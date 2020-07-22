SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company has launched its solution for connecting distributed applications and data with the announcement of Arrcus Multi-Cloud networking (MCN) platform. The Arrcus MCN Platform enables highly available connectivity for workloads and data with hyperscale performance and security across any cloud, any region, and any site. Customers can now, with Arrcus MCN, uniquely sustain the rapid growth of applications and data in distributed locations around the world and leverage a new architecture that delivers hyperscale multi-cloud networking solutions with reliable scale, predictable performance, and seamless orchestration. The solution is powered by ArcOS, a proven, robust, microservices-based network operating system built from first principles that has the industry-leading route scale and convergence times.



Arrcus is also making the following announcements as it expands its market reach and supports a rapidly growing customer base.

Arrcus: The Hyperscale Networking Software Company Executes Triple Play Extending its Market Leadership

Arrcus Delivers Hyperscale Economics with the Industry’s First Virtualized Distributed Router (VDR)

Arrcus Strengthens its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Global Networking Leaders

“Customers are increasingly managing applications and data that span data center, multi-cloud, and edge environments. Delivering software-centric solutions with a common software-powered architecture, common operational capabilities, and a common security posture across all these environments is key to modern digital-first networks. The Arrcus MCN platform, with a simple, scalable, and seamless approach, extends the proven ArcOS hyperscale architecture to meet, exceed and future-proof customers’ multi-cloud networking requirements”, said Scott Raynovich, Chief Analyst at Futuriom.

Enterprises and Communication Service Providers (CSPs) have their assets distributed across various data centers, the edge co-locations, and public cloud infrastructure. Existing solutions, from current vendors and newcomers alike, are siloed, incomplete solutions that unnecessarily drive CapEx and OpEx costs higher. The issues include:

Lack of integration with data center IP Clos due to the legacy cloud routers

Unpredictable performance due to traffic hair-pinning, limited scale, and additional overhead for security

Limited scale due to poor quality of control plane software

Different tool chains, workflows, and operating models for data center and the cloud

The Arrcus MCN platform consists of ArcEdge, which is a secure data plane element and ArcOrchestrator, which is the modern orchestrator that dramatically simplifies and secures cloud connectivity. The Arrcus multi-cloud networking platform delivers the industry’s best scalable networking solution to securely and seamlessly interconnect enterprise data centers with any cloud region around the world, with hyperscale performance and cloud-native security. The Arrcus MCN solution is flexible, secure, and automated while providing the following benefits:

Architectural Flexibility Flexible Hub-Spoke, Mesh, or Hybrid Connectivity Scale to 1000’s of nodes. No data center traffic hairpin Cloud-scale NAT with overlapping-IP support

Secure Multi-Cloud Performance Cloud-native security integration with Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure security groups, IAM, and others Internet as multi-cloud transport Robust security and AES-256 encryption for all traffic

Modern Orchestration-Ready ArcOS BGP-based dynamic routing, scale, connectivity Supports virtual machines and container deployment options Supports Terraform, Ansible frameworks, and YANG data models



“Enterprise multi-cloud adoption is fundamentally a transport challenge; more generally, how one efficiently moves data across such varied networking deployments at the lowest cost. Approximately 90% of SaaS customers require solutions integrating existing data centers with public clouds. Furthermore, these solutions must support both brownfield and greenfield deployments while providing flexibility, predictable application performance, scale, and always on security while supporting a consistent orchestration environment. The Arrcus MCN platform singularly provides the Power of One, a solution that unifies and provides seamless connectivity across the data center, the edge, and the multi-cloud”, said Devesh Garg, founder and CEO, Arrcus.

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus has raised $49M in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, and Clear Ventures. Its Board of Directors includes, Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed, Steve Herrod, Managing Director at General Catalyst and Chris Rust, founder and General Partner at Clear Ventures.

Arrcus was founded to enrich human experiences by interconnecting people, machines, and data. Our mission is to offer the best-in-class software with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest TCO. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and Tier One VCs.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.



For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc .