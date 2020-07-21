New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02464340/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on flywheel energy storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for frequency regulation and low-maintenance design reduces operating costs. In addition, the growth in data center construction market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flywheel energy storage market analysis includes segment and geographic landscape.



The flywheel energy storage market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• UPS

• Energy services

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the advanced energy storage market as one of the prime reasons driving the flywheel energy storage market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage and large-scale deployment of ESS in power grids will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our flywheel energy storage market covers the following areas:

• Flywheel energy storage market sizing

• Flywheel energy storage market forecast

• Flywheel energy storage market industry analysis





