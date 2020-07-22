ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, announces the launch of My Wells Fargo Deals, a new rewards and loyalty program for the fourth largest bank in the U.S.



Through My Wells Fargo Deals, customers can activate offers to earn cash back on everyday purchases, with targeted digital marketing designed to drive incremental in-store and online sales for merchant partners. With insights into more than $3 trillion in annual consumer spend, the Cardlytics launch of My Wells Fargo Deals significantly increases the platform’s scale and ability to reach bank customers in a secure, brand safe channel. This annual consumer spend represents one out of every two credit and debit transactions in the U.S.

“Our partnership with Wells Fargo further increases our platform’s reach to compete with the major players in the advertising space, helping brands reach consumers in a trusted, secure channel,” said Lynne Laube, CEO and co-founder of Cardlytics. “Through our valued bank partnerships, we are able to provide marketers a view into nearly $6 million in spend every minute. This gives us incredible insight to shape their marketing strategies and drive purchases from the consumers who are most likely to buy.”

Having strong relationships with leading marketers across a variety of industries, Cardlytics has driven more than $33 billion in measurable sales for marketers while giving nearly $500 million back to consumers through these cash back rewards.

“We know that consumers today are increasingly looking for ways they can save money while receiving more value for their everyday spending,” said Adam Vancini, head of deposit payments for Wells Fargo’s Deposit Products Group. “Partnering with Cardlytics on this new offering allows us to provide our customers with personalized, cash-back deals from merchants across the U.S. It also enables us to provide some of the top consumer brands a platform to reach customers at a time when they are already thinking about their finances.”

