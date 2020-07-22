New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Absorption Chillers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611052/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Absorption Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$183 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$183 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Carrier Corporation

Century Corporation

CNIM Group

Colibri-bv

EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH

Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Robur SpA

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Thermax Limited

Trane Inc.

Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling

through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy

Recent Market Activity

The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems

Drive Widespread Adoption

Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression

Chillers

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers

Market Dynamics

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also

Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals

Optimistic Outlook

Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to

Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Absorption Chillers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers

the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems

Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur

Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy

Market Growth for Absorption Chillers

Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve

Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility

Absorption Chillers Provide a ?Green? Strategy for Various

Industries

Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration

Technologies Benefit Market Expansion

Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution

for Trigeneration Systems

Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and

Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient

Absorption Chillers

Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers

Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste

Heat Powered Chillers

Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for

Environmental Cause

Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends

Traction to Market Adoption

Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers

Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers

Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions

Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market

Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers

Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels

Other initiatives

Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for

Absorption Chillers

Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories

Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers

Lack of Awareness

High Cost

Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers

Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems

Requirement of Higher Pump Energy

Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower

Risks Due to Air Leaks

Crystallization

High Costs of Manufacturing

Other Concerns

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect

and Double Effect Absorption Chillers

Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings

Biomass-Powered Thermochiller

Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP

Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs

Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology

Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings

Compact Absorption Chillers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 29

