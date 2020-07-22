Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included



The study considers the present scenario of the sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global sexual wellness market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025



The global sexual wellness market size is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2025. The global market is witnessing, increasing digitalization of sales strategies. The online strategy is one of the most preferred modes for purchasing sexual wellness products among consumers. Over 25% of the wellness products sold in the US are via online channels, with Amazon.com being the most preferred website. This trend is increasing not only in the US but across the globe.



With high internet penetration, the availability of smartphones and laptops, and most importantly, the numerous online platforms for customers to choose from have increased dramatically. This growing preference among customers across the world opting for digital and online purchasing mode is quickly picking up a considerable pace. A key reason behind this growth of online sales has remained the luxury of remaining anonymous in their purchase. Countries such as the US, China, the UK, Japan, and Germany are witnessing robust growth in the demand for sexual wellness products from such online retailers. Further, an ease-of-access to the internet and the convenience and comfort of shopping for sexual wellness products through online channels would enable the growth of a wide consumer base in developing countries.



The COVID-19 pandemic has a diverse impact on the sexual wellness market. Condoms have witnessed a spike, whereas the demand for sex toys and other items faced a temporary decline. However, to attend to their sexual needs, people across have started relying on sex toys and vibrators. The virus has caused severe supply disruptions across the word. Governments across the globe have issued advisories to promote safe sex with partners during the lockdown.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period:

Digital Marketplace: A Supreme Catalyst

Branding via Impactful Campaigns

Females: The Evolving Target Audience

Increasing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products among Women

Sexual Wellness Market Segmentation



The global sexual wellness market research report includes a detailed segmentation by distribution, product, gender, and geography.



In 2019, the sex toys segment led the market with a share of over 57%. Sex toys are witnessing a high demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan. Historically, men have been primary customers; however, this sexual wellness trend is witnessing a shift as women are becoming sexually empowered globally. There is also growing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users. China has emerged as the key manufacturer of these products across the globe as more than 70% of sex toys are manufactured in China.



Condoms are considered as one of the most effective ways to prevent STDs. Thus, governments, NGOs, and foundations across the globe are involved in the distribution of condoms among individuals in several countries. Further, they are low-cost alternatives for birth control. This, coupled with innovation in condom designs, has fueled the demand for condoms across the globe. In terms of volume, the male condom market constituted close to 99% of the sexual wellness market share in 2019.



Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Manufacturers have been focusing keenly on the process of low-cost manufacturing.



The entry of Reckitt Benckiser and Church & Dwight in the market has increased the sale of sex toys and lubricants through retail stores such as sex specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide. Although the trend of selling these devices online is increasing, a significant share of sexual wellness product distribution takes place through sex specialty stores. The growth in online sales is set to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period. The primary reason is online stores offer a variety of options to choose from than retail stores. Moreover, over 95% of online retailers offer sexual wellness supplements & products at discounted prices rather than list prices that may be applicable in sex specialty stores and other brick-and-mortar distribution channels.



In terms of gender, the male segment accounted for a sexual wellness market share of over 75% in 2019, which is expected to decline to 73% by 2025 owing to the growing shift toward female-centric products. Several products developed in the market have focused on men. Male customers tend to offer better opportunities for vendors in the sexual wellness industry. With more than 30.1 million men who have erectile dysfunction in the US alone, the sexual lubricant market is witnessing immense opportunities owing to the need for lubricants. Condoms and sex toys have a high demand among male customers in the market.



Insights by Geography



While China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India account for major usage of health and wellness products in APAC. Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are likely to witness increased demand due to the improving quality of life and the growing acceptance of wellness products in these countries during the forecast period. Social norms are transforming because of global exposure via the internet and media.



Millennials are more favorable to change as they reflect on the norms and traditions and make their own choices. There has been a rise in the level of awareness and experimentation of sexual wellness products in the region. Further, the consumer market in APAC, particularly in Southeast Asian countries, is poised to grow at a tremendous rate because of the increased spending power of buyers in several countries. Advances in lifestyle coupled with rising consumer expenditure, are likely to increase the penetration of these products in APAC during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Insights by Vendors



The global sexual wellness market share is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The market is moderately fragmented, with many sexual wellness brands providing lubricants with high functionalities and designs. LifeStyles, Reckitt Benckiser, Diamond Products, and Church & Dwight are among a few major vendors in the market.



All these sexual wellness companies have a presence in three major geographical regions - North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are local vendors providing products with similar specifications at low prices. This has intensified price wars among vendors. The market has the threat of infiltration with low-quality products.



Prominent Vendors

LifeStyles

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser

Okamoto Industries

Karex Berhad

Doc Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Beate Uhse

A&D Medical

Beijing Aimer

Bijoux Indiscrets

BILLY BOY

BioFilm

BMS Factory

Bodywise

Cumming

CalExotics

Calvin Klein (PVH Group)

Convex Latex

Cosmo Lady

Cupid Limited

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

Embry

Empowered Products

Fuji Latex

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HBM Group

HLL Lifecare

ID Lubricants

Innova Quality

Innovus Pharma

IXu

L Brands (LVMH)

La Maison Lejaby

La Perla

LELO

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

MTLC Latex

Orient Industry

PHE

The pjur group

Sagami Rubber Industries

Sensuous Beauty

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

Silk Parasol

Sliquid

StaySafe Condoms (AdvaCare Pharma)

STRATA Various Product Design or ORIGAMI Condoms

Suki (OhMiBod)

Tenga

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

The Yes Company

Tianjin Condombao or Tianjin Medical Polyurethane Tech

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Triumph

Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

XR Brands

Kaamastra

