Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Oil Market Research Report: By Product Type - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In numerous countries, starting with the U.S. and Canada, cannabis is being legalized for medical, recreational, and research uses. Following them, the U.K., Japan, Norway, Thailand, South Korea, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil have also given the stamp of approval on the cultivation of marijuana and hemp, extraction of cannabidiol and usage of the chemical in various end products.



As a result, the global CBD oil market revenue is predicted to rise at a 24.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, from $1,735.1 million in 2019.



This is being further supported by the promotion of the chemical as having numerous wellness advantages, by companies, which is helping increase the demand for it among the masses, primarily recreational users. Moreover, as cannabidiol has been claimed to treat depression, movement disorders, anxiety, and pain, its usage among people suffering from these issues is also rising.



Demand for Cannabidiol Tinctures to Burgeon in Coming Years



In the years to come, the popularity of tinctures of cannabidiol is predicted to mushroom rapidly, on account of these products being the most widely used for medical purposes. This is because tinctures can be taken sublingually (placed under the tongue), rather than via inhalation, which helps the capillaries absorb the cannabinoid instantly. Moreover, a lower dosage of tinctures is required compared to that of other forms of the chemical, which reduces the risk of the harmful effects related to overdose. Further, tinctures can be easily bought through e-commerce websites, pharmacies, and specialty and retail stores.



North America has dominated the consumption of cannabidiol till now, on account of the early legalization of the chemical in the U.S. and Canada, which has drastically increased the sale. In addition, the availability of cannabidiol-containing drugs, including Epidiolex and Sativex, and successful marketing of the compound as a wellness and lifestyle-enhancing product are other reasons for the high demand for cannabidiol in the continent.



In the region, the U.S. is the larger CBD oil market, because of the increasing efforts of companies to license the cultivation of hemp and marijuana and manufacturing and supply of end-products, increase marketing activities, and make people aware about cannabis' medical benefits. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the market, due to the rising requirement for the chemical in South Korea, Japan, and Australia.



Aphria, Isodiol International, CV Sciences, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Endoca, Tilray, CBDfx, Folium Biosciences, and Gaia Botanicals are the key companies in the global CBD oil market.



Companies Engaging in Mergers and Acquisitions to Strengthen their Hold on Industry



Mergers and acquisitions are being initiated by the market players to strengthen their presence in the industry, as such moves allow them the opportunity to:

Use the acquired companies' portfolio to expand their geographical reach

Utilize additional revenue streams

Enter new markets with cannabidiol-containing products

Advance their research and development (R&D) activities

Expand their product portfolio for core markets

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product Type

4.1.1.1 Cartridges

4.1.1.2 Capsules

4.1.1.3 Topicals

4.1.1.4 Tinctures

4.1.1.5 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing Investment Across CBD Value Chain

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Legalization of CBD for Research, Medical, and Recreational Usage

4.2.2.2 Brand Positioning of CBD-based Merchandize as Lifestyle and Wellness Products

4.2.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Non-Standardization of Regulations and High Degree of Competition

4.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast



Chapter 5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Region



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.1.2 Product Launches

11.1.3 Partnerships

11.1.4 Geographic Expansions

11.1.5 Facility Expansions

11.1.6 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Aphria Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 CV Sciences Inc.

12.3 Endoca B.V.

12.4 Isodiol International Inc.

12.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

12.6 Canopy Growth Corporation

12.7 Tilray Inc.

12.8 Folium Biosciences

12.9 Gaia Botanicals LLC

12.10 CBDfx



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dvgo4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900