SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, is transforming the infrastructure landscape for businesses with the triple announcements including the addition of global networking experts to its technical advisory board (TAB), and launching of the Virtualized Distributed Routing (VDR™) and the Multi-Cloud Networking (MCN™) solutions. Powered by ArcOS®, the leading independent networking software solution network operating system, VDR and MCN seamlessly extend Arrcus’ existing production solutions portfolio to the backbone/edge and multi-cloud environments respectively. The company announced that its board of directors named Sumeet Arora, Vijay Gill and Dave Ward to its Advisory Board. These individuals have worked for the largest networking companies and global leaders in the world bringing a broad set of business management and technical expertise to Arrcus.



Arrcus is also making the following announcements as it expands its market reach and supports a rapidly growing customer base.

“Arrcus has a track record of delivering innovative, reliable, production-quality solutions for massively scalable networking infrastructure environments. ArcOS is a high-performance, optimally featured independent software solution that is the critical link in leading the transformation of the networking industry by enabling choice without compromise,” said Sumeet Arora. “I’m excited to join the advisory board and help Arrcus scale their products and customers in this digital-first era of networking.”

Sumeet Arora is currently the SVP and Head of Engineering at ThoughtSpot a leading provider of search and AI driven analytics. Prior to joining ThoughtSpot, Sumeet served as SVP and GM of Service Provider Networking at Cisco. In this role, he led the engineering & product management team for the Service Provider routing portfolio and was responsible for driving profitable market share growth of this multi-billion dollar business.

“The multi-cloud, 5G and distributed edge computing environments are driving the next wave of innovation and as a result the role of networking in enhanced customer experiences has never been more essential,” said Vijay Gill. “With the dual perspective of being a developer and consumer of products, Arrcus has developed modern networking software solutions with a focus on reliability, availability, scalability, and security. I am proud to join the Arrcus advisory board and assist in its transformative mission as the hyperscale networking software company.”

Vijay Gill is currently SVP of Engineering and Product at Twilio. Prior to Twilio, Vijay served as SVP Engineering of Databricks where he was responsible for product, platform, and infrastructure engineering for the Databricks Unified Analytics Platform; other responsibilities have included SVP of Software Engineering at SFDC; GM of Engineering at Microsoft, and Network and Architecture Engineering at Google.

“Modern networks are characterized by unified software-centric solutions that lend themselves to high-performance, operational velocity, and overall quality at scale. ArcOS, the networking operating system, designed based on first principles is the right foundational block for building such networks,” said Dave Ward, CEO of PacketFabric. “By seamlessly supporting solutions across multiple points of the network, Arrcus is rapidly transforming the way the world thinks about connectivity and their networking infrastructure. It’s an honor to join the Arrcus advisory board at this exciting time in their journey.”

Dave Ward is currently the CEO of PacketFabric a leader in providing private layer 2 Network-as-a-Service that delivers instant, scalable, and secure connectivity. Prior to PacketFabric, Dave was the CTO of Engineering, Chief Architect and SVP at the Networking and Security Business at Cisco. He led Cisco’s core innovation programs, unifying and advancing strategic co-innovation partnerships and programs. He is also one of two individuals to be both Cisco and Juniper Fellows working on the operating system and next-generation routing systems. Dave holds hundreds of patents and has served on the Boards of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, Advanced Imaging Society, Linux Foundation, Linux Foundation Networking, ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector, Governmental Advisory boards and the Open Networking Foundation.

“It’s with great honor that we welcome Sumeet, Vijay and Dave to our advisory board,” said Devesh Garg, founder and CEO of Arrcus. “Their individual talent, expertise, and experience is unparalleled, and their guidance will be invaluable as we accelerate our global expansion and continue to evolve our networking solutions. We are excited to have such an exceptional group join our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with them.”

About Arrcus

Arrcus has raised $49M in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, and Clear Ventures. Its Board of Directors includes, Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed, Steve Herrod, Managing Director at General Catalyst and Chris Rust, founder and General Partner at Clear Ventures.

Arrcus was founded to enrich human experiences by interconnecting people, machines, and data. Our mission is to offer the best-in-class software with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest TCO. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and Tier One VCs.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

