CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVLG) announced it will delay the release its second quarter earnings that was previously scheduled for after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as well as the live conference call to discuss its second quarter earnings release scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.



Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited, dedicated, and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

