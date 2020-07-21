New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Center Stack Display Market By Display Technology, By Display Size, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933102/?utm_source=GNW

In the automotive industry, the use of efficient high-end electronic control modules increased its demand. Advanced electronic driving controls in vehicles have turned the driving experience into a pleasant one. In addition, electronic infotainment systems have become a fundamental feature in the automotive industry today for passenger and commercial vehicles. One of the leading drivers for the global automotive industry is expected to be the Consumer Electronics division.



Since the beginning of a small screen, automotive displays have developed with a few buttons and knobs, which have become the main way to provide drivers and passengers with important vehicle information. A variety of interactive content, including navigation, cabin temperature controls and music or information on entertainment can feature on the center stack of an infotainment system. The head unit, which is connected remotely by high-speed interfaces, usually receives data from this display.



The market for center stack displays is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years due to the growing demand for gesture control, advanced infotainment systems and central controls that are commonly used in passenger vehicles for luxury, safety, comfort and safety benefits. In addition, rising customer demand for convenience features and in-vehicle comfort and an increasing emphasis in connected vehicles are accelerating market growth. Customers rely more on vehicles equipped with several electronic gadgets and in-vehicle technology. For example, smartphones can be connected to the in-vehicle infotainment system. This integration of the smartphone interface with the in-vehicle infotainment system enables users to make calls using the in-vehicle touchscreen infotainment display. As a result, the ease and flexibility provided by the implementation of center stack systems is anticipated to accelerate market growth.



Based on Display Technology, the market is segmented into TFT LCD and OLED. Based on Display Size, the market is segmented into Upto 7 inch and More than 7 inch. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Center Stack Display Market. Companies such as Visteon Corporation, Faurecia SA, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, and Magna International, Inc., Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc., and Hyundai Motor Company are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Hyundai Motor Company, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc., Magna International, Inc., Faurecia SA, and Visteon Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Center Stack Display Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



May-2020: Continental AG signed an agreement with Pioneer Corporation, a company specialized in digital entertainment products. Following the agreement, Continental integrated Pioneer’s entire infotainment subdomain into its high-performance computer for vehicle cockpits. This integration aimed to provide vehicle manufacturers with a much greater degree of flexibility regarding the development of cockpit systems.



Mar-2020: Continental launched the 3D display without special glasses for the Hyundai Genesis GV80. The display relies on an interior camera to detect the driver’s line of sight. An internal camera has been deployed inside the cabin that detects the driver’s line of sight and adjusts the 3D views to their precise head position.



Jan-2020: Visteon Corporation collaborated with Corning, a company specialized in specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials & technologies. Following the collaboration, the latter company was aimed to start the mass production of its patented ColdForm technology for curved automotive display



Dec-2019: Faurecia signed a partnership agreement with Devialet, a leader in acoustic. Following this partnership, the companies aimed at developing in-car infotainment systems.



Nov-2019: Faurecia signed an agreement with Aptoide, one of the Android app stores. Following the agreement, the companies have established a 50-50 joint venture. The joint venture was aimed at developing and operating Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.



Jun-2019: Faurecia teamed up with Accenture and Affectiva for innovating driver safety and in-car infotainment for occupants.



Apr-2019: Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics came into partnership with BMW Group. Under this partnership, the former company aimed at providing its next generation of infotainment modules to BMW.



Apr-2019: Faurecia announced collaboration with Access Co. Under this collaboration, the former company aimed at integrating the latter company’s ACCESS Twine for Car solution to its next-generation in-car infotainment.



Feb-2019: Alpine came into partnership with VNC Automotive, a leader in transport entertainment and connectivity software. This partnership was signed in the provision of the former company’s latest infotainment concept called the ‘Add-On Box’. This Add-On Box feature enables the car makers in expanding the functionality of their infotainment systems.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2018: Faurecia acquired Parrot Automotive for accelerating the development of its infotainment solutions based on the Android operating system by Parrot Automotive and the development of an open platform that combines the different connected systems and functionalities of the vehicle interior.



May-2016: Magna International announced an agreement to acquire Telemotive AG, a provider of engineering services for the automotive electronics segment. The acquisition would strengthen its position in the automotive market.



Jan-2016: Visteon Corporation acquired AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd., a product design company focused on providing multimedia solutions for automotive and computer vision markets. The acquisition strengthened Visteon’s infotainment software capabilities.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2019: Bosch announced it is developing new technology that would add glasses-free 3D imaging to future versions of its in-car digital display technology.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2020: Hyundai Mobis announced that it is opening a new technical center in India. The center would develop and validate automotive software. The company aims to strengthen its research and development (R&D) activities in India, particularly software development for autonomous vehicles. The major focus on this center would be on developing mostly automotive electronic parts, such as IVI applications, airbag control units (ACUs), electronic braking systems (MEB5), and the AUTOSAR platform.



Jul-2019: Bosch opened a new Bosch digital cabin R&D center in Shanghai. The R&D center would develop smart digital cabin products such as driver and passenger monitoring systems, information domain computers, and 5G-V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity control units.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Display Technology



• TFT LCD



• OLED



By Display Size



• Upto 7 inch



• More than 7 inch



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



• Continental AG



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Hyundai Motor Company



• Panasonic Corporation



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Magna International, Inc.



• Faurecia SA



• Visteon Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933102/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001