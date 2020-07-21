New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capacitive Sensor Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933101/?utm_source=GNW

The high-resolution sensing capability of these sensors makes them extremely common in proximity, position, acceleration, and fluid level detection and measurement. Capacitive sensing is presently used widely in devices such as mobile phones, tablets, other mobile devices, laptop trackpads, and many other applications.



The capacitance is theoretically directly proportional to, and inversely proportional to, the surface area of the objects and the dielectric constant from the substance between them. Capacitive sensor technology is increasingly developing to meet the advanced user interface demands of modern applications. Consumer electronic products such as tablets, smartphones, keypads and others that use touch technologies have fueled a growing demand for capacitive sensors beyond these applications. Factors such as reduced sensor size and limited calibration have also contributed to driving the market through its various applications in sensor-based devices.



Consumers are increasingly purchasing mobile devices, which is a key factor in the dominance of the segment. In the field of control panels for electrical equipment, like washing machines, televisions, collaboration systems (video and web-conferencing), micro-inverters and machine controllers, touch sensors are widely utilized. Touch sensor control panels that are resistant to fluid spills and dust can be sealed. The use of touch sensors in industries such as oil and gas, mining, manufacturing and chemical is, therefore, increasing rapidly.



In many countries around the world, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sensors, control and automation industry in general. While the automation capital investment was lethargic before the pandemic, it is expected to be stalled or replaced for a minimum of a year.



Nevertheless, the recent standstill in industrial manufacturing and production is expected to act as a wake-up call for the manufacturing sector to rely on human labor. In addition, the advantages of robotics and automation are supposed to be highlighted to help increase adoption after a pandemic. As IoT, industrial automation and digitalization are anticipated to become increasingly relevant to post-pandemic Tier 1 manufacturers, it may eventually become an opportunity, particularly in evolving supply chains.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Touch Sensor, Motion Sensor, Position Sensor and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Texas Instruments, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, and Schneider Electric SE are the forerunners in the Capacitive Sensors Market. Companies such as Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Synaptics, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., and Omron Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



Recent strategies deployed in Capacitive Sensors Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: STMicroelectronics announced partnership with Fieldscale, an ST Authorized Partner and provider of simulation software. The partnership was focused on simplifying the development of touch-enabled user interfaces for smart devices containing ST’s STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).



Jun-2019: Analog Devices has collaborated with First Sensor AG, a company that manufactures and markets custom optoelectronic sensors. The collaboration was aimed to develop autonomous sensing technology for enabling higher system performance.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies took over Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Through the acquisition, a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers, connectivity components, software ecosystems, and high-performance memories has been added to Infineon’s portfolio.



Mar-2018: Analog Devices acquired Symeo GmbH, a manufacturer of precise sensor systems and robust radar solutions for position detection, distance measurement, collision avoidance & telemetry. The acquisition broadened its business capabilities in sensing technologies.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2020: Renesas Electronics launched the first RA microcontroller (MCU) with an integrated Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy radio. The single-chip RA4W1 MCU includes a 48 MHz, 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 core, and Bluetooth 5.0 core delivered in a 56-pin QFN package. Together, the RA4W1 MCU and easy-to-use Flexible Software Package (FSP) enabled engineers to immediately begin development with Arm ecosystem software and hardware building blocks that work out-of-the-box with RA MCUs.



May-2020: Microchip Technology unveiled its next-generation AVR DA family of microcontrollers (MCUs). It is the first Functional Safety Ready AVR MCU family with Peripheral Touch Controller (PTC). With this AVR DA family of microcontrollers, Microchip built on high performance and high code efficiency devices, meeting demand across multiple industries with advanced analog and core independent peripherals, and more capacitive touch channels over existing devices.



Dec-2019: Texas Instruments introduced AWR1642 single-chip radar with an integrated digital signal processor. This radar can make parking safer by offering drivers with information regarding their cars’ position relative to other objects within the same area.



Oct-2019: Renesas unveiled a family of Arm Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M4 microcontrollers. These microcontrollers have comprehensive security features, aiming them at IoT applications, particularly end-point and edge devices in the industry, building automation, metering, healthcare, and home appliances.



Aug-2019: Schneider Electric released the Modicon M262 controller, a powerful new solution for the smart machine era. The controller is IIoT-ready for logic and motion applications and provides intuitive, scalable, and reliable machine integration into Industry 4.0 environment, machine to device, machine to human, machine to machine, machine to plant or machine directly to cloud.



Jun-2019: Infineon Technologies unveiled XENSIV TLE5109A16 for extending the product portfolio of AMR-based angle sensors. This sensor aimed to direct the needs of fast and yet cost-efficient angle measurement and for position measurement of DC brushless motors for wipers or brakes, pumps, and valves.



Jun-2019: Infineon Technologies launched XENSIV PAS210, photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) miniaturizes the CO2 sensor. This sensor built automation and smart home appliances to detect the gases.



Jun-2019: Infineon Technologies released XENSIV KP276, a digital Turbo MAP sensor. This sensor measures manifold air pressure in turbo or aspirated gasoline engines, diesel engines, and exhaust gas recirculation.



Jun-2019: Infineon Technologies introduced XENSIV TLE4999I3, a monolithically integrated linear Hall sensor. The sensor helps in the development of fault-tolerant systems, which is required for a high level of functional safety.



Jun-2019: Texas Instruments unveiled the TCAN4550-Q1, an automotive system basis chip. This chip is the industry’s first to integrate a controller and transceiver for Controller Area Network with Flexible Data Rate (CAN FD). This chip has been designed for fulfilling the high-bandwidth and data-rate flexibility needs of in-vehicle networks.



Jun-2019: Omron released more than 2,500 models of its DC 3-Wire E2E NEXT Series proximity sensors. These sensors would boost predictive maintenance and improve operations on packaging lines. The sensors aimed to reduce risks of sudden facility stoppages and detect warning signs of such stoppages and notify users via the network.



May-2019: Analog Devices launched AD5940, a new electrochemical & impedance measurement front end solution, enabling for sensor measurement in frequency and time domains.



Apr-2019: STMicroelectronics launched LIS2DTW12 MEMS Chip. This chip integrated temperature sensor on a single die for use in space-constrained and battery-sensitive detectors with MEMS 3-axis accelerometer to enhance sensing accuracy.



Apr-2019: Renesas Electronics launched its Material Detection Solution, This solution can detect materials or liquids easily and cost-effectively by connecting electrodes using Renesas’ RX130 capacitive touch-key microcontrollers (MCUs). This enables industrial equipment, OA equipment, and home appliance manufacturers to explore detection systems for cost-constrained applications.



Apr-2019: Renesas Electronics released two touch-free user interface (UI) solutions. These solutions aimed to simplify the design of 2D and 3D control-based applications. Based on Renesas’ capacitive sensor microcontrollers (MCUs), the new solutions support the development of UI that enables users to operate home appliances, as well as industrial and OA equipment without touching the devices.



Mar-2019: NXP Semiconductor extended its 5V microcontroller (MCU) family for greater product scalability and cost-effectiveness. The company launched the 5V KE1xZ family, based on the Arm Cortex-M0+. It enabled embedded control systems in harsh electrical environments with an integrated CAN controller and capacitive touch from 32KB flash.



Feb-2019: STMicroelectronics introduced the LSM6DSOX motion sensor. The sensor has been embedded with machine-learning technology for improving activity tracking performance and battery life in wearable and mobiles.



Jan-2019: Synaptics released the high-performance ClearPad S3908/S3909 touchscreen controller family. Synaptics’ S3908/09 touch controllers use the company’s deep expertise in touch and enable smartphone OEMs and display manufacturers to support thin flexible OLED displays for improved industrial designs.



