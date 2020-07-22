New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Absorption Chillers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611052/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Absorption Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$183 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$183 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 95-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling
through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy
Recent Market Activity
The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems
Drive Widespread Adoption
Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression
Chillers
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers
Market Dynamics
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also
Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals
Optimistic Outlook
Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to
Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Absorption Chillers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. (China)
Carrier Corporation (USA)
Century Corporation (Korea)
CNIM Group (France)
Colibri-bv (The Netherlands)
EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH (Germany)
Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (Japan)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
LG Electronics (Korea)
Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Robur S.p.A. (Italy)
Thermax Limited (India)
Thermax Inc. (USA)
Trane Inc. (USA)
Worldenergy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd. (Ireland/Korea)
Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers
the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems
Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur
Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy
Market Growth for Absorption Chillers
Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve
Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility
Absorption Chillers Provide a ?Green? Strategy for Various
Industries
Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration
Technologies Benefit Market Expansion
Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution
for Trigeneration Systems
Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and
Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient
Absorption Chillers
Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers
Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste
Heat Powered Chillers
Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for
Environmental Cause
Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends
Traction to Market Adoption
Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers
Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers
Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions
Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market
Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers
Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels
Other initiatives
Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for
Absorption Chillers
Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories
Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers
Lack of Awareness
High Cost
Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers
Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems
Requirement of Higher Pump Energy
Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower
Risks Due to Air Leaks
Crystallization
High Costs of Manufacturing
Other Concerns
INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect
and Double Effect Absorption Chillers
Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings
Biomass-Powered Thermochiller
Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP
Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs
Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology
Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings
Compact Absorption Chillers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
Formats available: