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, PCI loans transitioned to a classification of purchased financial assets with credit deterioration ("PCD"), which no longer maintains the prior pools and related accounting concepts. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on PCD loans is no longer offset by the remaining discount, resulting in additional allowance being recognized at January 1, 2020 through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. See Table 10 for information on this increase at transition. Additionally, recognition of interest income on PCD loans is considered at the individual asset level following the Company's accrual policies, instead of based upon the entire pool of loans. Due to the first quarter of 2020 adoption of CECL, the Company included $30.3 million in non-performing PCD loans in total non-performing loans as of June 30, 2020.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.46% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% at March 31, 2020, and 0.40% at June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $198.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $190.4 million at March 31, 2020 and $133.5 million at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $179.4 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $113.4 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.5 million increase in total non-performing premium finance receivable balances. State emergency orders and pandemic delays on processing of return premiums, which serve as our collateral, contributed to the increase in 90 day past due premium finance receivables. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $10.2 million at June 30, 2020 decreased by $829,000 compared to $11.0 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased $9.6 million compared to $19.8 million at June 30, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue decreased by $3.3 million during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreased asset management fees, trust fees and brokerage commissions. Declines in asset management and trust fees are primarily due to volatile equity markets since year end. Brokerage commissions were negatively impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower transactional volume as compared to the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $54.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a $1.0 billion increase in loans originated for sale. Loans originated for sale were $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 70% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 63% in the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the second quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to increased capitalization of $20.4 million during the second quarter. This increase was partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment of $8.0 million as well as a reduction in value of $8.7 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a gain of $589,000 on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market valuation adjustment which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company terminated the interest rate swaps. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio at the end of the second quarter of 2020.
The net gains recognized on investment securities in the second quarter of 2020 were $808,000 as compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The gains recorded in the second quarter of 2020 primarily relate to unrealized gains on market sensitive securities held by the Company.
Other non-interest income decreased by $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower card and merchant services based fees, gains realized on the sales of loan and leases in the first quarter of 2020 and losses on investment partnerships in the second quarter. These decreases were partially offset by market gains on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The $17.4 million increase is comprised of an increase of $14.6 million in commissions and incentive compensation and an increase of $5.8 million in salaries expense partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease in employee benefits expense. The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to increased origination volume associated with the Company's mortgage business. The increase in salaries expense is primarily related to COVID-19 related salary incentives, the impact of a full quarter of annual merit increases, increased staffing to support mortgage origination and an increase in costs related to deferred compensation plans impacted by market returns of related BOLI investments.
Data processing expenses totaled $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter relates primarily to conversion costs of $4.5 million associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition as compared to $1.4 million of acquisition related conversion costs in the prior quarter. No additional material conversion charges are anticipated related to any completed acquisitions.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by $3.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily related to lower sports sponsorship costs due to shortened or canceled seasons. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
FDIC insurance expense totaled $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to higher assessment rates impacted by declines in the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at the Company's bank affiliates as a result of asset growth, including PPP loans.
Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2020 increased $3.6 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter is primarily due to $7.2 million of contingent consideration expense accrued in the second quarter, as compared to $329,000 in the prior quarter, related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations. The increase in the contingent consideration accrual is a result of higher anticipated payments resulting from increases in both current and forecasted revenues related to the acquired businesses due to the favorable mortgage banking environment. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $24.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 27.87% in the first quarter of 2020 and 26.06% in the second quarter of 2019.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to low and declining interest rates and possession of excess short-term liquidity.
Mortgage banking revenue was $102.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 an increase of $54.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased mortgage demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 a decrease of $845,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of June 30, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2020.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, as well as value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $422.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Growth in the commercial insurance premium finance portfolio was in part due to hardening insurance market conditions driving the average size of new commercial insurance premium finance receivables to approximately $38,000 in the second quarter as compared to $31,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $4.2 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the second quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $231.2 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $933,000 in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $179,000 from the first quarter of 2020.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue decreased by $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020, totaling $22.6 million in the second period. Declines in asset management and trust fees are primarily due to volatile equity markets since year end. Brokerage commissions were negatively impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower transactional volume as compared to the prior quarter. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $27.0 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.0 billion increase from the $25.0 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2020.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Paycheck Protection Program
On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act which authorized the SBA to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who meet the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company secured authorization from the SBA and funded over 11,000 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $3.3 billion.
Acquisitions
On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.
On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.
On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.
Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard
Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 10-14 in this report.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or(4)
basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2020
|% or
basis point (bp)
change from
2nd Quarter
2019
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2020
|Jun 30, 2019
|Net income
|$
|21,659
|$
|62,812
|$
|81,466
|(66
|)
|%
|(73
|)
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
|165,756
|140,044
|134,753
|18
|23
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (2)
|173,149
|150,441
|138,138
|15
|25
|Net income per common share – diluted
|0.34
|1.04
|1.38
|(67
|)
|(75
|)
|Net revenue (1)
|425,124
|374,685
|364,360
|13
|17
|Net interest income
|263,131
|261,443
|266,202
|1
|(1
|)
|Net interest margin
|2.73
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.62
|%
|(39
|)
|bp
|(89
|)
|bp
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|2.74
|3.14
|3.64
|(40
|)
|(90
|)
|Net overhead ratio (3)
|0.93
|1.33
|1.64
|(40
|)
|(71
|)
|Return on average assets
|0.21
|0.69
|1.02
|(48
|)
|(81
|)
|Return on average common equity
|2.17
|6.82
|9.68
|(465
|)
|(751
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|2.95
|8.73
|12.28
|(578
|)
|(933
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|38,799,847
|$
|33,641,769
|49
|%
|29
|%
|Total loans (5)
|31,402,903
|27,807,321
|25,304,659
|52
|24
|Total deposits
|35,651,874
|31,461,660
|27,518,815
|54
|30
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,990,218
|3,700,393
|3,446,950
|32
|16
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|38,799,847
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|$
|33,641,769
|Total loans (1)
|31,402,903
|27,807,321
|26,800,290
|25,710,171
|25,304,659
|Total deposits
|35,651,874
|31,461,660
|30,107,138
|28,710,379
|27,518,815
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,990,218
|3,700,393
|3,691,250
|3,540,325
|3,446,950
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|263,131
|$
|261,443
|$
|261,879
|$
|264,852
|$
|266,202
|$
|524,574
|$
|528,188
|Net revenue (2)
|425,124
|374,685
|374,099
|379,989
|364,360
|799,809
|708,003
|Net income
|21,659
|62,812
|85,964
|99,121
|81,466
|84,471
|170,612
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
|165,756
|140,044
|124,508
|145,435
|134,753
|305,800
|264,022
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (3)
|173,149
|150,441
|122,662
|149,411
|138,138
|323,590
|276,151
|Net income per common share – Basic
|0.34
|1.05
|1.46
|1.71
|1.40
|1.40
|2.94
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|0.34
|1.04
|1.44
|1.69
|1.38
|1.38
|2.91
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.73
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.62
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.66
|%
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|2.74
|3.14
|3.19
|3.39
|3.64
|2.93
|3.68
|Non-interest income to average assets
|1.55
|1.24
|1.25
|1.35
|1.23
|1.41
|1.15
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.48
|2.58
|2.78
|2.74
|2.87
|2.53
|2.83
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|0.93
|1.33
|1.53
|1.40
|1.64
|1.12
|1.68
|Return on average assets
|0.21
|0.69
|0.96
|1.16
|1.02
|0.43
|1.09
|Return on average common equity
|2.17
|6.82
|9.52
|11.42
|9.68
|4.48
|10.37
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|2.95
|8.73
|12.17
|14.36
|12.28
|5.81
|13.19
|Average total assets
|$
|42,042,729
|$
|36,625,490
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|$
|32,055,769
|$
|39,334,109
|$
|31,638,289
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|3,908,846
|3,710,169
|3,622,184
|3,496,714
|3,414,340
|3,809,508
|3,362,000
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|87.8
|%
|90.1
|%
|88.8
|%
|90.6
|%
|93.9
|%
|88.9
|%
|93.3
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|88.1
|88.4
|89.0
|89.6
|92.0
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|43.62
|$
|32.86
|$
|70.90
|$
|64.63
|$
|73.16
|Book value per common share
|62.14
|62.13
|61.68
|60.24
|58.62
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|50.23
|50.18
|49.70
|49.16
|47.48
|Common shares outstanding
|57,573,672
|57,545,352
|57,821,891
|56,698,429
|56,667,846
|Other Data at end of period:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|8.1
|%
|8.5
|%
|8.7
|%
|8.8
|%
|9.1
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.1
|9.3
|9.6
|9.7
|9.6
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|8.8
|8.9
|9.2
|9.3
|9.2
|Total capital ratio (5)
|12.8
|11.9
|12.2
|12.4
|12.4
|Allowance for credit losses (6)
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|161,901
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|1.19
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.64
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|186
|187
|187
|174
|172
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|344,999
|$
|349,118
|$
|286,167
|$
|448,755
|$
|300,934
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|58
|309
|309
|59
|58
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|4,015,072
|1,943,743
|2,164,560
|2,260,806
|1,437,105
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|3,194,961
|3,570,959
|3,106,214
|2,270,059
|2,186,154
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|728,465
|865,376
|1,134,400
|1,095,802
|1,191,634
|Trading account securities
|890
|2,257
|1,068
|3,204
|2,430
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|52,460
|47,310
|50,840
|46,086
|44,319
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|135,571
|134,546
|100,739
|92,714
|92,026
|Brokerage customer receivables
|14,623
|16,293
|16,573
|14,943
|13,569
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|833,163
|656,934
|377,313
|464,727
|394,975
|Loans, net of unearned income
|31,402,903
|27,807,321
|26,800,290
|25,710,171
|25,304,659
|Allowance for loan losses
|(313,510
|)
|(216,050
|)
|(156,828
|)
|(161,763
|)
|(160,421
|)
|Net loans
|31,089,393
|27,591,271
|26,643,462
|25,548,408
|25,144,238
|Premises and equipment, net
|769,909
|764,583
|754,328
|721,856
|711,214
|Lease investments, net
|237,040
|207,147
|231,192
|228,647
|230,111
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,437,832
|1,460,168
|1,061,141
|1,087,864
|1,023,896
|Trade date securities receivable
|—
|502,207
|—
|—
|237,607
|Goodwill
|644,213
|643,441
|645,220
|584,315
|584,911
|Other intangible assets
|41,368
|44,185
|47,057
|43,657
|46,588
|Total assets
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|38,799,847
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|$
|33,641,769
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|10,204,791
|$
|7,556,755
|$
|7,216,758
|$
|7,067,960
|$
|6,719,958
|Interest bearing
|25,447,083
|23,904,905
|22,890,380
|21,642,419
|20,798,857
|Total deposits
|35,651,874
|31,461,660
|30,107,138
|28,710,379
|27,518,815
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,228,416
|1,174,894
|674,870
|574,847
|574,823
|Other borrowings
|508,535
|487,503
|418,174
|410,488
|418,057
|Subordinated notes
|436,298
|436,179
|436,095
|435,979
|436,021
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Trade date securities payable
|—
|—
|—
|226
|—
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,471,110
|1,285,652
|1,039,490
|986,092
|993,537
|Total liabilities
|39,549,799
|35,099,454
|32,929,333
|31,371,577
|30,194,819
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|Common stock
|58,294
|58,266
|57,951
|56,825
|56,794
|Surplus
|1,643,864
|1,652,063
|1,650,278
|1,574,011
|1,569,969
|Treasury stock
|(44,891
|)
|(44,891
|)
|(6,931
|)
|(6,799
|)
|(6,650
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,921,048
|1,917,558
|1,899,630
|1,830,165
|1,747,266
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(597
|)
|(7,603
|)
|(34,678
|)
|(38,877
|)
|(45,429
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,990,218
|3,700,393
|3,691,250
|3,540,325
|3,446,950
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|38,799,847
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|$
|33,641,769
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|294,746
|$
|301,839
|$
|308,055
|$
|314,277
|$
|309,161
|$
|596,585
|$
|606,148
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,764
|3,165
|3,201
|3,478
|3,104
|7,929
|5,313
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|1,310
|4,768
|8,971
|10,326
|5,206
|6,078
|10,506
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|16
|86
|390
|310
|—
|102
|—
|Investment securities
|27,105
|32,467
|27,611
|24,758
|27,721
|59,572
|55,677
|Trading account securities
|13
|7
|6
|20
|5
|20
|13
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|1,765
|1,577
|1,328
|1,294
|1,439
|3,342
|2,794
|Brokerage customer receivables
|97
|158
|169
|164
|178
|255
|333
|Total interest income
|329,816
|344,067
|349,731
|354,627
|346,814
|673,883
|680,784
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|50,057
|67,435
|74,724
|76,168
|67,024
|117,492
|128,000
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,934
|3,360
|1,461
|1,774
|4,193
|8,294
|6,643
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,436
|3,546
|3,273
|3,466
|3,525
|6,982
|7,158
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,506
|5,472
|5,504
|5,470
|2,806
|10,978
|4,581
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|2,752
|2,811
|2,890
|2,897
|3,064
|5,563
|6,214
|Total interest expense
|66,685
|82,624
|87,852
|89,775
|80,612
|149,309
|152,596
|Net interest income
|263,131
|261,443
|261,879
|264,852
|266,202
|524,574
|528,188
|Provision for credit losses
|135,053
|52,961
|7,826
|10,834
|24,580
|188,014
|35,204
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|128,078
|208,482
|254,053
|254,018
|241,622
|336,560
|492,984
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|22,636
|25,941
|24,999
|23,999
|24,139
|48,577
|48,116
|Mortgage banking
|102,324
|48,326
|47,860
|50,864
|37,411
|150,650
|55,569
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,420
|11,265
|10,973
|9,972
|9,277
|21,685
|18,125
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|808
|(4,359
|)
|587
|710
|864
|(3,551
|)
|2,228
|Fees from covered call options
|—
|2,292
|1,243
|—
|643
|2,292
|2,427
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|(634
|)
|(451
|)
|46
|11
|(44
|)
|(1,085
|)
|(215
|)
|Operating lease income, net
|11,785
|11,984
|12,487
|12,025
|11,733
|23,769
|22,529
|Other
|14,654
|18,244
|14,025
|17,556
|14,135
|32,898
|31,036
|Total non-interest income
|161,993
|113,242
|112,220
|115,137
|98,158
|275,235
|179,815
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|154,156
|136,762
|145,941
|141,024
|133,732
|290,918
|259,455
|Equipment
|15,846
|14,834
|14,485
|13,314
|12,759
|30,680
|24,529
|Operating lease equipment
|9,292
|9,260
|9,766
|8,907
|8,768
|18,552
|17,087
|Occupancy, net
|16,893
|17,547
|17,132
|14,991
|15,921
|34,440
|32,166
|Data processing
|10,406
|8,373
|7,569
|6,522
|6,204
|18,779
|13,729
|Advertising and marketing
|7,704
|10,862
|12,517
|13,375
|12,845
|18,566
|22,703
|Professional fees
|7,687
|6,721
|7,650
|8,037
|6,228
|14,408
|11,784
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|2,820
|2,863
|3,017
|2,928
|2,957
|5,683
|5,899
|FDIC insurance
|7,081
|4,135
|1,348
|148
|4,127
|11,216
|7,703
|OREO expense, net
|237
|(876
|)
|536
|1,170
|1,290
|(639
|)
|1,922
|Other
|27,246
|24,160
|29,630
|24,138
|24,776
|51,406
|47,004
|Total non-interest expense
|259,368
|234,641
|249,591
|234,554
|229,607
|494,009
|443,981
|Income before taxes
|30,703
|87,083
|116,682
|134,601
|110,173
|117,786
|228,818
|Income tax expense
|9,044
|24,271
|30,718
|35,480
|28,707
|33,315
|58,206
|Net income
|$
|21,659
|$
|62,812
|$
|85,964
|$
|99,121
|$
|81,466
|$
|84,471
|$
|170,612
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|4,100
|4,100
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|19,609
|$
|60,762
|$
|83,914
|$
|97,071
|$
|79,416
|$
|80,371
|$
|166,512
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.40
|$
|2.94
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.69
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.38
|$
|2.91
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.50
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|57,567
|57,620
|57,538
|56,690
|56,662
|57,593
|56,596
|Dilutive potential common shares
|414
|575
|874
|773
|699
|481
|700
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|57,981
|58,195
|58,412
|57,463
|57,361
|58,074
|57,296
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2019 (1)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Balance:
|Commercial
|Commercial, industrial, and other
|$
|8,498,931
|$
|8,999,728
|$
|8,257,614
|$
|8,180,070
|$
|8,246,449
|6
|%
|3
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|3,335,368
|—
|—
|—
|—
|100
|100
|Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2)
|24,933
|26,158
|28,306
|15,532
|24,325
|(24
|)
|2
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and development
|1,285,282
|1,237,274
|1,200,783
|1,025,961
|984,138
|14
|31
|Non-construction
|6,722,438
|6,736,706
|6,582,053
|6,305,423
|6,165,115
|4
|9
|Commercial real estate - PCD (2)
|193,025
|211,551
|237,440
|117,283
|126,991
|(38
|)
|52
|Home equity
|466,596
|494,655
|513,066
|512,303
|527,370
|(18
|)
|(12
|)
|Home equity - PCD (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|1,410,798
|1,359,971
|1,336,093
|1,208,706
|1,107,911
|11
|27
|Residential real estate - PCD (2)
|16,631
|17,418
|18,128
|9,960
|10,267
|(17
|)
|62
|Premium Finance receivables
|Commercial insurance
|3,999,774
|3,465,055
|3,442,027
|3,449,950
|3,368,423
|33
|19
|Life insurance
|5,277,126
|5,084,695
|4,935,320
|4,654,588
|4,487,921
|14
|18
|Premium finance receivables - PCD (2)
|123,676
|136,944
|139,282
|140,908
|146,557
|(23
|)
|(16
|)
|Consumer and other
|46,855
|35,546
|107,962
|87,161
|106,547
|NM
|(56
|)
|Consumer and other - PCD (2)
|1,470
|1,620
|2,216
|2,326
|2,645
|(68
|)
|(44
|)
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|25,710,171
|$
|25,304,659
|35
|%
|24
|%
|Mix:
|Commercial
|Commercial, industrial, and other
|28
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|32
|%
|33
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|11
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and development
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Non-construction
|21
|24
|25
|25
|24
|Commercial real estate - PCD (2)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Home equity
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Home equity - PCD (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Residential real estate - PCD (2)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Premium Finance receivables
|Commercial insurance
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Life insurance
|17
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Premium finance receivables - PCD (2)
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Consumer and other
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Consumer and other - PCD (2)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|% of
Total
Balance
|% of
Total
Balance
|% of
Total
Balance
|% of
Total
Balance
|% of
Total
Balance
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Balance
|Balance
|Balance
|Balance
|Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:
|Illinois
|$
|6,198,486
|75.6
|%
|$
|6,171,606
|75.4
|%
|$
|6,176,353
|77.0
|%
|$
|5,654,827
|75.9
|%
|$
|5,505,290
|75.7
|%
|Wisconsin
|760,839
|9.3
|793,145
|9.7
|744,975
|9.3
|744,577
|10.0
|740,288
|10.2
|Total primary markets
|$
|6,959,325
|84.9
|%
|$
|6,964,751
|85.1
|%
|$
|6,921,328
|86.3
|%
|$
|6,399,404
|85.9
|%
|$
|6,245,578
|85.9
|%
|Indiana
|249,423
|3.0
|249,680
|3.1
|218,963
|2.7
|193,350
|2.6
|179,977
|2.5
|Florida
|133,810
|1.6
|126,786
|1.5
|114,629
|1.4
|80,120
|1.1
|60,343
|0.8
|Arizona
|78,135
|1.0
|72,214
|0.9
|64,022
|0.8
|62,657
|0.8
|62,607
|0.9
|California
|81,634
|1.0
|63,883
|0.8
|64,345
|0.8
|67,999
|0.9
|68,497
|0.9
|Other
|698,418
|8.5
|708,217
|8.6
|636,989
|8.0
|645,137
|8.7
|659,242
|9.0
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|8,200,745
|100
|%
|$
|8,185,531
|100
|%
|$
|8,020,276
|100
|%
|$
|7,448,667
|100
|%
|$
|7,276,244
|100
|%
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2019 (1)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Balance:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|10,204,791
|$
|7,556,755
|$
|7,216,758
|$
|7,067,960
|$
|6,719,958
|83
|%
|52
|%
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|3,440,348
|3,181,159
|3,093,159
|2,966,098
|2,788,976
|23
|23
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|4,433,020
|3,936,968
|3,123,063
|2,795,838
|3,220,256
|84
|38
|Money market
|9,288,976
|8,114,659
|7,854,189
|7,326,899
|6,460,098
|37
|44
|Savings
|3,447,352
|3,282,340
|3,196,698
|2,934,348
|2,823,904
|16
|22
|Time certificates of deposit
|4,837,387
|5,389,779
|5,623,271
|5,619,236
|5,505,623
|(28
|)
|(12
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|35,651,874
|$
|31,461,660
|$
|30,107,138
|$
|28,710,379
|$
|27,518,815
|37
|%
|30
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest bearing
|29
|%
|24
|%
|24
|%
|25
|%
|24
|%
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|12
|13
|10
|10
|12
|Money market
|25
|26
|26
|25
|24
|Savings
|10
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|14
|17
|19
|20
|20
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|CDARs &
Brokered
Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|MaxSafe
Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|Variable Rate
Certificates
of Deposit (2)
|Other Fixed
Rate Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (3)
|1-3 months
|$
|1,690
|$
|33,600
|$
|59,988
|$
|651,964
|$
|747,242
|1.65
|%
|4-6 months
|609
|31,127
|—
|561,696
|593,432
|1.53
|7-9 months
|—
|9,547
|—
|802,262
|811,809
|1.91
|10-12 months
|—
|14,830
|—
|1,223,365
|1,238,195
|1.93
|13-18 months
|1,401
|15,049
|—
|1,012,797
|1,029,247
|1.99
|19-24 months
|—
|4,580
|—
|200,078
|204,658
|1.19
|24+ months
|88
|4,395
|—
|208,321
|212,804
|1.38
|Total
|$
|3,788
|$
|113,128
|$
|59,988
|$
|4,660,483
|$
|4,837,387
|1.79
|%
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|3,240,167
|$
|1,418,809
|$
|2,206,251
|$
|1,960,898
|$
|893,332
|Investment securities (2)
|4,309,471
|4,780,709
|3,909,699
|3,410,090
|3,653,580
|FHLB and FRB stock
|135,360
|114,829
|94,843
|92,583
|105,491
|Liquidity management assets (6)
|7,684,998
|6,314,347
|6,210,793
|5,463,571
|4,652,403
|Other earning assets (3)(6)
|16,917
|19,166
|18,353
|17,809
|15,719
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|705,702
|403,262
|381,878
|379,870
|281,732
|Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)
|30,336,626
|26,936,728
|26,137,722
|25,346,290
|24,553,263
|Total earning assets (6)
|38,744,243
|33,673,503
|32,748,746
|31,207,540
|29,503,117
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7)
|(222,485
|)
|(176,291
|)
|(167,759
|)
|(168,423
|)
|(164,231
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|352,423
|321,982
|316,631
|297,475
|273,679
|Other assets
|3,168,548
|2,806,296
|2,747,572
|2,618,000
|2,443,204
|Total assets
|$
|42,042,729
|$
|36,625,490
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|$
|32,055,769
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,323,124
|$
|3,113,733
|$
|3,016,991
|$
|2,912,961
|$
|2,878,021
|Wealth management deposits
|4,380,996
|2,838,719
|2,934,292
|2,888,817
|2,605,690
|Money market accounts
|8,727,966
|7,990,775
|7,647,635
|6,956,755
|6,095,285
|Savings accounts
|3,394,480
|3,189,835
|3,028,763
|2,837,039
|2,752,828
|Time deposits
|5,104,701
|5,526,407
|5,682,449
|5,590,228
|5,322,384
|Interest-bearing deposits
|24,931,267
|22,659,469
|22,310,130
|21,185,800
|19,654,208
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,214,375
|951,613
|596,594
|574,833
|869,812
|Other borrowings
|493,350
|469,577
|415,092
|416,300
|419,064
|Subordinated notes
|436,226
|436,119
|436,025
|436,041
|220,771
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|27,328,784
|24,770,344
|24,011,407
|22,866,540
|21,417,421
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|9,607,528
|7,235,177
|7,128,166
|6,776,786
|6,487,627
|Other liabilities
|1,197,571
|909,800
|883,433
|814,552
|736,381
|Equity
|3,908,846
|3,710,169
|3,622,184
|3,496,714
|3,414,340
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|42,042,729
|$
|36,625,490
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|$
|32,055,769
|Net free funds/contribution (5)
|$
|11,415,459
|$
|8,903,159
|$
|8,737,339
|$
|8,341,000
|$
|8,085,696
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|$
|1,326
|$
|4,854
|$
|9,361
|$
|10,636
|$
|5,206
|Investment securities
|27,643
|33,018
|28,184
|25,332
|28,290
|FHLB and FRB stock
|1,765
|1,577
|1,328
|1,294
|1,439
|Liquidity management assets (2)
|30,734
|39,449
|38,873
|37,262
|34,935
|Other earning assets (2)
|113
|167
|176
|189
|184
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,764
|3,165
|3,201
|3,478
|3,104
|Loans, net of unearned income (2)
|295,322
|302,699
|308,947
|315,255
|310,191
|Total interest income
|$
|330,933
|$
|345,480
|$
|351,197
|$
|356,184
|$
|348,414
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,561
|$
|3,665
|$
|4,622
|$
|5,291
|$
|5,553
|Wealth management deposits
|7,244
|6,935
|7,867
|9,163
|7,091
|Money market accounts
|13,140
|22,363
|25,603
|25,426
|21,451
|Savings accounts
|3,840
|5,790
|6,145
|5,622
|4,959
|Time deposits
|24,272
|28,682
|30,487
|30,666
|27,970
|Interest-bearing deposits
|50,057
|67,435
|74,724
|76,168
|67,024
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,934
|3,360
|1,461
|1,774
|4,193
|Other borrowings
|3,436
|3,546
|3,273
|3,466
|3,525
|Subordinated notes
|5,506
|5,472
|5,504
|5,470
|2,806
|Junior subordinated debentures
|2,752
|2,811
|2,890
|2,897
|3,064
|Total interest expense
|$
|66,685
|$
|82,624
|$
|87,852
|$
|89,775
|$
|80,612
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(1,117
|)
|(1,413
|)
|(1,466
|)
|(1,557
|)
|(1,600
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (1)
|263,131
|261,443
|261,879
|264,852
|266,202
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|1,117
|1,413
|1,466
|1,557
|1,600
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|264,248
|$
|262,856
|$
|263,345
|$
|266,409
|$
|267,802
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|0.16
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.68
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.34
|%
|Investment securities
|2.58
|2.78
|2.86
|2.95
|3.11
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5.24
|5.52
|5.55
|5.55
|5.47
|Liquidity management assets
|1.61
|2.51
|2.48
|2.71
|3.01
|Other earning assets
|2.71
|3.50
|3.83
|4.20
|4.68
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|2.72
|3.16
|3.33
|3.63
|4.42
|Loans, net of unearned income
|3.92
|4.52
|4.69
|4.93
|5.07
|Total earning assets
|3.44
|%
|4.13
|%
|4.25
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.74
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|0.19
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.77
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|0.67
|0.98
|1.06
|1.26
|1.09
|Money market accounts
|0.61
|1.13
|1.33
|1.45
|1.41
|Savings accounts
|0.45
|0.73
|0.80
|0.79
|0.72
|Time deposits
|1.91
|2.09
|2.13
|2.18
|2.11
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.81
|1.20
|1.33
|1.43
|1.37
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.63
|1.42
|0.97
|1.22
|1.93
|Other borrowings
|2.80
|3.04
|3.13
|3.30
|3.37
|Subordinated notes
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|5.08
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4.29
|4.39
|4.46
|4.47
|4.78
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.98
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.51
|%
|Interest rate spread (1)(3)
|2.46
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.23
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (2)
|0.28
|0.35
|0.39
|0.42
|0.41
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)
|2.73
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.62
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|2.74
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.64
|%
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|Average Balance
for six months ended,
|Interest
for six months ended,
|Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30, 2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|2,329,488
|$
|895,497
|$
|6,180
|$
|10,506
|0.53
|%
|2.37
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|4,545,090
|3,642,142
|60,661
|56,811
|2.68
|3.15
|FHLB and FRB stock
|125,094
|100,187
|3,342
|2,794
|5.37
|5.62
|Liquidity management assets (3)(8)
|$
|6,999,672
|$
|4,637,826
|$
|70,183
|$
|70,111
|2.02
|%
|3.05
|%
|Other earning assets (3)(4)(8)
|18,041
|14,661
|280
|349
|3.13
|4.79
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|554,482
|235,220
|7,929
|5,313
|2.88
|4.55
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8)
|28,636,678
|24,218,946
|598,021
|608,212
|4.20
|5.06
|Total earning assets (8)
|$
|36,208,873
|$
|29,106,653
|$
|676,413
|$
|683,985
|3.76
|%
|4.74
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(199,388
|)
|(161,024
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|337,202
|278,324
|Other assets
|2,987,422
|2,414,336
|Total assets
|$
|39,334,109
|$
|31,638,289
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,218,429
|$
|2,840,886
|$
|5,227
|$
|10,166
|0.33
|%
|0.72
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|3,609,857
|2,609,839
|14,179
|14,091
|0.79
|1.09
|Money market accounts
|8,359,370
|6,005,902
|35,503
|40,911
|0.85
|1.37
|Savings accounts
|3,292,158
|2,734,228
|9,630
|9,208
|0.59
|0.68
|Time deposits
|5,315,554
|5,295,241
|52,953
|53,624
|2.00
|2.04
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|23,795,368
|$
|19,486,096
|$
|117,492
|$
|128,000
|0.99
|%
|1.32
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,082,994
|732,834
|8,294
|6,643
|1.54
|1.83
|Other borrowings
|481,463
|442,189
|6,982
|7,158
|2.92
|3.26
|Subordinated notes
|436,173
|180,219
|10,978
|4,581
|5.03
|5.08
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|5,563
|6,214
|4.34
|4.88
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|26,049,564
|$
|21,094,904
|$
|149,309
|$
|152,596
|1.15
|%
|1.46
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|8,421,353
|6,466,122
|Other liabilities
|1,053,684
|715,263
|Equity
|3,809,508
|3,362,000
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|39,334,109
|$
|31,638,289
|Interest rate spread (6)(8)
|2.61
|%
|3.28
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(2,530
|)
|(3,201
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (7)
|$
|10,159,309
|$
|8,011,749
|0.32
|0.40
|Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8)
|$
|524,574
|$
|528,188
|2.91
|%
|3.66
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|2,530
|3,201
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8)
|$
|527,104
|$
|531,389
|2.93
|%
|3.68
|%
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2020
|25.9
|%
|12.6
|%
|(8.3
|)%
|Mar 31, 2020
|22.5
|10.6
|(9.4
|)
|Dec 31, 2019
|18.6
|9.7
|(10.9
|)
|Sep 30, 2019
|20.7
|10.5
|(11.9
|)
|Jun 30, 2019
|17.3
|8.9
|(10.2
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2020
|13.0
|%
|6.7
|%
|(3.2
|)%
|Mar 31, 2020
|7.7
|3.7
|(3.8
|)
|Dec 31, 2019
|9.3
|4.8
|(5.0
|)
|Sep 30, 2019
|10.1
|5.2
|(5.6
|)
|Jun 30, 2019
|8.3
|4.3
|(4.6
|)
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or maturity period
|As of June 30, 2020
|One year or less
|From one to five
years
|Over five years
|(In thousands)
|Total
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|270,078
|$
|5,117,468
|$
|822,542
|$
|6,210,088
|Variable rate
|5,628,606
|20,411
|127
|5,649,144
|Total commercial
|$
|5,898,684
|$
|5,137,879
|$
|822,669
|$
|11,859,232
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|542,353
|2,163,918
|431,543
|3,137,814
|Variable rate
|5,021,539
|41,392
|—
|5,062,931
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|5,563,892
|$
|2,205,310
|$
|431,543
|$
|8,200,745
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|23,244
|4,807
|27
|28,078
|Variable rate
|438,518
|—
|—
|438,518
|Total home equity
|$
|461,762
|$
|4,807
|$
|27
|$
|466,596
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|38,039
|11,576
|487,530
|537,145
|Variable rate
|60,409
|341,479
|488,396
|890,284
|Total residential real estate
|$
|98,448
|$
|353,055
|$
|975,926
|$
|1,427,429
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|Fixed rate
|3,909,677
|90,096
|1
|3,999,774
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - commercial
|$
|3,909,677
|$
|90,096
|$
|1
|$
|3,999,774
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|43,954
|153,947
|21,576
|219,477
|Variable rate
|5,181,325
|—
|—
|5,181,325
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|5,225,279
|$
|153,947
|$
|21,576
|$
|5,400,802
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|22,190
|6,456
|1,583
|30,229
|Variable rate
|18,096
|—
|—
|18,096
|Total consumer and other
|$
|40,286
|$
|6,456
|$
|1,583
|$
|48,325
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|4,849,535
|7,548,268
|1,764,802
|14,162,605
|Variable rate
|16,348,493
|403,282
|488,523
|17,240,298
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|21,198,028
|$
|7,951,550
|$
|2,253,325
|$
|31,402,903
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|Prime
|$
|2,164,995
|One- month LIBOR
|8,661,027
|Three- month LIBOR
|301,327
|Twelve- month LIBOR
|5,846,946
|Other
|266,003
|Total variable rate
|$
|17,240,298
A PDF accompanying this announcement can be found at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e89d083e-0f74-47bc-95e6-0d3178a6bc71
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|Basis Points (bps) Change in
|Prime
|1-month
LIBOR
|12-month
LIBOR
|Second Quarter 2020
|0
|bps
|-83
|bps
|-45
|bps
|First Quarter 2020
|-150
|-77
|-100
|Fourth Quarter 2019
|-25
|-26
|-3
|Third Quarter 2019
|-50
|-38
|-15
|Second Quarter 2019
|0
|-9
|-53
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|161,901
|$
|159,622
|$
|158,461
|$
|154,164
|Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
|—
|47,418
|—
|—
|—
|47,418
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|135,053
|52,961
|7,826
|10,834
|24,580
|188,014
|35,204
|Other adjustments
|42
|(73
|)
|30
|(13
|)
|(11
|)
|(31
|)
|(38
|)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|5,686
|2,153
|11,222
|6,775
|17,380
|7,839
|17,883
|Commercial real estate
|7,087
|85
|533
|809
|326
|7,172
|4,060
|Home equity
|239
|1,001
|1,330
|1,594
|690
|1,240
|778
|Residential real estate
|208
|356
|483
|25
|287
|564
|290
|Premium finance receivables
|3,434
|3,184
|3,817
|1,866
|5,009
|6,618
|7,219
|Consumer and other
|99
|128
|167
|117
|136
|227
|238
|PCD (1)
|222
|530
|—
|—
|—
|752
|—
|Total charge-offs
|16,975
|7,437
|17,552
|11,186
|23,828
|24,412
|30,468
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|86
|356
|1,871
|367
|289
|442
|607
|Commercial real estate
|307
|79
|1,404
|385
|247
|386
|727
|Home equity
|36
|294
|166
|183
|68
|330
|130
|Residential real estate
|30
|60
|50
|203
|140
|90
|169
|Premium finance receivables
|833
|1,110
|1,350
|563
|734
|1,943
|1,290
|Consumer and other
|58
|39
|43
|36
|60
|97
|116
|PCD (1)
|222
|214
|—
|—
|—
|436
|—
|Total recoveries
|1,572
|2,152
|4,884
|1,737
|1,538
|3,724
|3,039
|Net charge-offs
|(15,403
|)
|(5,285
|)
|(12,668
|)
|(9,449
|)
|(22,290
|)
|(20,688
|)
|(27,429
|)
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|161,901
|$
|373,174
|$
|161,901
|Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|Commercial
|0.20
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.44
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.34
|0.00
|(0.04
|)
|0.02
|0.00
|0.17
|0.10
|Home equity
|0.17
|0.57
|0.89
|1.08
|0.47
|0.37
|0.25
|Residential real estate
|0.06
|0.10
|0.14
|(0.07
|)
|0.06
|0.08
|0.03
|Premium finance receivables
|0.12
|0.10
|0.28
|0.15
|0.55
|0.11
|0.16
|Consumer and other
|0.22
|0.59
|0.41
|0.27
|0.30
|0.28
|0.23
|PCD (1)
|0.00
|0.32
|—
|—
|—
|0.25
|—
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.20
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.23
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses
|11.41
|%
|9.98
|%
|161.87
|%
|87.22
|%
|90.68
|%
|11.00
|%
|77.92
|%
|Loans at period-end
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|25,710,171
|$
|25,304,659
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|1.00
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.63
|%
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|1.19
|0.91
|0.59
|0.64
|0.64
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans
|1.33
|0.91
|0.59
|0.64
|0.64
(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI charge-offs and recoveries are presented with the non-PCI charge-offs and recoveries in their respective class.
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISON FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|112,822
|$
|50,396
|$
|7,704
|$
|10,804
|$
|24,510
|$
|163,218
|$
|35,118
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|22,236
|2,569
|122
|30
|70
|24,805
|86
|Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
|(5
|)
|(4
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(9
|)
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|135,053
|$
|52,961
|$
|7,826
|$
|10,834
|$
|24,580
|$
|188,014
|$
|35,204
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|313,510
|$
|216,050
|$
|156,828
|$
|161,763
|$
|160,421
|Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|59,599
|37,362
|1,633
|1,510
|1,480
|Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|373,109
|253,412
|158,461
|163,273
|161,901
|Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
|65
|70
|—
|—
|—
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|161,901
TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.
|As of June 30, 2020
|As of March 31, 2020
|As of December 31, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Commercial: (1)
|Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans
|$
|8,396,485
|$
|130,585
|1.56
|%
|$
|8,888,342
|$
|104,754
|1.18
|%
|$
|8,121,584
|$
|64,829
|0.80
|%
|Commercial real estate: (1)
|Construction and development
|1,193,735
|67,333
|5.64
|1,113,863
|31,687
|2.84
|1,075,545
|16,418
|1.53
|Non-construction
|6,397,847
|108,613
|1.70
|6,388,142
|68,914
|1.08
|6,199,042
|51,935
|0.84
|Home equity (1)
|427,668
|11,596
|2.71
|451,804
|11,844
|2.62
|469,498
|3,860
|0.82
|Residential real estate (1)
|1,338,801
|11,200
|0.84
|1,274,351
|11,621
|0.91
|1,246,829
|9,736
|0.78
|Total core loan portfolio
|$
|17,754,536
|$
|329,327
|1.85
|%
|$
|18,116,502
|$
|228,820
|1.26
|%
|$
|17,112,498
|$
|146,778
|0.86
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|$
|3,335,368
|$
|4
|0.00
|%
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|Premium finance receivables (1)
|Commercial insurance loans
|3,999,774
|17,122
|0.43
|3,465,055
|7,426
|0.21
|3,442,027
|8,132
|0.24
|Life insurance loans
|5,277,126
|470
|0.01
|5,084,695
|454
|0.01
|4,935,321
|1,515
|0.03
|Consumer and other(1)
|45,474
|556
|1.22
|34,111
|331
|0.97
|107,053
|1,704
|1.59
|Total niche and consumer loan portfolio
|$
|12,657,742
|$
|18,152
|0.14
|%
|$
|8,583,861
|$
|8,211
|0.10
|%
|$
|8,484,401
|$
|11,351
|0.13
|%
|Purchased commercial (2)
|$
|127,379
|$
|3,008
|2.36
|%
|$
|137,544
|$
|2,592
|1.88
|%
|$
|164,336
|$
|91
|0.06
|%
|Purchased commercial real estate (2)
|609,163
|21,180
|3.48
|683,526
|12,195
|1.78
|745,689
|158
|0.02
|Purchased home equity (2)
|38,928
|593
|1.52
|42,851
|550
|1.28
|43,568
|18
|0.04
|Purchased residential real estate(2)
|88,628
|715
|0.81
|103,038
|929
|0.90
|107,392
|64
|0.06
|Purchased life insurance loans (2)
|123,676
|—
|—
|136,944
|—
|—
|139,281
|—
|—
|Purchased consumer and other (2)
|2,851
|134
|4.70
|3,055
|115
|3.76
|3,125
|1
|0.03
|Total purchased loan portfolio
|$
|990,625
|$
|25,630
|2.59
|%
|$
|1,106,958
|$
|16,381
|1.48
|%
|$
|1,203,391
|$
|332
|0.03
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|373,109
|1.19
|%
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|253,412
|0.91
|%
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|158,461
|0.59
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans
|$
|28,067,535
|$
|373,105
|1.33
|%
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|253,412
|0.91
|%
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|158,461
|0.59
|%
TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
|As of June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-PCD
|PCD (1)
|Total Loans
|Non-PCD
|PCD (1)
|Total Loans
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial
|Nonaccrual
|$
|39,589
|$
|3,293
|$
|42,882
|$
|47,661
|$
|2,255
|$
|49,916
|90+ days and still accruing
|1,374
|—
|1,374
|3
|1,238
|1,241
|60-89 days past due
|8,107
|845
|8,952
|8,541
|332
|8,873
|30-59 days past due
|22,421
|1,299
|23,720
|86,129
|—
|86,129
|Current
|11,762,808
|19,496
|11,782,304
|8,857,394
|22,333
|8,879,727
|Total Commercial
|$
|11,834,299
|$
|24,933
|$
|11,859,232
|$
|8,999,728
|$
|26,158
|$
|9,025,886
|Commercial real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|43,334
|$
|21,223
|$
|64,557
|$
|36,904
|$
|25,926
|$
|62,830
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|516
|—
|516
|60-89 days past due
|22,402
|4,078
|26,480
|7,415
|2,797
|10,212
|30-59 days past due
|56,501
|19,027
|75,528
|65,578
|9,490
|75,068
|Current
|7,885,483
|148,697
|8,034,180
|7,863,567
|173,338
|8,036,905
|Total Commercial real estate
|$
|8,007,720
|$
|193,025
|$
|8,200,745
|$
|7,973,980
|$
|211,551
|$
|8,185,531
|Home equity
|Nonaccrual
|$
|7,261
|$
|—
|$
|7,261
|$
|7,243
|$
|—
|$
|7,243
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|—
|—
|—
|214
|—
|214
|30-59 days past due
|1,296
|—
|1,296
|2,096
|—
|2,096
|Current
|458,039
|—
|458,039
|485,102
|—
|485,102
|Total Home equity
|$
|466,596
|$
|—
|$
|466,596
|$
|494,655
|$
|—
|$
|494,655
|Residential real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|13,941
|$
|5,588
|$
|19,529
|$
|13,132
|$
|5,833
|$
|18,965
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|605
|—
|605
|60-89 days past due
|1,318
|188
|1,506
|345
|—
|345
|30-59 days past due
|3,595
|805
|4,400
|26,437
|2,546
|28,983
|Current
|1,391,944
|10,050
|1,401,994
|1,319,452
|9,039
|1,328,491
|Total Residential real estate
|$
|1,410,798
|$
|16,631
|$
|1,427,429
|$
|1,359,971
|$
|17,418
|$
|1,377,389
|Premium finance receivables
|Nonaccrual
|$
|16,460
|$
|—
|$
|16,460
|$
|21,058
|$
|—
|$
|21,058
|90+ days and still accruing
|35,638
|—
|35,638
|16,505
|—
|16,505
|60-89 days past due
|42,353
|—
|42,353
|12,730
|—
|12,730
|30-59 days past due
|61,160
|—
|61,160
|70,185
|—
|70,185
|Current
|9,121,289
|123,676
|9,244,965
|8,429,272
|136,944
|8,566,216
|Total Premium finance receivables
|$
|9,276,900
|$
|123,676
|$
|9,400,576
|$
|8,549,750
|$
|136,944
|$
|8,686,694
|Consumer and other
|Nonaccrual
|$
|255
|$
|172
|$
|427
|$
|232
|$
|171
|$
|403
|90+ days and still accruing
|156
|—
|156
|78
|—
|78
|60-89 days past due
|4
|—
|4
|607
|18
|625
|30-59 days past due
|281
|—
|281
|188
|19
|207
|Current
|46,159
|1,298
|47,457
|34,441
|1,412
|35,853
|Total Consumer and other
|$
|46,855
|$
|1,470
|$
|48,325
|$
|35,546
|$
|1,620
|$
|37,166
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|Nonaccrual
|$
|120,840
|$
|30,276
|$
|151,116
|$
|126,230
|$
|34,185
|$
|160,415
|90+ days and still accruing
|37,168
|—
|37,168
|17,707
|1,238
|18,945
|60-89 days past due
|74,184
|5,111
|79,295
|29,852
|3,147
|32,999
|30-59 days past due
|145,254
|21,131
|166,385
|250,613
|12,055
|262,668
|Current
|30,665,722
|303,217
|30,968,939
|26,989,228
|343,066
|27,332,294
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|31,043,168
|$
|359,735
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|27,413,630
|$
|393,691
|$
|27,807,321
(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.
TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1):
|Non-PCD
|PCD(2)
|Non-PCD
|PCD(2)
|Commercial
|$
|1,374
|$
|—
|$
|3
|1,238
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|488
|Commercial real estate
|—
|—
|516
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|—
|—
|605
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Premium finance receivables
|35,638
|—
|16,505
|—
|11,517
|10,612
|6,940
|Consumer and other
|156
|—
|78
|—
|163
|53
|172
|Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
|37,168
|—
|17,707
|1,238
|11,680
|10,665
|7,600
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial
|39,589
|3,293
|47,661
|2,255
|37,224
|43,931
|47,604
|Commercial real estate
|43,334
|21,223
|36,904
|25,926
|26,113
|21,557
|20,875
|Home equity
|7,261
|—
|7,243
|—
|7,363
|7,920
|8,489
|Residential real estate
|13,941
|5,588
|13,132
|5,833
|13,797
|13,447
|14,236
|Premium finance receivables
|16,460
|—
|21,058
|—
|21,180
|16,540
|14,423
|Consumer and other
|255
|172
|232
|171
|231
|224
|220
|Total non-accrual loans
|120,840
|30,276
|126,230
|34,185
|105,908
|103,619
|105,847
|Total non-performing loans:
|Commercial
|40,963
|3,293
|47,664
|3,493
|37,224
|43,931
|48,092
|Commercial real estate
|43,334
|21,223
|37,420
|25,926
|26,113
|21,557
|20,875
|Home equity
|7,261
|—
|7,243
|—
|7,363
|7,920
|8,489
|Residential real estate
|13,941
|5,588
|13,737
|5,833
|13,797
|13,447
|14,236
|Premium finance receivables
|52,098
|—
|37,563
|—
|32,697
|27,152
|21,363
|Consumer and other
|411
|172
|310
|171
|394
|277
|392
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|158,008
|$
|30,276
|$
|143,937
|35,423
|$
|117,588
|$
|114,284
|$
|113,447
|Other real estate owned
|2,409
|—
|2,701
|—
|5,208
|8,584
|9,920
|Other real estate owned - from acquisitions
|7,788
|—
|8,325
|—
|9,963
|8,898
|9,917
|Other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4
|257
|263
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|168,205
|$
|30,276
|$
|154,963
|35,423
|$
|132,763
|$
|132,023
|$
|133,547
|Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets
|$
|47,750
|$
|859
|$
|46,995
|$
|54
|$
|36,725
|$
|45,178
|$
|45,862
|Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:
|Commercial
|0.35
|%
|13.21
|%
|0.53
|%
|13.35
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.58
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.54
|10.99
|0.47
|12.26
|0.33
|0.29
|0.29
|Home equity
|1.56
|—
|1.46
|—
|1.44
|1.55
|1.61
|Residential real estate
|0.99
|33.60
|1.01
|33.49
|1.02
|1.10
|1.27
|Premium finance receivables
|0.56
|—
|0.44
|—
|0.39
|0.34
|0.27
|Consumer and other
|0.88
|11.70
|0.87
|10.56
|0.36
|0.31
|0.36
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.51
|%
|8.42
|%
|0.53
|%
|9.00
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.45
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans
|166.51
|%
|120.46
|%
|133.37
|%
|141.54
|%
|141.41
|%
Non-performing Loans Rollforward
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Non-PCD
|PCD(2)
|Non-PCD
|PCD(2)
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|143,937
|$
|35,423
|$
|117,588
|$
|—
|$
|114,284
|$
|113,447
|$
|117,586
|$
|117,588
|$
|113,234
|Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period
|18,547
|2,256
|30,390
|1,805
|30,977
|20,781
|20,567
|52,998
|44,597
|Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
|—
|—
|—
|37,285
|—
|—
|—
|37,285
|—
|Return to performing status
|(1,328
|)
|(1,238
|)
|(317
|)
|(169
|)
|(243
|)
|(407
|)
|(47
|)
|(3,052
|)
|(14,124
|)
|Payments received
|(5,408
|)
|(5,793
|)
|(4,451
|)
|(3,498
|)
|(19,380
|)
|(16,326
|)
|(5,438
|)
|(19,150
|)
|(9,462
|)
|Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|(1,297
|)
|—
|—
|(1,493
|)
|(1,486
|)
|(1,297
|)
|(1,568
|)
|Charge-offs
|(12,512
|)
|(372
|)
|(2,551
|)
|—
|(11,798
|)
|(6,984
|)
|(16,817
|)
|(15,435
|)
|(20,809
|)
|Net change for niche loans (1)
|14,772
|—
|4,575
|—
|3,748
|5,266
|(918
|)
|19,347
|1,579
|Balance at end of period
|$
|158,008
|$
|30,276
|$
|143,937
|35,423
|$
|117,588
|$
|114,284
|$
|113,447
|$
|188,284
|$
|113,447
TDRs
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Accruing TDRs:
|Commercial
|$
|5,338
|$
|6,500
|$
|4,905
|$
|14,099
|$
|15,923
|Commercial real estate
|19,106
|18,043
|9,754
|10,370
|12,646
|Residential real estate and other
|24,165
|22,506
|22,066
|20,709
|17,293
|Total accrual
|$
|48,609
|$
|47,049
|$
|36,725
|$
|45,178
|$
|45,862
|Non-accrual TDRs: (1)
|Commercial
|$
|20,788
|$
|17,206
|$
|13,834
|$
|7,451
|$
|21,850
|Commercial real estate
|8,545
|14,420
|7,119
|7,673
|2,854
|Residential real estate and other
|5,606
|4,962
|6,158
|6,006
|5,435
|Total non-accrual
|$
|34,939
|$
|36,588
|$
|27,111
|$
|21,130
|$
|30,139
|Total TDRs:
|Commercial
|$
|26,126
|$
|23,706
|$
|18,739
|$
|21,550
|$
|37,773
|Commercial real estate
|27,651
|32,463
|16,873
|18,043
|15,500
|Residential real estate and other
|29,771
|27,468
|28,224
|26,715
|22,728
|Total TDRs
|$
|83,548
|$
|83,637
|$
|63,836
|$
|66,308
|$
|76,001
(1) Included in total non-performing loans.
Other Real Estate Owned
|Three Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|11,026
|$
|15,171
|$
|17,482
|$
|19,837
|$
|21,520
|Disposals/resolved
|(612
|)
|(4,793
|)
|(4,860
|)
|(4,501
|)
|(2,397
|)
|Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell
|—
|954
|936
|3,008
|1,746
|Additions from acquisition
|—
|—
|2,179
|—
|—
|Fair value adjustments
|(217
|)
|(306
|)
|(566
|)
|(862
|)
|(1,032
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|10,197
|$
|11,026
|$
|15,171
|$
|17,482
|$
|19,837
|Period End
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Balance by Property Type:
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Residential real estate
|$
|1,382
|$
|1,684
|$
|1,016
|$
|1,250
|$
|1,312
|Residential real estate development
|—
|—
|810
|1,282
|1,282
|Commercial real estate
|8,815
|9,342
|13,345
|14,950
|17,243
|Total
|$
|10,197
|$
|11,026
|$
|15,171
|$
|17,482
|$
|19,837
TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Q2 2020 compared to
Q1 2020
|Q2 2020 compared to
Q2 2019
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Brokerage
|$
|4,147
|$
|5,281
|$
|4,859
|$
|4,686
|$
|4,764
|$
|(1,134
|)
|(21
|)%
|$
|(617
|)
|(13
|)%
|Trust and asset management
|18,489
|20,660
|20,140
|19,313
|19,375
|(2,171
|)
|(11
|)
|(886
|)
|(5
|)
|Total wealth management
|22,636
|25,941
|24,999
|23,999
|24,139
|(3,305
|)
|(13
|)
|(1,503
|)
|(6
|)
|Mortgage banking
|102,324
|48,326
|47,860
|50,864
|37,411
|53,998
|112
|64,913
|174
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,420
|11,265
|10,973
|9,972
|9,277
|(845
|)
|(8
|)
|1,143
|12
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|808
|(4,359
|)
|587
|710
|864
|5,167
|NM
|(56
|)
|(6
|)
|Fees from covered call options
|—
|2,292
|1,243
|—
|643
|(2,292
|)
|(100
|)
|(643
|)
|(100
|)
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|(634
|)
|(451
|)
|46
|11
|(44
|)
|(183
|)
|(41
|)
|(590
|)
|NM
|Operating lease income, net
|11,785
|11,984
|12,487
|12,025
|11,733
|(199
|)
|(2
|)
|52
|—
|Other:
|Interest rate swap fees
|5,693
|6,066
|2,206
|4,811
|3,224
|(373
|)
|(6
|)
|2,469
|77
|BOLI
|1,950
|(1,284
|)
|1,377
|830
|1,149
|3,234
|NM
|801
|70
|Administrative services
|933
|1,112
|1,072
|1,086
|1,009
|(179
|)
|(16
|)
|(76
|)
|(8
|)
|Foreign currency remeasurement (losses) gains
|(208
|)
|(151
|)
|261
|(55
|)
|113
|(57
|)
|(38
|)
|(321
|)
|NM
|Early pay-offs of capital leases
|275
|74
|24
|6
|—
|201
|272
|275
|NM
|Miscellaneous
|6,011
|12,427
|9,085
|10,878
|8,640
|(6,416
|)
|(52
|)
|(2,629
|)
|(30
|)
|Total Other
|14,654
|18,244
|14,025
|17,556
|14,135
|(3,590
|)
|(20
|)
|519
|4
|Total Non-Interest Income
|$
|161,993
|$
|113,242
|$
|112,220
|$
|115,137
|$
|98,158
|$
|48,751
|43
|%
|$
|63,835
|65
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|$
|%
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|Brokerage
|$
|9,428
|$
|9,280
|$
|148
|2
|%
|Trust and asset management
|39,149
|38,836
|313
|1
|Total wealth management
|48,577
|48,116
|461
|1
|Mortgage banking
|150,650
|55,569
|95,081
|171
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|21,685
|18,125
|3,560
|20
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
|(3,551
|)
|2,228
|(5,779
|)
|NM
|Fees from covered call options
|2,292
|2,427
|(135
|)
|(6
|)
|Trading losses, net
|(1,085
|)
|(215
|)
|(870
|)
|NM
|Operating lease income, net
|23,769
|22,529
|1,240
|6
|Other:
|Interest rate swap fees
|11,759
|6,055
|5,704
|94
|BOLI
|666
|2,740
|(2,074
|)
|(76
|)
|Administrative services
|2,045
|2,039
|6
|—
|Foreign currency remeasurement (loss) gain
|(359
|)
|577
|(936
|)
|NM
|Early pay-offs of leases
|349
|5
|344
|NM
|Miscellaneous
|18,438
|19,620
|(1,182
|)
|(6
|)
|Total Other
|32,898
|31,036
|1,862
|6
|Total Non-Interest Income
|$
|275,235
|$
|179,815
|$
|95,420
|53
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
TABLE 16: MORTGAGE BANKING
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Originations and Commitments:
|Retail originations
|$
|1,588,932
|$
|773,144
|$
|782,122
|$
|913,631
|$
|669,510
|$
|2,362,076
|$
|1,035,112
|Correspondent originations
|—
|—
|4,024
|50,639
|182,966
|—
|331,066
|Veterans First originations
|621,878
|442,957
|459,236
|456,005
|301,324
|1,064,835
|466,086
|Total originations for sale (A)
|$
|2,210,810
|$
|1,216,101
|$
|1,245,382
|$
|1,420,275
|$
|1,153,800
|$
|3,426,911
|$
|1,832,264
|Originations for investment
|56,954
|73,727
|105,911
|154,897
|106,237
|130,681
|199,926
|Total originations
|$
|2,267,764
|$
|1,289,828