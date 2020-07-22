Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Oil Market Research Report: By Product Type - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In numerous countries, starting with the U.S. and Canada, cannabis is being legalized for medical, recreational, and research uses. Following them, the U.K., Japan, Norway, Thailand, South Korea, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil have also given the stamp of approval on the cultivation of marijuana and hemp, extraction of cannabidiol and usage of the chemical in various end products.
As a result, the global CBD oil market revenue is predicted to rise at a 24.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, from $1,735.1 million in 2019.
This is being further supported by the promotion of the chemical as having numerous wellness advantages, by companies, which is helping increase the demand for it among the masses, primarily recreational users. Moreover, as cannabidiol has been claimed to treat depression, movement disorders, anxiety, and pain, its usage among people suffering from these issues is also rising.
Demand for Cannabidiol Tinctures to Burgeon in Coming Years
In the years to come, the popularity of tinctures of cannabidiol is predicted to mushroom rapidly, on account of these products being the most widely used for medical purposes. This is because tinctures can be taken sublingually (placed under the tongue), rather than via inhalation, which helps the capillaries absorb the cannabinoid instantly. Moreover, a lower dosage of tinctures is required compared to that of other forms of the chemical, which reduces the risk of the harmful effects related to overdose. Further, tinctures can be easily bought through e-commerce websites, pharmacies, and specialty and retail stores.
North America has dominated the consumption of cannabidiol till now, on account of the early legalization of the chemical in the U.S. and Canada, which has drastically increased the sale. In addition, the availability of cannabidiol-containing drugs, including Epidiolex and Sativex, and successful marketing of the compound as a wellness and lifestyle-enhancing product are other reasons for the high demand for cannabidiol in the continent.
In the region, the U.S. is the larger CBD oil market, because of the increasing efforts of companies to license the cultivation of hemp and marijuana and manufacturing and supply of end-products, increase marketing activities, and make people aware about cannabis' medical benefits. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the market, due to the rising requirement for the chemical in South Korea, Japan, and Australia.
Aphria, Isodiol International, CV Sciences, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Endoca, Tilray, CBDfx, Folium Biosciences, and Gaia Botanicals are the key companies in the global CBD oil market.
Companies Engaging in Mergers and Acquisitions to Strengthen their Hold on Industry
Mergers and acquisitions are being initiated by the market players to strengthen their presence in the industry, as such moves allow them the opportunity to:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Product Type
4.1.1.1 Cartridges
4.1.1.2 Capsules
4.1.1.3 Topicals
4.1.1.4 Tinctures
4.1.1.5 Others
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Increasing Investment Across CBD Value Chain
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Legalization of CBD for Research, Medical, and Recreational Usage
4.2.2.2 Brand Positioning of CBD-based Merchandize as Lifestyle and Wellness Products
4.2.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Non-Standardization of Regulations and High Degree of Competition
4.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
Chapter 5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Region
Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. RoW Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.1.2 Product Launches
11.1.3 Partnerships
11.1.4 Geographic Expansions
11.1.5 Facility Expansions
11.1.6 Other Developments
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Aphria Inc.
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
12.2 CV Sciences Inc.
12.3 Endoca B.V.
12.4 Isodiol International Inc.
12.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc.
12.6 Canopy Growth Corporation
12.7 Tilray Inc.
12.8 Folium Biosciences
12.9 Gaia Botanicals LLC
12.10 CBDfx
