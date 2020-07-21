New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market By Component, By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933104/?utm_source=GNW





The time consumption will be drastically reduced for a less intrusive biometric authentication device. This will also contribute to fewer tensions and less frustrated and unpleasant staff. Intrusiveness may lead to an increase in the time taken for successful authentication due to a waste of time in proper contact with the biometric system. It can significantly raise friction and annoyance due to failed attempts and inaccurate touch. As fingerprint recognition is becoming increasingly common, other biometric technologies like voice, facial and even vein pattern recognition is swiftly flooding the market. The deployment of fingerprint recognition for contactless card payments instead of PIN numbers is one of the areas that the banks and card issuers explore extensively.



The outbreak of COVID-19 was the key cause for the development and acceptance of contactless biometric technologies. Organizations, institutions and governments are still focused on hygiene with the spread of this deadly virus around the world. Contactless biometrics technology plays a crucial role in verifying personal identities by providing users with access controls without any physical contact with the security infrastructure. In addition, governments around the world have stepped up measures to adopt contactless biometric technologies to respond quickly to the crisis of COVID-19. This is anticipated to boost the demand for contactless biometrics technologies among government agencies for public safety surveillance.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Face, Voice, Fingerprint & Hand Geometry, Iris and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government, Transport & Logistics, Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking & Finance and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, NEC Corporation, Assa Abloy AB, Thales Group S.A., and Fujitsu Limited are the forerunners in the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market. Companies such as Fingerprint Cards AB, Aware, Inc., and IDEMIA SAS are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV), Assa Abloy AB, NEC Corporation, Aware, Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.), Touchless Biometric Systems AG, M2SYS Technology, Inc., and nVIAsoft Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Contactless Biometrics Technology Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Apr-2020: Fingerprint Cards AB collaborated with Digi-Key Electronics, the global on-line distributor. This collaboration strengthened Fingerprints’ position and helped the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally. Digi-Key helped the former company to reach out and find new potential markets and application areas.



Apr-2020: Fingerprint Cards AB signed a global licensing agreement with FEITIAN, a leading provider of online user authentication and payment transaction security of China. The agreement was signed for Fingerprints software platforms for payments and access, FPC-BEP, together with a volume agreement for FPC touch sensors. The agreement was focused on both biometric cards and access devices such as physical access cards, and FIDO devices for logical access.



Apr-2020: HID Global announced its collaboration with Fidesmo, a provisioning company that makes it possible to connect contactless services to wearables. Fidesmo integrated HID’s next-generation Seos credential technology into secure element chips that are used in a wide variety of wearables. In collaboration with Fidesmo, the former company aimed to bring more use cases to wearables delivers on the promise of Seos credential technology to provide users the freedom to use their preferred device, whether it’s a phone, card, or wearable, to easily navigate their daily life.



Dec-2019: Fingerprint Cards AB teamed up with Valid, a global payment technology provider. The collaboration was focused on bringing contactless biometric payment cards to the market. The card features Fingerprints’ T-Shape module which is part of the 1300-series. It has ultra-low power consumption and has been tailored to be integrated into smartcards using standard processes.



Jul-2019: NEC signed partnership agreement with Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a biometric data-based identification platform that would significantly improve the travel experience for frequent flyer program customers of Star Alliance member airlines.



Mar-2019: Gemalto partnered with NatWest (National Westminster Bank), a retail and commercial bank in the UK. Under this partnership, the latter company has been piloting biometric payment cards supplied by Gemalto. The EMV cards are powered by the terminal and enable customers to tap their cards at standard contactless POS terminals and authorize the transaction with a fingerprint. Adopting the cards to replace PIN or signature verification removes the limits previously placed on the value of contactless payments.



Feb-2019: Gemalto came into collaboration with Fingerprint Cards. Following the collaboration, (Fingerprints(TM)) technology has been selected by Gemalto for bringing additional performance to its next generation of dual interface payment cards. Gemalto would offer biometric EMV payment cards to its bank customers, using Fingerprints’ T-Shape sensor and licensing the recently-launched Biometric Software Platform for payments.



Feb-2019: NEC signed an agreement with Taiwanese bank, E. SUN Commercial Bank (E. SUN Bank). Following the agreement, NEC has been providing its facial recognition system to the latter company. The system supplied by NEC uses facial recognition artificial intelligence (AI) engine called NeoFace, which has the world’s highest recognition precision and part of the firm’s advanced biometric authentication technologies Bio-Idiom.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2020: Fujitsu Frontech acquired Fulcrum Biometrics, the Texas-based biometric hardware, software, and solutions provider. The companies aimed to develop the industry’s premier provider of biometric authentication and access management solutions.



Feb-2020: Assa Abloy completed the acquisition of Biosite, the biometric access solution developer. The acquisition reinforced its offerings within solutions for access control and helped the company in expanding its business.



Jan-2019: NEC Corporation took over KMD, a Danish IT company, along with its holding company KMD Holding ApS. The acquisition accelerated NEC’s global safety business and supported the NEC Safer Cities program, which includes utilization of its advanced biometric and AI technologies for public safety, digital government, and smart transportation applications.



Jul-2017: Abloy signed an agreement to acquire Inhep Electronics Holdings, a manufacturer and distributor of intrusion detection and access control products in sub-Saharan Africa. The acquisition broadened Assa Abloy’s range from the door opening solutions to a broader array of security and access control solutions for customers in Africa.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2020: Aware, Inc. launched the Knomi version 2.6, a market-leading mobile biometric software product. This new version would equip Aware customers with robust passive facial liveness and authentication integrated with an additional voice biometric capability- speaker recognition for providing secure, cost-effective, and convenient access to applications and networks.



May-2020: Fingerprint Cards AB announced the launch of the new FPC1025 sensor. Through this launch, the company has extended its touch sensor portfolio. This sensor aims to provide the highest biometric performance with the lowest power consumption and would enable a variety of form factors. FPC1025 can be used by devices and applications where secure, streamlined user-authentication is required.



May-2020: NEC launched NeoFace Thermal Express to provide touchless screening. The NeoFace Thermal combined elevated body temperature (EBT) detection, detection of personal protective equipment, such as face masks, and NeoFace biometrics on a scalable and modular platform with video and thermal analytics. NeoFace Thermal Express runs on NEC’s cloud-based Digital Services Platform, which provides sensor management, algorithm orchestration, scalability, and interoperability.



Jan-2020: Fingerprint Cards AB extended its fingerprint authentication touch sensor portfolio for physical and logical access devices and applications. The company launched FPC1020 and FPC1024, featuring high biometric performance and a small physical footprint. These sensors are water-resistant and can be used by devices and applications that assure a secure and smooth way for authenticating the users. The sensors have low power consumption and come with unique features for excellent everyday user experience.



Nov-2019: Fujitsu launched the AuthConductor V2, a new biometric security system. The system uses technologies such as palm vein authentication, facial and fingerprint recognition, and IC card authentication for PC logons to enhance security and improve customer experience.



Oct-2019: Fingerprint Cards AB released the Touchless 2.0 platform. The platform integrated the convenience of face recognition with the security of iris, for fulfilling the demand from smartphone and emerging IoT OEMs. The new platform can be leveraged independently or as part of a multimodal biometric authentication solution together with fingerprint touch sensors. This platform enabled an improved user experience that works indoors or outside, in daylight, or rain.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software



• Hardware



• Services



By Application



• Face



• Voice



• Fingerprint & Hand Geometry



• Iris



• Others



By End User



• Government



• Transport & Logistics



• Defense & Security



• Consumer Electronics



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Banking & Finance



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Fujitsu Limited



• Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV)



• Assa Abloy AB



• NEC Corporation



• Aware, Inc.



• Fingerprint Cards AB



• IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)



• Touchless Biometric Systems AG



• M2SYS Technology, Inc.



• nVIAsoft Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

