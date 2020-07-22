BOSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) has announced seven new hardware bundles for its GoToRoom huddle, conference and boardroom solution. The new, all-in-one video conferencing offerings from partners Dolby , Logitech and Poly provide flexible choices for home offices to large meeting spaces. In addition, a new partnership with Extron enables custom setups for outfitting corporate board rooms.



GoToRoom, launched in March of 2019 , has expanded its offerings to include new partnerships and international locations over the past year, and today’s announcement is the largest GoToRoom expansion to date bringing the number of hardware bundles up to ten kits. As businesses increasingly look for ways to support social distancing, a hybrid in-office and work-from-home approach, and limited employee travel, the role of conference rooms and high-quality video enabled spaces has evolved to become more important than ever to maintain business continuity and productivity during uncertain times.

All GoToRoom bundles will be available for purchase utilizing the Room-as-a-Service (RaaS) model which LogMeIn launched in 2019. The RaaS model offers businesses the ability to pay a low all-inclusive monthly rate for both the hardware and software, eliminating the need for large upfront costs when outfitting multiple rooms. RaaS model kits start at just $99 per month, plus the cost of a GoToRoom license, and include a full equipment warranty for the length of the contract, and customers own the equipment at the end of the term.

“Whether an organization is looking to ‘huddle from home’ by outfitting an executive’s home office with our huddle room kits, create more video-enabled spaces in the office to maintain social distancing policies, or replace business travel with all-day boardroom meetings, our existing and new GoToRoom hardware kits from partners like Dolby, Logitech and Poly, can support all of our customers’ needs,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, UCC at LogMeIn. “As companies around the globe embrace this new work-from-anywhere mentality, our GoToRoom systems are incredibly easy to deploy in just a matter of minutes, available with our popular Room-as-a-Service payment option for all kits and regions, and designed to support a variety of needs and sizes of conference rooms with best-in-class hardware partners and a simple and affordable, but powerful updated user experience.”

In addition to the previously available Dolby Voice Room, Poly Studio and Poly Trio 8500 +Eagle Eye 4, new equipment includes:

Dolby Voice Huddle

Dolby Voice Pro

Logitech MeetUp

Logitech Rally

Logitech Rally Plus

Poly Studio X30

Poly Studio X50

Extron IP Link Pro control processor and TouchLink Pro touchpanel (for expanded boardroom customization) and DMP Plus

“Although many companies now work very differently compared to just a few months ago, meetings will always be an integral part of doing business worldwide,” said Scott Murphy, Director of Cloud, UCC and Cyber Security, Ingram Micro UK&I, a global distributor of LogMeIn’s products and a master cloud service provider (mCSP), offering channel partners and enterprises access to the leading global Cloud commerce platform, expertise, solutions and enabling programs. “Ingram Micro’s partners and their customers continuously seek to improve their operations and services, and we are delighted to sell GoToRoom, as it means that companies can create a high-quality, cutting-edge video-enabled collaboration space, whether it be an executive’s home office or a boardroom. GoTo’s industry leading audio and video hardware options dramatically increase the choice for customers to help them upgrade their meeting space as we move to the next phase in work from anywhere video conferencing.”

GoToRoom has also released an updated user experience and user interface including over thirty new features such as dark mode, sleep mode to display if a room is available, revamped meeting controls, meeting lock and more.

GoToRoom is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, the Benelux and Nordic regions, and Australia.

Supporting Materials:

GoToRoom Landing Page: www.goto.com/room

Blog: Rethinking the role of conference rooms post-pandemic

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToConnect and GoToRoom. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s (Nasdaq:LOGM) category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe do their best work, whenever, however, and most importantly, wherever. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and more than 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.