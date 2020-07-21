New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Downhole Drilling Tools Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02673145/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on downhole drilling tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil and gas E&P activities and new exploration policies. In addition, increase in oil and gas E&P activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The downhole drilling tools market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The downhole drilling tools market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Tubulars

• Deflection and downhole motors

• Casing and cementing tools

• Drill bits

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the increase in energy demand as one of the prime reasons driving the downhole drilling tools market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Downhole drilling tools market sizing

• Downhole drilling tools market forecast

• Downhole drilling tools market industry analysis"





